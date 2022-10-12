Coos Bay dissolves homeless work group

The city of Coos Bay has dissolved its homeless work group with the goal of partnering with Coos County, North Bend and other cities in the county to face the challenge on a greater level.

The city council voted unanimously to dissolve the work group that was started in 2018 and was involved with several major decisions in Coos Bay in recent years.

Assistant City Manager Nichole Rutherford told the council the work group played a large role in recent council decisions such as the development of a community resource officer as well as new city regulations for towing, camping and parking rules.

"That has been very effective, but now we're walking into a new area where we have a consolidated group with North Bend and the county," Rutherford said. "The county took lead on that and they are going to start a group and manage that."

Coos County received a $1 million grant from the Legislature to partner with Coos Bay and North Bend to look at homelessness in the county. The legislation requires a countywide committee to look at the homeless issue.

"I'm curious what the homeless work group discussion was on considering the city of Coos Bay is priority," Councilor Sara Stevens asked. "I guess I'm concerned if we dissolve the work group and it moves to the county, there's not that laser focus on the city."

Councilor Stephanie Kilmer, who was on the work group with Councilor Drew Farmer, said the city's work group was not eager to disband, but the members can see the benefit of looking at homelessness on a larger level.

"I guess it was mixed emotion," Kilmer said. "There's a lot to try to work with, but I think they actually feel there are individuals from our homeless work group that should be incorporated into this new group and there are things and people that could be added to that group and work on more issues. We've been working toward a goal, and are moving to the next phase."

Kilmer said the success of the city's work group likely played a large role in the county getting the state grant.

"It has effected change and it has people talking, and that collaboration has been used by other cities because of what this city has done," Kilmer said. "It's not that we're going to be left behind. I think the laser focus is going to continue to be on our city, our neighbors and the county."

Farmer also shared his thoughts on being part of the Coos Bay work group.

"I know part of the conversation was trying to expand the Coos Bay Homeless Work Group," Farmer said. "When I sat there the other day and ran down names, there were about eight groups working on the same thing. In order to have any efficiency on this, we need to start consolidating some of these groups. We did launch the discussion. We did a lot with the homeless work group. But there are seven cities around the county, and it can't be all one. We can't have eight groups running around trying to do the one thing. I think this is the right direction to go."

City Manager Rodger Craddock said he is confident the county effort will keep Coos Bay's needs in mind.

"We're not in danger of being left out," Craddock said. "One of the desired outcomes of House Bill 143 is the work group will come together to create strategic plans and that plan will be unique to the county and each city."

Mayor Joe Benetti urged the council to support the move to dissolve the group.

"I think it's time we let it go," Benetti said. "Going back, we talked about it being for just six months, and here we are. I think together we can do a better job and maybe get some state funding we desperately need. If necessary, we can start it up again and take over, but I have a feeling it will be successful."