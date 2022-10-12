ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

Love HomeGoods? Now you can spend the night

By Karen Croke, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
 3 days ago

Many people can claim spending hours in HomeGoods, the national home decor retailer with stores throughout the Hudson Valley. But now, you can actually spend the night. No, not in a store. The retailer has come up with an imaginative weekend destination, perfect for fall leaf peeping, and shopping: It's a HomeGoods vacation house.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QOHQg_0iVvrXlf00

House of HomeGoods, a two-bedroom house which is located in the greater Poughkeepsie area (the actual location was not revealed by a HomeGoods spokesperson) will be available for four weekends in October and November for $29.99 a night.

Like what you see in the house? No surprise, it's all available for purchase, even if you don't spend the night.

Hudson Valley dining:11 places to have a meal with a great view

Outdoors:Grab you bike; these routes are good for all

Halloween:A big list of all there is to do in the Hudson Valley

Each weekend, the house will transform into a new décor theme; the booking page will include a collection of curated shop pages that match each house theme.

Guests have to book online at HomeGoods.com/HouseofHomeGoods. The first bookings were released on Oct. 12, with dates on Oct. 13, 14 and 15 to release at each day at noon.

Bookings are available on the following dates:

  • Oct. 21- 23: "Imaginations will run wild in this boldly colorful oasis."
  • Oct 28-30: "An autumnal affair enveloped in crisp colors, reminiscent of beloved foliage, cozy fall comforts."
  • Nov. 4-Nov. 6: "Nature-inspired haven overflowing with layers of warm patterns and textures that embrace the outdoors."
  • Nov. 11-Nov. 13: "Charming countryside escape like a rural European town."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
105.5 The Wolf

A Mini ‘World’s Biggest Toy Store’ Has Returned to Danbury

Even at 53 years of age, the words Toys "R" Us makes me smile, and want to go check out the Star Wars toy aisle. Well Danbury, we can again. It may be a lot smaller with a lot less product, and it may be located inside Macy's, but Toys "R" Us is officially resurrected. As of right now, you can shop at Toys "R" Us inside Macy's locations across the US, online, and in Connecticut at Macy's in Danbury Fair, Westfarms, Post Mall, Trumbull Mall, Buckland Hills, and Stamford.
DANBURY, CT
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Doughnut Pizza Sold at Popular Newburgh Restaurant

A popular pizza place in Newburgh, New York has created one of its most interesting pies yet and it combined two of our most favorite foods. There are a lot of pizza purists in New York. Some people just love traditional pies. I say go crazy. Life is too short to stick to just pepperoni, mushroom or sausage.
NEWBURGH, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Poughkeepsie, NY
Lifestyle
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
101.5 WPDH

6 Incredibly Beautiful Dutchess County Buildings

There is no shortage of beautiful houses and buildings in Dutchess County. There are all of those mansions up and down the Hudson like the Roosevelt Estate, the Vanderbilt Estate, Mills Mansion and Olana just to name a few. And no doubt those are exquisite structures. But those are actual sites where you go specifically to get a tour of the building and the grounds. That’s not what I’m talking about in this case. I’m talking about beautiful buildings that we see on a daily basis, and use often.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Massive Car Show this Weekend at Dutchess County Historic Site

Just the other day I was driving from Poughkeepsie to Rhinebeck, and I noticed the leaves were looking mighty pretty as I got north of Hyde Park. By the time I got to Staatsburgh, I was seeing bright yellows, oranges and reds in quite a few of the trees. I imagine by this coming weekend it’s going to be like a beautiful fiery painting. Just in time for one of the biggest and most popular car shows in Dutchess County.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Bizarre Bazaar This Weekend in Amenia, NY

An interesting and unique event is set to take place this weekend at Four Brothers Drive-in Theater in Amenia. This event sounds super cool! And October is the perfect time of year for it as we approach Halloween. What will You Find at the Bizarre Bazaar?. The Bizarre Bazaar will...
AMENIA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homegoods#House Of Homegoods
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Have You Been to this Hidden Hyde Park Gem?

I’ve lived in Dutchess County for almost than 30 years, and I like to think I’ve been to most of the well known museums and attractions. In Hyde park alone there is the Roosevelt Estate and Library, the Vanderbilt Mansion, and the Hyde Park Train Station Museum. Wait… backup a moment. Did I say the Hyde Park Train Station Museum? Indeed I did.
HYDE PARK, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Orange County Town Transforms into a Halloween Haven this Weekend

Those of us that grew up in Orange County and those who live there now are all familiar with Washingtonville. Back in the day I probably drove through Washingtonville more that actually visiting it. It’s on the way to a lot of places. But one day when I was older I decided to stop in Washingtonville, walk around, and maybe do some shopping. What a great day it was.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Round Trip Flights From Newburgh to Iceland for Under $300

Right now there are extremely cheap flights out of Newburgh, New York but you have to act fast. The daily temperatures are starting to get a little cooler. Fall weather starts out as some nice relief from the summer months but before you know it those temperatures will be cold and frigid. There's a chance we could get a lot of snow this winter.
NEWBURGH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley’s Most Popular Irish Bar For Sale After 25 Years

The most popular Irish bar in the Hudson Valley has been serving patrons for 25 years. But now the building and its business are on the market. There are some Hudson Valley bars that are more than just businesses, they're landmarks. They've become such an integral part of the local culture and community that it's hard to imagine a time when they didn't exist. Sadly, more and more of these local institutions are disappearing, leaving residents with nothing but memories of the good times spent there.
WALDEN, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Hollywood set-builders eye American Candle Company building in Saugerties

The building that housed the American Candle Company on Kings Highway in Saugerties has had several plans from potential buyers, but all fell through for one reason or another. The building saw use in 2016, however, a developer’s plan to turn a large portion of the building into a shooting range and law enforcement training center was never completed.
SAUGERTIES, NY
101.5 WPDH

A Little Love for a Hometown Favorite

Who doesn't love a good diner? It's an honest question. Virtually every town in America has a diner or multiple diners for anyone's dining experience. Each diner has its own set of charms and is an integral part of every town's community. I've been to plenty of diners myself but there's one that for me sticks out above the rest. That diner is Ikaros Diner.
NEW WINDSOR, NY
101.5 WPDH

New Cuban Cafe Opens Inside Popular New Paltz… Pizza Place?

I’ve spent a lot of time in New Paltz over the years. I went to college there in the late 1970s, partied at the many bars, and generally have had a great time there. These days I still visit New Paltz, but now I spend more time shopping at the cool stores and enjoying meals at one of the many eateries. A fixture in New Paltz for as long as I can remember is Village Pizza.
NEW PALTZ, NY
Lohud | The Journal News

Lohud | The Journal News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
374K+
Views
ABOUT

The Journal News and lohud.com: Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Westchester, Rockland and Putnam, New York.

 http://lohud.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy