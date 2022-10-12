ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland, MA

Rockland company worker shot, apparently at random, in Vermont hotel

By The Patriot Ledger
 2 days ago
A member of a Rockland work crew was shot in the face as he left a hotel Friday in White River Junction, Vermont.

Authorities said the victim, Michael Lamotte, of Lowell, was part of a work crew from R.A.D. Sports, which installs artificial turf. They had been working at Cardigan Mountain School in nearby Canaan, New Hampshire.

The Valley News reported that Lamotte remained hospitalized in the ICU at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire.

Police:Rockland middle school custodian exchanged 'sexually-explicit' messages with teen

Police rushed to the Comfort Inn hotel just off Interstate 89 and Interstate 91 at about 6:30 a.m. Friday after a report of a "loud bang" on the fourth floor. Lamotte was found near the elevator entrance with a gunshot wound to his face.

Josh Buczynski, also a R.A.D. Sports employee and the team’s emergency medical technician, tried to stop Lamotte’s bleeding with towels and took him to the elevator, where he met paramedics, according to the Valley News.

Nathan-Mikhail Fuller, 25, was taken into custody by police minutes after the shooting. He was arraigned in Windham Superior Court on Tuesday on charges of attempted murder in the second degree, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and reckless endangerment in the shooting of Lamotte.

Other hotel guests had seen Fuller walking down the hallways with a gun, authorities said. A witness near the elevator in the hotel lobby saw Fuller with a gun in his hand, saying, "I am sorry."

Fuller made various comments to the police, including “there is a problem in China,” “the pope should be calling you,” “hi Joe Biden,” “when God tells you to do something you do it,” he was the “anti-Christ and had to take action” and that he went to the hotel and “shot somebody in the head for a good reason,” the Valley News reported.

Material from WCVB and the Valley News was used in this report.

Comments / 3

Carol Hoousendove
2d ago

Open up closed Mental Hospitals. Reagan is the cause of this. All were dumped on the streets of America. They need their meds monitored daily. It is like letting a child loose they are not able to function without direction or monitoring. Shame on us.

Reply(1)
4
 

