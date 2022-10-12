ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Netflix Rolls Out Its Ad-Supported Plan, Reveals Pricing and Content Restrictions

A day that would have been unthinkable just a few years ago has finally arrived: Netflix is ready to add commercials. The streaming giant announced the rollout of its latest pricing tier, Basic with Ads, on Thursday. The plan, which launches in 12 countries including the United States this November, will cost $6.99 per month. That’s about 30 percent cheaper than a Basic Netflix subscription, which costs $9.99 per month. Both plans allow users to stream content in 720p/HD, but as the title suggests, the Basic with Ads plan will feature limited commercial breaks. Netflix says that Basic with Ads users should...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Online#Virgin Tv#Live Tv#Espn#National Geographic#Hbo M
Rolling Stone

Get Popular Streaming Services from $2.99 With This Prime Video Deal

Just in time for fall, Amazon has launched a number of new offers on its Prime Video Channels page, which allows you to subscribe to premium streaming services and download movies using your Amazon account — for cheap. Prime Video Channels typically cost between $4.99 and $10.99 per month (the price they’d be if you subscribed on their respective websites), but right now, you can get a subscription to the horror channel Screambox for just $2.99 a month plus week-long free trials to Paramount+, Showtime, EPIX and AMC with no commitment. Buy Screambox Subscripton $2.99 Like Shudder (AMC’s horror movie streaming...
TECHNOLOGY
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Overlord: The Undead King Free Online

Best sites to watch Overlord: The Undead King - Last updated on Oct 15, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Overlord: The Undead King online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Overlord: The Undead King on this page.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream The Seven Cervi Brothers Free Online

Cast: Gian Maria Volonté Don Backy Riccardo Cucciolla Renzo Montagnani Carla Gravina. The story of the Cervi family. Rural farmers brought up to be idealogically opposed to fascism during the era of Mussolini's rule of Italy and World War 2. Is The Seven Cervi Brothers on Netflix ?. The...
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Diary of a Fleeting Affair Free Online

Cast: Sandrine Kiberlain Vincent Macaigne Georgia Scalliet Maxence Tual Stéphane Mercoyrol. "We are following two lovers encounters. We don't see their life outside of those moments." Is Diary of a Fleeting Affair on Netflix ?. Netflix doesn't currently have Diary of a Fleeting Affair in its online library at...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Hungary
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Pixar
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert Free Online

Cast: Taylor Swift David Cook Amos Heller Matt Billingslea Max Bernstein. In a once-in-a-lifetime musical event, Taylor Swift performs songs from her award-winning album, “Lover.” Filmed in Paris, the City of Love, in September 2019, this show gives fans unprecedented access to behind-the-scenes moments with the artist and marks her only concert performance in 2020.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Corto Maltese: Under the Sign of Capricorn Free Online

Cast: Richard Berry Patrick Bouchitey Catherine Jacob Marie Trintignant Marc Andréoni. In 1916, laconic adventurer Corto Maltese is in Paramaribo, Surinam visiting his mystic female friend Java. He helps a young heir haunted by voodoo spirits, delivers some weapons to rebels in Brazil and hunts for treasure with Rasputin.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Everything Coming to Netflix and Other Streaming Services This Weekend (Oct. 7)

The first full weekend of October is going to be a busy one for movie and TV fans, especially those that are knee-deep in Spooky Season celebrations. Every major streaming service is set to add new movies and shows to their lineups over the next few days, and quite a few of them have some highly anticipated horror offerings. Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, and Prime Video all have something new to look forward to this weekend.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Hiroshima: The Aftermath Free Online

Brand new documentary marking the 70th anniversary of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings which ended WWII and began the nuclear age. Features interviews with survivors from both sides. Is Hiroshima: The Aftermath on Netflix ?. Hiroshima: The Aftermath is not available to watch on Netflix. If you're interested in other...
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream George Best: All by Himself Free Online

Cast: George Best Angie Best Calum Best Harry Gregg Elton John. Northern Ireland's legendary star remains one of the most naturally gifted footballers there has ever been. Netflix doesn't currently have George Best: All by Himself in its online library at the time of writing. We don't expect that to change very soon, but you never know!
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream When Two Worlds Collide Free Online

Best sites to watch When Two Worlds Collide - Last updated on Oct 14, 2022. Best free ad supported sites: Peacock Premium ,Peacock. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch When Two Worlds Collide online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for When Two Worlds Collide on this page.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Miss Marple: A Caribbean Mystery Free Online

Cast: Joan Hickson Donald Pleasence Adrian Lukis Sophie Ward T. P. McKenna. While on vacation at a resort hotel in the West Indies, Miss Marple correctly suspects that the apparently natural death of a retired British major is actually the work of a murderer planning yet another killing. Is Miss...
TV SHOWS
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream First Contact: Lost Tribe of the Amazon Free Online

Best sites to watch First Contact: Lost Tribe of the Amazon - Last updated on Oct 13, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch First Contact: Lost Tribe of the Amazon online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for First Contact: Lost Tribe of the Amazon on this page.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Every Streamer Has Maxed Out Its U.S. Subscribers — Except These Two

Peacock and Paramount+ have quite a bit in common — and we’re not just talking about a hypothetical future in which they’re bundled together. The NBCUniversal streaming platform, launched in 2020, and the core Paramount Global streaming service, rebranded from CBS All Access in 2021, are the only two major streaming platforms that have not yet fully matured in the U.S., according to a MoffettNathanson report using data from market research firm HarrisX. Why those two? Even though only one of them is named after a bird, Peacock and Paramount+ are birds of a feather. Paramount+ has an ad-supported option and an...
NFL
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons Free Online

Cast: Jack Dylan Grazer Jack Griffo Laura Bailey Troy Baker Travis Willingham. After discovering he has powers, 11-year-old Jonathan Kent and assassin-turned-Boy-Wonder Damian Wayne must join forces to rescue their fathers (Superman & Batman) and save the planet from the malevolent alien force known as Starro. Is Batman and Superman:...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy