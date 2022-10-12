ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Truck Carrying Wet Soil Dumps On I-75 Ramp Causing Multi-Vehicle Collision, 8 Injured

By Local - Liz Shultz
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ImW7Z_0iVvr3cM00
Source: HCFR

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to a multi-vehicle crash on the on-ramp to 301 and I75 South from state road 60.

A total of twenty units from Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded along with Florida Highway Patrol and Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office to manage the widespread scene.

A truck carrying wet soil dumped the product, creating an ice-like slick surface over several hundred yards of the roadway, which caused several vehicles to lose control.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02zz0M_0iVvr3cM00
Source: HCFR

Eight patients, one in serious condition, were transported from the scene to various nearby hospitals.

