Colin Mochrie, Brad Sherwood to perform in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Colin Mochrie is an improv comedy legend, who is best known for his role on the longtime show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” October 15 at The Kodak Center , he and fellow “Whose Line” regular Brad Sherwood are putting on their show “Scared Scriptless.”

Mochrie joined News 8 for a Zoom interview ahead of the show.

You two have been doing this show for over 20 years now. So talk to us about the show. What is it? And why do you think it has the longevity that it does?

We like to say a sort of a live version of “Whose Line” without the tall guy and the black guy. There are as we like to call them, “the dead weight.” It’s basically a show where we have no idea what’s happening to the audience shouts things at us. So we have a running order of various games. We ask for suggestions. And then based on those suggestions, we do scenes.

The great thing about it, we’ve been doing this for 20 years. And while the reason I’m never getting tired of it is every show is absolutely different depending on what the audience throws at us, but we have volunteers come up from the audience to help us and scenes. So it’s it’s always a lot of fun.

And then without that dead weight you’re, of course, teamed up with Brad. You have been doing this a long time. What about that partnership works? Because if we’re doing a show for that long of a time, you need a trusted partner. Why do you think you two work together?

First, let me make it clear, he’s a lighter weight. But still, I’m carrying him a lot. We’ve known each other for, I guess close to 40 years now. And we have a real, almost like a sibling relationship that I think you can see it on stage. We tease each other a lot. But we’re also there to have fun.

There’s no one I trust more onstage. Even when I don’t know where he’s going to particularly go into scene I know, well just follow and see what happens. So I think that really helps. And I think the audience sees the fun we have with each other and it becomes contagious.

Now you two have quite a history in Rochester. We were talking a little bit beforehand… Mind walking us through a gig notable gig in Rochester that you can recall?

Our very first show on this tour, Brad had talked to me said, “you know, I think we should try a two-man tour.” And so we sort of set it up in our very first show was at the University of Rochester, and it went well. That sort of gave us the confidence to keep going 20 years later.

You mentioned at the beginning, we were discussing improv comedy and how this show in particular, it’s always fresh. You never know what you’re going to get. But you’ve been doing this for just a little bit of time. What about improv comedy makes you keep coming back?

It’s the most dangerous thing in my life. I’m never going to jump out of a plane or you know, race with trains… If that’s the thing. But I love the fact we go out with absolutely nothing in front of an audience who have paid money to see a show. And it’s always exciting. It’s always fun.

At no point where we just kind of walk through the show and go, Okay, we know what’s going to happen here. Every show is work. And that work is fun. And I’ll keep doing it as long as the hips hold up.

Most people know you from Whose Line. And I do want to ask about that show. Improv comedy classic staple, it’s getting gained a second life on YouTube as well. I want to ask what does that show meant to you personally and professionally?

Oh, I mean, it certainly gave all of us a career and gave us a chance by give Brenton a chance to be able to do this as as well as everybody else. And personally, all these guys are like my best friends. You know, I grew up with Ryan. So I’ve known him the longest. You know, Greg was the first I think American that I met on the show when we did the British version. And they’ve all become really good friends. We always really enjoy each other. And professionally, the fact that I’m making a living doing something that didn’t exist when I was growing up. It just constantly amazes me. So whose life is very special to me? Whose life that I say?

It’s close enough for live TV. I think that’ll be just fine. I have to ask though, is there? Is there a moment or two that really sticks out to you from your time on the show? Is there a couple of moments that you go back and you think about are you sort of revisit with a gang or do you have any of those highlight moments?

The beauty and the curse of improv is that once you do it, it’s gone forever. I mean, we’re lucky in that we film “Whose Line.” So, you know, I do get to see things.

I think the three things that stick out to me is the scene we did with Richard Simmons, which I still believe is like one of the funniest things that’s ever been on television and mostly thanks to Richard. When we had Robin Williams on the show, that was a treat for all of us. He was an icon to each and everyone on the show. And when Sid Caesar was on, that was something really special for me. So a lot of good memories over the, I guess, 30 years that we’ve been doing the show…

Gosh, I feel old.

Well, don’t sweat it. You’re in good company. There’s something about news that ages you a little bit rapidly, too. So you’re in good company here. As promised, I wanted to get to these big-picture questions that you have. You are famously from the show, Canadian, and you mentioned something earlier about something you didn’t know existed from your perspective now becoming a career… But what about your hometown would you say informed your comedy or anything else in your career?

My hometown, well, I was born in Kilmarnock, Scotland, and left when I was six. So I don’t really have a lot of memory of it. That being Scottish doesn’t form. I think a lot of my comedy, I have a dark part of a dark sense of humor, which I get from the Scots… The Scots can find humor in anything that’s horrific. And I think I have that skill.

You’ve been on so many fantastic improv shows, TV shows, written word, all this kind of stuff. But for you, if there’s a next feather in your cap, or next big achievement that you want to hit, what would it be?

This is what I want. Time’s running out. Let’s face it. I want to be the star of an action movie. You know, all the action movies, you see, you kind of know Yeah, they’re gonna make it with me, you wouldn’t have that certainty. I think it would make it very exciting. I make it through the first five minutes. Who knows?

While I was going to say that might up the level of maybe that would be the most dangerous thing that you do. So that would be a good next accomplishment there for you. Last thing here. Do you have any advice for aspiring improv comedians?

Yeah, if there’s anything else you’d like doing, do it instead. I mean, it is a great life, if you’re going into it to be famous or don’t… But if it’s something you love doing, and you have to do it, do it work with people who are better with you do it as often as you can. It really is a muscle that withers quickly. Watch people that you love, who improvised and see what they’re doing and pick their brains and just do it as much as you can.

