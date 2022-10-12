ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

What are the orange cones under Highway 50 in Sacramento? This is their unsuspected purpose

By Hanh Truong
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02bBxq_0iVvrNBd00

Clinging to the underbelly of Highway 50 in Sacramento, orange cones hang like bats, serving an unsuspected and important purpose.

A reader recently asked Bee Curious, The Sacramento Bee’s community-driven series: “ What are the upside down cones under the X street bridges ”?

The Bee answered this question in December 2020 — and it involves bats.

What are the cones there for?

The California Department of Transportation bolted the cones onto the underside of the W-X freeways in downtown Sacramento to ward off the thousands of birds and bats, and some owls, that find refuge in the nooks and crannies of the freeway.

This is a part of the Highway 50 widening project, also known as the Fix50 Enhancement project . The cones help prevent the birds and bats from getting in the way of construction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18fA3B_0iVvrNBd00
Caltrans has installed bat exclusion devices for Fix50 Enhancement Project on Highway 50 between I-5 and Watt Avenue to keep bats away during construction on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Sacramento. Paul Kitagaki Jr./pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Former Bee reporter Tony Bizjak wrote about the cones, which are also called exclusion devices:

Each cone covers one of the structure’s “weep holes,” the holes that allow moisture to drain out of the bridge deck during the rainy season. Those weep holes have been serving another, informal, purpose: Birds and bats use them as entrances to hideaways in the structure where the bats roost and the birds build nests.

Workers screwed a short plastic tube to the narrow end of each cone, then they duct-taped a short plastic sheath to the end of the tube. Bats and birds who are inside the structure can exit the bridge through the center of the cone, the tube and the plastic sheath. But they cannot get back in because the sheaths’ sides press back together, closing up.

By removing the birds and bats from the area, a Caltrans biologist told The Bee in 2020, they won’t be able to nest and breed during construction. Otherwise, if they do, they might abandon their young.

Once the project concludes, they can return and make their homes under the bridge.

This tactic isn’t new. Cones were also used in 2019 during widening of Highway 65 in Placer County near Interstate 80.

Fix50 Enhancement project

The Fix50 Enhancement project, considered one of the most expensive and ambitious highway reconstructions in Sacramento history , has been underway since 2020.

It entails building carpool lanes in both directions on Highway 50, from the I-5 Interchange to Watt Avenue, in an effort to cut back on emissions. The project also includes widening ramps and connector ramps, adding new sound walls along south side of Highway 50 from Stockton Boulevard to 65th Street and replacing freeway pavement with continuously reinforced concrete.

The project totals an estimate of $433 million — with $388.6 million coming from Senate Bill 1 funds , legislation that invests in fixing transportation.

Residents can stay updated with the project schedule and any road closures or changes online. According to CalTrans, the project is expected to be complete by December 2024 or early 2025.

Ever wondered about an obscure building, plaque or other quirky sights in Sacramento? Ask us about it in the form below and we’ll find the answer. Or email beecurious@sacbee.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sacramentocityexpress.com

These streets in Sacramento are closing for IRONMAN California

Thousands of athletes are expected to participate in the 2022 IRONMAN California race in Sacramento on Sunday, Oct. 23. The triathlon competition will temporarily close several streets in downtown and midtown Sacramento. The Oct. 23 event ends at the California State Capitol. Some streets will close as soon as Monday,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

Sky River Casino to expand parking

Elk Grove’s Sky River Casino will have a new, 250,000-square-foot parking area before Oct. 31. This new, $1.6 million parking lot is being constructed by the 26-year-old Sacramento business, Martin Brothers Construction, which is owned by Elk Grove resident Felipe Martin. He is also a candidate for the Elk...
ELK GROVE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
ABC10

More than 2,000 homes and apartments to be built in West Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Once finished, a new community in West Roseville will include more than 2,000 new homes and apartments. Located near the major cross streets of Blue Oaks Boulevard and Westbrook Boulevard, the 500-acre Winding Creek community will also include an elementary school, four parks, and a retail center among other trails and protected land.
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Man on motorcycle dies after colliding with fence in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A pursuit between Elk Grove Police officers and a man on a motorcycle ended in a deadly crash on Saturday, according to the police department. At 10:30 p.m., officers attempted to stop the motorcycle for speeding near Elk Grove Boulevard and Franklin Boulevard when the rider failed to yield and […]
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Single vehicle crash on I-5 leaves one dead, another in trauma center

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Fire Department is responding to a fatal collision on northbound I-5 near I-80. A single vehicle collided with a pole, killing the driver, a male in his late 20’s and causing the passenger a female in her early 20’s, to be transported to a nearby trauma center, according to […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cones#Birds#Downtown Sacramento#Reinforced Concrete#Caltrans#Construction Maintenance
KCRA.com

CHP: Northbound I-5 in Stockton closed due to person on freeway

STOCKTON, Calif. — Northbound lanes of Interstate 5 in Stockton are closed because of a pedestrian on the freeway, officials said. The California Highway Patrol said northbound I-5 at Downing Avenue is closed while officers try to negotiate with the person to get them off the freeway. The time...
STOCKTON, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Minor Dies in Run-Off-Road Accident Near Nevada City

Vehicle Experiences Run-Off-Road Accident Off Tyler Foote Road. A minor died in a single-vehicle run-off-road accident on October 12 near Nevada City. The collision occurred at about 9:10 a.m. when the driver of a Toyota pickup, identified as a Nevada City resident, age 32, exited Tyler Foote Road for unknown reasons, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The vehicle passed down an embankment and crashed into a pine tree, which caused it to overturn.
NEVADA CITY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
CBS Sacramento

Former Natomas hotel converted to housing community for the homeless

NATOMAS — A former North Natomas hotel will now put a roof over homeless families. Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby unveiled the new housing project called "Vista Nueva" in what used to be Staybridge Suites. The permanent housing community, created in partnership with Jamboree Housing Corporation and the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency, will soon be home to over 100 Sacramento families. "Vista Nueva" means "new view" or "new perspective" in Spanish. For those who are homeless or at risk of being homeless, the converted hotel could be the answer. "Folks cannot find housing," Jamboree CEO Laura Archuleta said. "If you earn $25,000 a year...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

City of Folsom announces two new water rebate programs

FOLSOM, Calif. — The city of Folsom launched two new programs designed to reduce water use among residents -- the “Cash for Grass” rebate program and a smart home water monitoring system rebate. Folsom is under a Stage 3 water conservation warning and water customers are required...
FOLSOM, CA
CBS Sacramento

Deadly crash on I-5 in Natomas; traffic backing up to downtown

SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a deadly crash on Interstate 5 in Natomas early Friday morning. The crash happened just before 6 a.m. on the northbound side of the freeway, near the westbound Interstate 80 connector ramp. It appears a vehicle struck the guard rail. Authorities at the scene confirm that one person has died. Lanes along northbound I-5 in the immediate area were blocked but are back open. Traffic is still backing up through Downtown Sacramento and drivers should try and find alternate routes. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Multiple-Vehicle Crash Involving Dump Truck in Sacramento

Folsom Boulevard Multiple-Vehicle Crash Causes Serious Injuries. A dump truck was involved in a multiple-vehicle crash in Sacramento on October 10, resulting in serious injuries. The accident involved four vehicles and occurred on Folsom Boulevard near Power Inn Road around 3:40 p.m. During the collision, the dump truck experienced a rollover and landed on top of one of the vehicles crushing it.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

39K+
Followers
760
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy