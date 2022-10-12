Local News Briefs

Thornville man killed in traffic crash

THORNVILLE − The Licking County Sheriff's Office handled a fatal traffic crash at 10:49 a.m. Saturday in Newton Township.

Authorities said Donald Evans, 71, of Thornville, was driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck on Stewart Road, when he went off the side of the road and struck a mailbox and tree. Lt. Jarrod Day of the sheriff's office said it's believed Evans suffered a medical issue prior to the crash.

Evans was pronounced dead at Licking Memorial Hospital. A 71-year-old female from Buckeye Lake who was a passenger in the vehicle was transported to Grant Medical Center in Columbus for treatment. Also assisting on scene was the Newton Township Fire Department.

Protective Services Board to meet

ZANESVILLE − Muskingum County Adult and Child Protective Services board will meet in regular session at 5 p.m. Nov. 3 at the board office, 205 N. Seventh St.

Butler joins The Community Bank

ZANESVILLE − Neana Butler has joined the community financial advisers team of The Community Bank as a client services coordinator.

Butler was previously a senior account relationship associate and acted as a department operations coordinator, responsible for managing daily account operations and was chosen to implement a system conversion to a new trust accounting system. She joined The Community Bank in 2016 at the east office.

South Zanesville Council to hold special meeting

SOUTH ZANESVILLE − The Village of South Zanesville Council will have a special meeting at 5 p.m. Monday in council chambers, 24 E. Main St. the purpose is to approve an ordinance issuing $94,343 in bonds for purchasing of water meters.

OPWC subcommittee to meet

ZANESVILLE − The Muskingum County Subcommittee meeting for the Ohio Public Works Commission Issue 1, Round 37 funding will be at 3 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Zanesville Municipal Building, 401 Market St.

One new member will be appointed, then the five members will prioritize and assign points to projects in Muskingum county to be considered for financial assistance.

Port Authority slated to meet

ZANESVILLE − The Zanesville-Muskingum County Port Authority board will meet at 10 a.m. Oct. 19 at the Welcome Center, 205 N. Fifth St.

Senior Card Showers

Anniversary

Pete and Judi Denny, 4705 Boggs Road, celebrating their 62nd wedding anniversary on Oct. 17.