ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos Bay, OR

Coos Bay dissolves homeless work group

By By DAVID RUPKALVIS The World
The World
The World
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b12hk_0iVvrU7U00

The city of Coos Bay has dissolved its homeless work group with the goal of partnering with Coos County, North Bend and other cities in the county to face the challenge on a greater level.

The city council voted unanimously to dissolve the work group that was started in 2018 and was involved with several major decisions in Coos Bay in recent years.

Assistant City Manager Nichole Rutherford told the council the work group played a large role in recent council decisions such as the development of a community resource officer as well as new city regulations for towing, camping and parking rules.

"That has been very effective, but now we're walking into a new area where we have a consolidated group with North Bend and the county," Rutherford said. "The county took lead on that and they are going to start a group and manage that."

Coos County received a $1 million grant from the Legislature to partner with Coos Bay and North Bend to look at homelessness in the county. The legislation requires a countywide committee to look at the homeless issue.

"I'm curious what the homeless work group discussion was on considering the city of Coos Bay is priority," Councilor Sara Stevens asked. "I guess I'm concerned if we dissolve the work group and it moves to the county, there's not that laser focus on the city."

Councilor Stephanie Kilmer, who was on the work group with Councilor Drew Farmer, said the city's work group was not eager to disband, but the members can see the benefit of looking at homelessness on a larger level.

"I guess it was mixed emotion," Kilmer said. "There's a lot to try to work with, but I think they actually feel there are individuals from our homeless work group that should be incorporated into this new group and there are things and people that could be added to that group and work on more issues. We've been working toward a goal, and are moving to the next phase."

Kilmer said the success of the city's work group likely played a large role in the county getting the state grant.

"It has effected change and it has people talking, and that collaboration has been used by other cities because of what this city has done," Kilmer said. "It's not that we're going to be left behind. I think the laser focus is going to continue to be on our city, our neighbors and the county."

Farmer also shared his thoughts on being part of the Coos Bay work group.

"I know part of the conversation was trying to expand the Coos Bay Homeless Work Group," Farmer said. "When I sat there the other day and ran down names, there were about eight groups working on the same thing. In order to have any efficiency on this, we need to start consolidating some of these groups. We did launch the discussion. We did a lot with the homeless work group. But there are seven cities around the county, and it can't be all one. We can't have eight groups running around trying to do the one thing. I think this is the right direction to go."

City Manager Rodger Craddock said he is confident the county effort will keep Coos Bay's needs in mind.

"We're not in danger of being left out," Craddock said. "One of the desired outcomes of House Bill 143 is the work group will come together to create strategic plans and that plan will be unique to the county and each city."

Mayor Joe Benetti urged the council to support the move to dissolve the group.

"I think it's time we let it go," Benetti said. "Going back, we talked about it being for just six months, and here we are. I think together we can do a better job and maybe get some state funding we desperately need. If necessary, we can start it up again and take over, but I have a feeling it will be successful."

Comments / 5

Related
oregontoday.net

Christmas in North Bend, Oct. 13

Things could look a little different in North Bend his upcoming Holiday Season. According to the City’s Administrator’s Report to the City Council for Oct. 11, URA report, North Bend City Council has approved the purchase of new Holiday decorations for the Urban Renewal District. The purchase of unique decorations will allow the City to be decorated on a larger scale. Pushing decorations beyond the downtown area, down Virginia, Sheridan, and Sherman. The City of North Bend plans to move its annual Christmas tree lighting to Grant Circle, adjacent to City Hall. The new and enhanced decorations will help highlight the tree-lighting location. The Christmas Tree lighting, other festivities, and Lighted Truck Parade will be held on December 3rd.
NORTH BEND, OR
nbc16.com

New ownership of beloved breakfast spot

NORTH BEND, Ore. — A new leader takes the helm at a Bay Area breakfast staple. Pancake Mill in North Bend holds many childhood memories for its new owner Justin Solomon, and he plans to carry on the traditions of former owners Gary Goodson and Beverly Rice who will retire.
NORTH BEND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coos Bay, OR
Government
City
North Bend, OR
Coos County, OR
Society
Local
Oregon Government
City
Coos Bay, OR
Coos County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Society
County
Coos County, OR
Coos Bay, OR
Society
oregontoday.net

Cocaine Bust, Douglas Co., Oct. 14

In the late night hours of Monday, October 10th, 2022, detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) arrested 24 year old Cory Strait of Corvallis, Oregon. Over the course of an ongoing investigation, detectives generated reason to believe Strait would be in the Roseburg area and in possession of a large amount of cocaine for sale. Detectives located Strait and 2 others in a vehicle pulling into a gas station at Kelly’s Corner, in the 5,100 block of Hwy 99S in the Green District, just before midnight. A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 6 ounces of suspected cocaine. Strait was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of Possession, Manufacture, and Delivery of Cocaine. He was also found to have cite & release warrants out for his arrest from Linn County for Probation Violation, and Benton County for Failure to Appear. The DINT team is a multi-jurisdictional narcotics task force that identifies, disrupts, and dismantles local, multi-state, and international drug trafficking organizations using an intelligence-driven, multi-agency prosecutor-supported approach. DINT is supported by the Oregon-Idaho High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) and is composed of members from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Roseburg Police Department, Oregon State Police, Bureau of Land Management, and the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office. The Oregon-Idaho HIDTA program is an Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) sponsored counterdrug grant program that coordinates with and provides funding resources to multi-agency drug enforcement initiatives, including DINT.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TRANSIENT CITED FOR LITTERING NEAR A WATERWAY

A transient was cited for littering near a waterway on Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said at 11:30 a.m. the 39-year old woman was contacted in her camp between the river and the ball fields in the 800 block of Northwest Highland Street. The report said the suspect has an area spanning about 50 feet long and 15 feet wide, covered with trash. Officers estimated the amount to be about three truckloads. She had been cited previously for littering at the location, but had allegedly not made any effort to remove any trash. She had instead spread the trash over a larger area. Her transient camp was set up about 30 feet from the bank of the South Umpqua River.
ROSEBURG, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Work Group#City Council#Legislature#Councilor
kezi.com

Roseburg and Sutherlin police catch alleged Sutherlin Domino’s robbers

SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- Two suspects accused of robbing a Domino’s Pizza at gunpoint Tuesday were reportedly arrested after police say they were able to identify and locate the getaway vehicle. Sutherlin Police Department reported that on October 12 a suspect brandished a firearm at a Domino’s Pizza, demanded and...
SUTHERLIN, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG AND MEDFORD TIE RECORD HIGHS ON THURSDAY

Roseburg and Medford tied the record high temperatures for the date on Thursday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said the mercury reached 83 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport. That tied the record high for October 13th, which was set in 1978. Medford got to 88 degrees, equaling the record high, set in 2015.
MEDFORD, OR
oregontoday.net

Quakes off South Coast, Oct. 14

A couple of earthquakes were recorded within the Cascadia Subduction Zone off the South Oregon Coast Thursday, Oct. 13. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 4.4-magnitude quake was located west to southwest of Pistol River in Curry County and that was followed by a 2.8-magnitude quake.
CURRY COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
kqennewsradio.com

TRAFFIC CRASH IN FRONT OF CITY HALL

A traffic crash took place in front of Roseburg City Hall on Thursday afternoon. A Roseburg Police report said just after 1:30 pm. a 57-year old driver allegedly ran the stop sign in front of the building. His pickup struck a southbound vehicle which was already passing through the intersection while traveling south on Jackson Street. It was driven by a 99-year old man.
ROSEBURG, OR
KVAL

Two arrested in armed robbery of Sutherlin Domino's

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — A suspect and accomplice have been arrested in the armed robbery of the Sutherlin Domino's Wednesday evening. Sutherlin Police say they identified a GMC white box van as the suspect's vehicle, and received information that he was helped by a woman. Roseburg Police officers found...
SUTHERLIN, OR
oregontoday.net

Police logs, Oct. 10

According to an entry on the NBPD log for Oct. 6, 7:20 a.m., 2070 Virginia Ave., Above Dental, 27-year old Damian Martinez Pizano charged with Criminal Trespass II, also, NBPD warrant for two-counts Disorderly Conduct II & Criminal Trespass II, “cited in lieu of custody, Coos County Jail declined to accept to book on charges.”
COOS COUNTY, OR
kpic

Kelsey Culver sentenced in fatal hit-and-run

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — A Coos County judge has sentenced Kelsey Culver in a fatal hit-and-run in North Bend. Culver, 31, is sentenced to 10 years in prison and 36 months post-prison supervision for first degree manslaughter and 13 months in prison and 24 months post-prison supervision for failure to perform the duties of a driver to a seriously injured person.
NORTH BEND, OR
kqennewsradio.com

SUTHERLIN POLICE SEEKING ROBBERY SUSPECT

Sutherlin Police are seeking the suspect wanted in a robbery which took place on Wednesday afternoon. Captain Kurt Sorenson said just after 5:00 p.m. a man walked into Domino’s Pizza in the 700 block of West Central Avenue and demanded money. The suspect displayed a firearm and left with an undisclosed amount of cash. Sorenson said the man is described as being 40 to 70-years old. He was wearing a baseball cap, medical mask, hooded grey sweatshirt, tan shorts and tall white socks with tennis shoes. Sorenson said he appeared to be between 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet tall, weighing about 200 pounds.
SUTHERLIN, OR
oregontoday.net

Ocean Quake, Oct. 10

A 3.0-magnitude earthquake was recorded on the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Saturday, Oct. 8. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located off the South Coast west of Bandon at a depth of 10-Kilometers.
BANDON, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TWO JAILED AFTER POLICE PURSUITS, MAN HELD ON 51 CHARGES

Two people were jailed, with one of them facing 51 charges, after police pursuits on Wednesday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said the situation began at 4:30 p.m. when a deputy attempted to stop a sedan on Highway 99 between Sutherlin and Oakland. 29-year old Billy Wells allegedly attempted to elude authorities by swerving at oncoming vehicles and entering Interstate 5, traveling in the wrong direction. The first pursuit was terminated but a second one began soon after when a deputy located Wells exiting the freeway via the Oakland interchange northbound on-ramp. This chase went out Stearns Lane, over the Rochester Bridge and the Rolling Bridge and then onto Highway 138W. Wells successfully flipped a u turn on the highway and tried to head on a DCSO patrol vehicle and a Sutherlin unit. He was successful in striking the SPD vehicle.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

CREWS DEAL WITH WILDLAND FIRE SOUTH OF CANYONVILLE

Crews from the Douglas Forest Protective Association and five rural fire agencies along with deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a wildland fire about four miles south of Canyonville just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday night. DFPA Public Information Officer Rachael Pope said the 95 O’Shea was...
CANYONVILLE, OR
The World

The World

Coos County, OR
83
Followers
399
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

The World covers local news in the Coos County and Douglas County areas in Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://theworldlink.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy