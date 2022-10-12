ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Live music in Austin beyond ACL Fest: Black Keys, Emmylou Harris, Jacob Banks

By Peter Blackstock, Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bNw8U_0iVvr5No00

Here are our top picks, beyond the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park, for live music in the Austin area Oct. 13-19.

Thursday: Join us at The Drop with Deezie Brown at Waterloo Records

“Fifth Wheel Fairytale,” the debut full-length from Bastrop spitter Devin “Deezie” Brown, is a resolutely Southern street fable, a story of candy paint and speed traps, rap redemption and glorious love. It goes heavy on harmonies and hard won wisdom while packing a sucker punch of solid heart. In short, it’s one of the best hip-hop albums to come from the ATX in the past decade. Come experience Brown’s vivid story-raps and lush production when he takes the stage with his five-piece band on Oct. 13 at Waterloo Records for the first installment of our new live music series, The Drop. Each month, the Statesman and KUTX 98.9 FM will present a live performance from an up-and-coming Austin artist, highlighting the diverse talent that makes our city the Live Music Capital of the World. Free. 5 p.m. waterloorecords.com.

— D.S.S.

Friday: Spoon at ACL Live (ACL Fest Nights show)

It’s been a big year for Austin’s biggest indie band, which released “Lucifer on the Sofa,” its first album in five years, in February. Now comes an all-out Austin City Limits blitz, with performances in Zilker Park on both Sundays plus this ACL Fest Nights add-on, and finally a taping of the TV show that gave the festival its name on Oct. 19. Glove and Andrew Cashen open the ACL Fest Nights show. $35-$65. 8:30 p.m. acl-live.com.

— P.B.

Friday: Jacob Banks at Scoot Inn

With a deep, aching baritone, the Nigerian-born British singer channels the anguish of generations on his 2022 release, “Lies About the War.” The album leans hard into gospel and blues, genres that allow Banks to embrace the emotional resonance of his powerful pipes. Meg Mac opens. $27.50-$30. 6 p.m. doors. scootinnaustin.com.

— D.S.S.

Saturday: Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo at Paramount Theatre

Benatar, who's touring with her longtime accompanist and husband Giraldo, will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame next month. She hasn't released a new album in nearly two decades, but 1980s radio smashes such as "Hit Me With Your Best Shot" and "Love Is a Battlefield" remain touchstones for generations of female rockers who followed in Benatar's footsteps. Austin's own Sabrina Ellis (Sweet Spirit, A Giant Dog) will open the concert. $50-$150. 8 p.m. austintheatre.org.

— P.B.

For subscribers:The ultimate list of Austin live music for the rest of 2022

Monday: Black Keys at Moody Center

The chart-topping Ohio garage-rock duo of guitarist Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney played the Erwin Center in 2019. Their first visit to Austin’s new concert arena will highlight material from their 2021 album, “Delta Kream.” Band of Horses and the Velveteers open. $40-$200. moodycenteratx.com.

— P.B.

Tuesday: Jessie Reyez at Emo’s

With “Fraud” and “Mutual Friend,” the first two singles for her new album, “Yessie,” the Colombian Canadian singer reminds us she is a master of the brutal breakup jam. But don’t doubt her range. She opened her 2020 release “Before Love Came to Kill Us” with “No One’s In the Room,” a powerful piece of meditative self-examination with a withering indictment of the Catholic Church. $35. 7 p.m. doors. emosaustin.com.

— D.S.S.

Wednesday and Oct. 20: Emmylou Harris & the Red Dirt Boys at Paramount Theatre

Few women in popular music are as universally respected as Harris, who’s been making music for more than a half-century as both a solo artist and a collaborator with the likes of Gram Parsons, fellow living legends Dolly Parton and Linda Ronstadt, and Dire Straits’ Mark Knopfler. Harris, who played a similar two-night stand at the Paramount in 2018, will be backed on this tour by guitarist Will Kimbrough, bassist Chris Donohue, keyboardist Phil Madeira and drummer Bryan Owings — aka the Red Dirt Boys, who released an album of their own in 2020. $45-$135. 8 p.m. austintheatre.org.

— P.B.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Austin Chronicle

Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week

Big Jade & Krystall Poppin, Jacob Banks, Flipper, Spellling, and more notable non-ACL shows. Local promoter Miss JayWalk hosts an all-women bill of Texas hip-hop innovators, co-headlined by Beaumont native Big Jade and El Paso MC Krystall Poppin. The flamboyant rappers, both oozing with confidence, tag-teamed for club-ready seven-song June EP Flavors, after Jade stopped by South by Southwest earlier this year. Houston producer Beatking made the most of instrumentals on the 26-year-old's hard-hitting major label debut, Pressure. Poppin, who briefly dabbles in Spanish on her records, recently featured on Cubaton (reggaeton infused with sounds of traditional Cuban music) track "Paso la Pagina" with the artist Wanton chulito. Support at Antone's notably includes locals Stasseny and Ms Gold. Rather than popping off over big 808s akin to her usual mold, the former uses a relatively calm ambience to let people know she won't sit by quietly on latest "Be Pretty." Ms Gold continues to gradually amass a following thanks to energetic live performances spanning beyond Austin to Dallas and Houston ventures.  – Derek Udensi.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Tiny Dive Bar Indian Roller to Close

On Oct. 6, Indian Roller, the teeny bar just south of Slaughter Lane on Menchaca Road, announced its closure via Instagram alongside the lineup for its 8th anniversary party, which muffles if not softens the blow. It allows time to visit, and mourn the loss of another independent, eclectic Austin business that welcomed everyone inside.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Bastrop, TX
State
Ohio State
Austin, TX
Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
365thingsaustin.com

TLC Oyster Festival

Enjoy East Coast and Gulf oyster varieties that are raw, grilled, and fried at the 2022 TLC Oyster Festival! From noon–5 p.m., TLC will have oyster specials, oyster flights, shucking and eating competitions, live music, and more! Free to attend. When: Saturday, October 15th. Time: noon–5 p.m. Location:
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Super Popular Nashville Hot Chicken Chain Hattie B’s Is Opening in Austin in Old Maria’s Taco Xpress Location

Hattie B’s Hot Chicken, the popular Nashville-based hot chicken restaurant chain, is looking to open in Texas, as pointed out by an Eater tipster. The first Austin location will be at 2529 South Lamar Boulevard, the former Maria’s Taco Xpress address in the South Lamar neighborhood, as reported by Austin Business Journal, starting sometime in the fall of 2023.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linda Ronstadt
Person
Pat Benatar
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Jacob Banks
Person
Neil Giraldo
Person
Emmylou Harris
Person
Gram Parsons
Person
Mark Knopfler
papercitymag.com

Kendra Scott Goes Luxe — The Austin Entrepreneur’s Extremely Limited Release Collection of Super High-End Pieces Launches Today

Kendra Scott's limited edition, 20th anniversary release includes earrings and a necklace made with 14-karat gold. Attainability has long been part of the Kendra Scott ethos. The Austin-based jewelry maker, philanthropist, and entrepreneur practically built her empire (currently valued at over $1 billion) by offering high-quality staples and statement pieces at fair price points. But today, in honor of the brand’s 20th anniversary, Kendra Scott is venturing into new territory with a limited release of three ultra high-end pieces.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Live Music#Popular Music#Southern#Atx#Waterloo Records#Kutx
kut.org

What is the third most spoken language in Austin?

After English, the second most widely spoken language in Austin is, unsurprisingly, Spanish. The third most spoken language is a bit more difficult to determine. The City of Austin says “other Indo-European languages” are the next most common. But KUT listener Mary Milan wanted to know: What really...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Greenhouse Craft Food closing in Round Rock after 9 years

Owner Rob Snow said the restaurant will continue food trailer operations at Black Sparrow Music Parlor, 113 W. Second St., Taylor. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Greenhouse Craft Foods will close its Round Rock location Oct. 16 after nine years of operation. Located at 1400 E. Old Settlers Blvd., Ste. 110, the restaurant offers a variety of food made from locally grown ingredients. Owner Rob Snow said the restaurant will continue food trailer operations at Black Sparrow Music Parlor, 113 W. Second St., Taylor. As often as possible, Snow sources his menu items from organic, antibiotic-free and local producers. 512-595-5090. www.greenhousecraftfood.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
KVUE

Austin LGBTQ+ bar Oilcan Harry's finds temporary home

AUSTIN, Texas — Oilcan Harry's is in the process of setting up a temporary space a few doors down from its original location while an apartment tower and a new space for the bar goes up in its spot. The oldest LGBTQ+ bar and nightclub in Austin is temporarily...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Kiss 103.1 FM

It’s Chow Time at the 5 Most Delicious Soul Food Spots In Killeen, Texas

When it comes to life in Killeen, Texas, there is nothing more comforting than great food. The way to anybody’s heart has always been food, especially a comfort meal like good home-cooked soul food. The expression soul food originated in the mid-1960s when soul was a common word used to describe African-American culture. So food is down home cooking that is usually passed from generation to generation here in the South and it’s definitely in my top five when it comes to foods I love to eat.
KILLEEN, TX
Austin American-Statesman

Austin American-Statesman

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
708K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Austin, TX from Austin American-Statesman.

 http://statesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy