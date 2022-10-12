Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
CBP: Historic fentanyl seizure made at Pharr International Bridge
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Over $1 million in alleged fentanyl was seized Thursday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the Pharr International Bridge Cargo Facility. The fentanyl seizure was the largest in port history, according to Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, for the Hidalgo, Pharr, Anzalduas Port of Entries.
Two more arrested; Records provide new details in fatal McAllen shooting
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested another man and woman in connection to a fatal shooting earlier this month. This pushes the total number of arrests in connection to the case to 11. Also, as of Friday, authorities have upgraded charges against at least two other suspects arrested...
BPD: Argument over lunch escalated to family violence, man’s arrest
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man faces multiple charges after an argument over his lunch escalated to violence, police alleged Wednesday. Daniel Garza, 25, was arrested at around 8 a.m. Tuesday at the 2300 block of Shidler Drive on charges of assault family violence, unlawful restraint, and abandon/endanger child intentional/knowingly/reckless/criminal negligence, according to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department.
