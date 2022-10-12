Love HomeGoods? Now you can spend the night

Many people can claim spending hours in HomeGoods, the national home decor retailer with stores throughout the Hudson Valley. But now, you can actually spend the night. No, not in a store. The retailer has come up with an imaginative weekend destination, perfect for fall leaf peeping, and shopping: It's a HomeGoods vacation house.

House of HomeGoods, a two-bedroom house which is located in the greater Poughkeepsie area (the actual location was not revealed by a HomeGoods spokesperson) will be available for four weekends in October and November for $29.99 a night.

Like what you see in the house? No surprise, it's all available for purchase, even if you don't spend the night.

Each weekend, the house will transform into a new décor theme; the booking page will include a collection of curated shop pages that match each house theme.

Guests have to book online at HomeGoods.com/HouseofHomeGoods. The first bookings were released on Oct. 12, with dates on Oct. 13, 14 and 15 to release at each day at noon.

Bookings are available on the following dates: