ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thornville, OH

Local News Briefs

By Zanesville Times Recorder
Times Recorder
Times Recorder
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tA96U_0iVvnMai00

Thornville man killed in traffic crash

THORNVILLE − The Licking County Sheriff's Office handled a fatal traffic crash at 10:49 a.m. Saturday in Newton Township.

Authorities said Donald Evans, 71, of Thornville, was driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck on Stewart Road, when he went off the side of the road and struck a mailbox and tree. Lt. Jarrod Day of the sheriff's office said it's believed Evans suffered a medical issue prior to the crash.

Evans was pronounced dead at Licking Memorial Hospital. A 71-year-old female from Buckeye Lake who was a passenger in the vehicle was transported to Grant Medical Center in Columbus for treatment. Also assisting on scene was the Newton Township Fire Department.

Protective Services Board to meet

ZANESVILLE − Muskingum County Adult and Child Protective Services board will meet in regular session at 5 p.m. Nov. 3 at the board office, 205 N. Seventh St.

Butler joins The Community Bank

ZANESVILLE − Neana Butler has joined the community financial advisers team of The Community Bank as a client services coordinator.

Butler was previously a senior account relationship associate and acted as a department operations coordinator, responsible for managing daily account operations and was chosen to implement a system conversion to a new trust accounting system. She joined The Community Bank in 2016 at the east office.

South Zanesville Council to hold special meeting

SOUTH ZANESVILLE − The Village of South Zanesville Council will have a special meeting at 5 p.m. Monday in council chambers, 24 E. Main St. the purpose is to approve an ordinance issuing $94,343 in bonds for purchasing of water meters.

OPWC subcommittee to meet

ZANESVILLE − The Muskingum County Subcommittee meeting for the Ohio Public Works Commission Issue 1, Round 37 funding will be at 3 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Zanesville Municipal Building, 401 Market St.

One new member will be appointed, then the five members will prioritize and assign points to projects in Muskingum county to be considered for financial assistance.

Port Authority slated to meet

ZANESVILLE − The Zanesville-Muskingum County Port Authority board will meet at 10 a.m. Oct. 19 at the Welcome Center, 205 N. Fifth St.

Senior Card Showers

Anniversary

Pete and Judi Denny, 4705 Boggs Road, celebrating their 62nd wedding anniversary on Oct. 17.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIZ

OMEGA Discusses Upcoming ODOT District 5 Projects

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Ohio Mid-Eastern Governments Association Held a meeting to discuss upcoming projects the Ohio Department of Transportation has planned for the area through 2027. OMEGA Executive Director Jeannette Wierzbicki described what OMEGA is and the role they play in improving area transportation. “We’re a local development...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WTAP

OSHP: Fatal crash in Washington County

MARIETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTAP) - One person died after a two-car crash on State Route 7 in Washington County. The crash happened Friday around 12:30 p.m. in Marietta Township. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 92-year-old Jean Pekach of Marietta was pulling out of a private drive when her car was hit by a car going north on State Route 7.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Muralist Mandi Caskey Burns Down the House in Whitehall

The Columbus artist’s first performance piece featured a majestic inferno, melted siding, a torrential downpour, awestruck children and a rainbow. No torrent of rain could stop Mandi Caskey. On Aug. 20, the Columbus artist delivered a fiery performance at the abandoned Woodcliff condo complex in Whitehall—one that featured a mural going up in flames while another melted from the heat.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Steakhouse leaving Easton Town Center in early 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A steakhouse in Easton Town Center is preparing to close its kitchen after 20 years. At the end of its lease with no options for renewal, the Smith & Wollensky Restaurant Group is poised to close at the end of January 2023 in hopes of relocating elsewhere in Columbus, according to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Licking County, OH
Accidents
County
Licking County, OH
Zanesville, OH
Crime & Safety
Zanesville, OH
Accidents
City
Buckeye Lake, OH
City
Thornville, OH
Licking County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Accidents
City
Newton Township, OH
City
Butler, OH
City
Zanesville, OH
WHIZ

Putnam Hill Park Overlook Closure

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The City of Zanesville announced Friday that the overlook and associated parking lot in Putnam Hill Park will be closed next week. Weather permitting, beginning Wednesday, October 19th at 7:00 am until Friday, October 21st at 3:30 pm to allow for detailed survey work of the area to be completed.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

15 Charged in “Snapped” Off Indictments

More than a dozen Muskingum County residents accused of defrauding federal and state food, childcare, and Medicaid benefits programs are facing the consequences after being indicted by the Muskingum County Grand Jury. Their charges are a result of a year-long investigation conducted by the Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office and Muskingum...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Muskingum County man arrested for rape

Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that the Portsmouth Police Department received a report on Monday, October 10, 2022, stating that an underage female had inappropriate pictures and videos on her cell phone. The Sheriff’s Office was later notified by Adena Pike Medical Center, located in Pike County, that the female victim...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WOUB

Athens waits on state funding to begin construction of new high school

ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Athens High School looks pretty worn and dated compared to other high schools in southeast Ohio, a fact not lost on parents. A recent post in a Facebook forum for parents in the Athens school district mentioned visiting Logan High School for a soccer game and noted how beautiful the facility is.
ATHENS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Evans
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Crash claims the life of a Pickaway Co. woman

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A crash claimed the life of a Pickaway County woman yesterday evening. According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and rescue personnel responded to the intersection of Duvall and Lockbourne Eastern Road shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday after a commercial dump truck collided with a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu driven by 23-year-old Michael D. Linek Jr. of Ashville.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Police: Boy, 13, dead in Ohio shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenage boy is dead following a shooting on the west side of Columbus, according to Columbus police. Police said officers responded to a call for a shooting at approximately 5:46 p.m. Wednesday on the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive. The victim, identified by police at the scene as a 13-year-old […]
COLUMBUS, OH
ycitynews.com

U-Haul expanding to North Zanesville

America’s most popular moving truck rental company is expanding its footprint in Zanesville with a new location in the north end of the city. U-Haul will offer both conventional and climate-controlled on-site storage options as well as numerous types of rental vehicles commonly used for moving, both locally and around the country.
ZANESVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Port Authority#Municipal Building#Traffic Accident#Local News Briefs#Grant Medical Center#Protective Services Board#Child Protective Services#N Seventh#South Zanesville Council
NBC4 Columbus

What to know about the Circleville Pumpkin Show

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The 115th Circleville Pumpkin Show is back next week with more than 100,000 pounds of pumpkins, baked goods, family entertainment, a fine art show and more. Twenty-five miles south of Columbus, the Circleville Pumpkin Show kicks off at 159 E. Franklin St. on Oct. 19, running through Oct. 22. The festivities […]
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two multifamily developments totaling nearly 550 units proposed in Gahanna

GAHANNA, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A pair of multifamily housing developments totaling nearly 550 units have been proposed in Gahanna. Two separate projects, one by Columbus developer Casto and the other by Gahanna developer The Stonehenge Company, would bring new residential developments to the city. The Stonehedge development, dubbed Project Morse Road 14, is […]
GAHANNA, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Law enforcement in Ross Co. are searching for a missing elderly man

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is searching for a missing elderly man suffering from Dementia. According to reports, 79-year-old John Cook was last seen leaving his Governors Place in the city. He is described as a white male wearing a camo OSU hat, flannel shirt, and black...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WDTN

13 accused gang members arrested in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Thirteen alleged members of a street gang operating in Columbus have been arrested as part of a week-long operation. The Columbus Division of Police, in conjunction with the ATF Task Force and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, started Operation Mind Your Manors on Oct. 4 and wrapped up the operation on […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Hocking County First Responders are on the Scene of a Stabbing

Hocking – Emergency squads were called to the scene of the Hunter Street Bar and Grill in Logan Ohio around 9:35 pm. According to early reports, the stabbing occurred in the area of 885 W Hunter St, Logan, OH 43138. It is unknown how the stabbing occurred, but first responders have taken the victim to Hocking Hospital to a medical helicopter that is landing at the hospital, to be transferred to Columbus Hospital.
LOGAN, OH
WDTN

Massive Ohio home features monochrome retreat

POWELL, Ohio (WDTN) – Seated less than an hour and a half from Dayton, this Delaware County home takes stately monochrome vibes to a new level with 14,500 square feet of modern luxury. According to the real estate listing, this home at 1080 Retreat Lane in Powell, Ohio, is worth nearly $5,000,000, taking the price […]
POWELL, OH
Times Recorder

Times Recorder

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
279K+
Views
ABOUT

The Times Recorder is your local news source for Muskingum County.

 http://zanesvilletimesrecorder.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy