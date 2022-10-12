Read full article on original website
Related
Wilmington Apple
WHS Athletic Hall Of Fame Class of 2022 Announced, Ceremony Set For November 5
WILMINGTON, MA – The Wilmington High School Athletic Hall of Fame will hold its 2022 Induction Ceremony on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 6pm at the Wilmington-Tewksbury Elks (777 South Street). The following Wilmington High School athletes will be inducted:. Mark Boudreau (1981) Chris Calway (2001) Emily Crannell (2012)
Hall of Famer, Cy Young winner Bruce Sutter dies at 69
Bruce Sutter, a Hall of Fame reliever and the 1979 Cy Young winner, has died. He was 69. Sutter was recently diagnosed with cancer and died Thursday night in hospice, surrounded by his family, one of Sutter's three sons, Chad, told The Associated Press. The Baseball Hall of Fame said Bruce Sutter died in Cartersville, Georgia.
MLB・
Highland football rides defense and three Lukas Stiles touchdowns to a 30-3 win over Aurora
The Hornets have not allowed more than seven points in a game in eight weeks
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
9K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0