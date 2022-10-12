Truck Carrying Wet Soil Dumps On I-75 Ramp Causing Multi-Vehicle Collision, 8 Injured

Source: HCFR

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to a multi-vehicle crash on the on-ramp to 301 and I75 South from state road 60.

A total of twenty units from Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded along with Florida Highway Patrol and Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office to manage the widespread scene.

A truck carrying wet soil dumped the product, creating an ice-like slick surface over several hundred yards of the roadway, which caused several vehicles to lose control.

Eight patients, one in serious condition, were transported from the scene to various nearby hospitals.

