Minneapolis, MN

VikingsTerritory

Packers Nation Appears to Be Turning on Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers faithful aren’t accustomed to non-stellar starts to seasons, and such fans may be slowly turning on quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Packers lost in London last weekend to the upstart New York Giants, 27-22, sending Green Bay to a 3-2 record and second-place standing in the NFC North behind the Minnesota Vikings (4-1).
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

Dolphins Name Starting QB vs. Vikings

While the injury statuses of Miami Dolphins QBs Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater were up in the air this week, head coach Mike McDaniel has made a decision at QB1 for Week 6. When the Minnesota Vikings arrive town, the Dolphins will showcase rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson. Pro Football Focus’...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 reasons the Dolphins should be concerned about the Vikings in Week 6

The Miami Dolphins will take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Minnesota is 4-1 this season, leading the NFC North after five games, while Miami is 3-2 and in third place in their division. With two first-year head coaches, both organizations are off to strong starts to their 2022 campaign, but they also have a history of falling short when it comes to the final result.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
VikingsTerritory

John Elway Had His Eye on Vikings Coach

When the Denver Broncos sought a new head coach nine months ago, Kevin O’Connell was front and center, nearly becoming Denver’s skipper. President of Football Operations for the Broncos, John Elway, affirmed his franchise’s ardor for O’Connell this week while talking to the Pioneer Press. Elway told Chris Tomasson from the Pioneer Press about O’Connell’s interview in Denver, “We interviewed him last year, and we were really, really impressed with his interview, so it does not surprise me he’s having good success [with the Vikings]. He was very, very impressive in the interview process, and it was nip and tuck which way we wanted to go.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Bleacher Report Has WR Trade in Mind for Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have five wide receivers on the active roster, and Bleacher Report has an extra one in mind for the purple team via trade. In addition to Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, K.J. Osborn, Jalen Reagor, and Jalen Nailor, Kristopher Knox from Bleacher Report suggested this week that the Vikings add Denzel Mims from the New York Jets.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

This May Be Last Hurrah for Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will turn 39 years old in November in a season coming off back-to-back MVP campaigns. And the 2022 campaign may be Rodgers’ last, according to NFL reporter Michael Balko. Balko tweeted on Wednesday, “I’ve spoken to some people within the Packers organization, [and[...
GREEN BAY, WI
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Preseason Star Lands with Raiders Active Roster

Every year, there are players that perform well in the preseason that just miss out on the final 53-man roster. In 2021, such a player that comes to mind is RB A.J. Rose. Over the course of the three preseason games in 2021, Rose rushed 37 times for 151 yards and the only two offensive touchdowns of the Vikings preseason. Nevertheless, the star was cut, and is yet to play a regular season game.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Chris Perkins: Five things to watch for in Dolphins' game vs. Vikings

The 3-2 Miami Dolphins will face the Minnesota Vikings (4-1) at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Week 6 of the season; here are some keys to the game to watch for: Dolphins’ starting quarterback It’s rookie Skylar Thompson starting at quarterback, not veteran Teddy Bridgewater, as many expected. We’ll see whether Thompson can get wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle the ball consistently. ...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Laquon Treadwell Joins 5th NFL Team

He never truly caught on with the Minnesota Vikings, but wide receiver Laquon Treadwell joined his fifth NFL team on Wednesday. Treadwell signed with Arizona Cardinals, a team teetering on catastrophe with a 2-3 start to 2022. Led by Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray, the Cardinals were supposed to be...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Aren't a Contender. Yet.

The Minnesota Vikings enter Week 6 boasting a three-game winning streak, sitting at 4-1 atop the NFC North. This is uncharted territory for these Vikings, whose best start through five games since Kirk Cousins arrived was 3-2 in 2019. The Vikings’ hot start has subsections of the fan base, as...
ClutchPoints

Carolina Panthers: 4 bold predictions for Week 6 vs. Rams

Ahead of the Carolina Panthers Week 6 matchup with the defending champion Los Angeles Rams, the franchise dominated national NFL headlines. Unfortunately, it was for all the wrong reasons as owner David Tepper fired coach Matt Rhule. Life in the NFL keeps moving, though, so ahead of Panthers-Rams, here are some bold Panthers predictions.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings final injury: Akayleb Evans clears concussion protocol

The Minnesota Vikings have a big game coming up against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon and the final injury report came out in their favor. After seeing five players on it on Thursday afternoon, the Vikings saw three players come off of it including rookie cornerback Akayleb Evans, who cleared concussion protocol after suffering one this past Sunday against the Chicago Bears.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Recapping Week 5 Vikings Players to Watch vs. Bears

I picked three Vikings players to watch against Chicago in Sunday’s game while pinpointing four key Bears players who would be crucial to the game’s outcome. The Vikings came out on top in the divisional battle, registering their fourth win of the season. Here’s how the players I selected fared during the game.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikes Now

If the Vikings community is talking about it, VikesNow is talking about it. Dustin Baker writes daily for VikingsTerritory and uses VikesNow as a video arm for daily analysis. The pros and cons of the team are discussed, along with all of the what-ifs about the future of the Vikings.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Three Things Skylar Thompson Does Well

With both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater still recovering from concussions over the past couple weeks, the Minnesota Vikings may be set to face a rookie QB making his first career start. That rookie QB is Skylar Thompson, who the Miami Dolphins selected in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Kansas State.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Justin Jefferson Still Not Fixated on Dough

Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson told reporters in July he wasn’t fond of money. And he’s not backing off the sentiment three months later. Jefferson said to the Pioneer Press before the preseason began, “I’ll focus on contract after the season. Our main thing is reaching to that goal, but I’m not really too fond of money. I’m really just trying to get that goal of being the best receiver.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

VikingsTerritory

Minneapolis, MN
