Live music in Austin beyond ACL Fest: Black Keys, Emmylou Harris, Jacob Banks

Here are our top picks, beyond the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park, for live music in the Austin area Oct. 13-19.

Thursday: Join us at The Drop with Deezie Brown at Waterloo Records

“Fifth Wheel Fairytale,” the debut full-length from Bastrop spitter Devin “Deezie” Brown, is a resolutely Southern street fable, a story of candy paint and speed traps, rap redemption and glorious love. It goes heavy on harmonies and hard won wisdom while packing a sucker punch of solid heart. In short, it’s one of the best hip-hop albums to come from the ATX in the past decade. Come experience Brown’s vivid story-raps and lush production when he takes the stage with his five-piece band on Oct. 13 at Waterloo Records for the first installment of our new live music series, The Drop. Each month, the Statesman and KUTX 98.9 FM will present a live performance from an up-and-coming Austin artist, highlighting the diverse talent that makes our city the Live Music Capital of the World. Free. 5 p.m. waterloorecords.com.

— D.S.S.

Friday: Spoon at ACL Live (ACL Fest Nights show)

It’s been a big year for Austin’s biggest indie band, which released “Lucifer on the Sofa,” its first album in five years, in February. Now comes an all-out Austin City Limits blitz, with performances in Zilker Park on both Sundays plus this ACL Fest Nights add-on, and finally a taping of the TV show that gave the festival its name on Oct. 19. Glove and Andrew Cashen open the ACL Fest Nights show. $35-$65. 8:30 p.m. acl-live.com.

— P.B.

Friday: Jacob Banks at Scoot Inn

With a deep, aching baritone, the Nigerian-born British singer channels the anguish of generations on his 2022 release, “Lies About the War.” The album leans hard into gospel and blues, genres that allow Banks to embrace the emotional resonance of his powerful pipes. Meg Mac opens. $27.50-$30. 6 p.m. doors. scootinnaustin.com.

— D.S.S.

Saturday: Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo at Paramount Theatre

Benatar, who's touring with her longtime accompanist and husband Giraldo, will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame next month. She hasn't released a new album in nearly two decades, but 1980s radio smashes such as "Hit Me With Your Best Shot" and "Love Is a Battlefield" remain touchstones for generations of female rockers who followed in Benatar's footsteps. Austin's own Sabrina Ellis (Sweet Spirit, A Giant Dog) will open the concert. $50-$150. 8 p.m. austintheatre.org.

— P.B.

Monday: Black Keys at Moody Center

The chart-topping Ohio garage-rock duo of guitarist Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney played the Erwin Center in 2019. Their first visit to Austin’s new concert arena will highlight material from their 2021 album, “Delta Kream.” Band of Horses and the Velveteers open. $40-$200. moodycenteratx.com.

— P.B.

Tuesday: Jessie Reyez at Emo’s

With “Fraud” and “Mutual Friend,” the first two singles for her new album, “Yessie,” the Colombian Canadian singer reminds us she is a master of the brutal breakup jam. But don’t doubt her range. She opened her 2020 release “Before Love Came to Kill Us” with “No One’s In the Room,” a powerful piece of meditative self-examination with a withering indictment of the Catholic Church. $35. 7 p.m. doors. emosaustin.com.

— D.S.S.

Wednesday and Oct. 20: Emmylou Harris & the Red Dirt Boys at Paramount Theatre

Few women in popular music are as universally respected as Harris, who’s been making music for more than a half-century as both a solo artist and a collaborator with the likes of Gram Parsons, fellow living legends Dolly Parton and Linda Ronstadt, and Dire Straits’ Mark Knopfler. Harris, who played a similar two-night stand at the Paramount in 2018, will be backed on this tour by guitarist Will Kimbrough, bassist Chris Donohue, keyboardist Phil Madeira and drummer Bryan Owings — aka the Red Dirt Boys, who released an album of their own in 2020. $45-$135. 8 p.m. austintheatre.org.

— P.B.