Vienna, VA

Inside Nova

Manassas Park to combat noisy cars

The city of Manassas Park is hoping to quiet down some of its noisiest cars. The city is taking advantage of a recent change in state code to expand its ban on modified exhaust systems that can make ear-splitting noise. A 2020 state law prohibited police from stopping drivers for...
MANASSAS PARK, VA
Vienna, VA
Fairfax County, VA
Vienna, VA
Virginia Government
Fairfax County, VA
Inside Nova

16-year odyssey of Arlington 'Lustron home' takes another twist

Here’s one from the “what a long, strange trip it’s been” file, coupled with a dash of “thanks much, but no thanks.”. That latter phrase is, effectively, the response of the Arlington County government to an offer by the Ohio History Collection museum, offering to return to Arlington pieces of a “Lustron Home” that once was located in the county.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Prince William County closing landfill on Sundays, again

The Prince William County Landfill and the Balls Ford Road Compost Facility will be closed on Sundays beginning Nov. 6 until further notice. The Prince William County Solid Waste Division said despite the department’s efforts to recruit and reassign employees, they do not have sufficient staff to safely operate the landfill and Balls Ford Road Compost Facility for the current 78 hours per week.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Arlington Greens back independent Clement in County Board race

Saying she is the one candidate who will do the right thing for Arlington’s most-in-need residents, the Arlington Green Party has announced it will support independent Audrey Clement for County Board. “She will stand up to the developers and bring an independent voice for Arlington residents to the board,”...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Sun Gazette editorial: Beyer remains best option for 8th District

The good news, for Republicans attempting to rebuild their brand across Northern Virginia, is that the party’s nominee in the 8th Congressional District, Karina Lipsman, has done a solid job of getting herself in front of the public and articulating views that differentiate herself from incumbent Democrat Don Beyer.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Distribution, fulfillment facility coming to north Woodbridge

Elected officials on Wednesday broke ground on a 113,490-square-foot, last-mile distribution and fulfillment facility in north Woodbridge. The 95 East Distribution Center located at 13600 Dabney Road is the first development project in Prince William County’s new E-Commerce Overlay and represents a $22.95 million redevelopment investment as well as an estimated 100 new jobs in supply chain logistics, according to a news release.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Inside Nova

Authorities: Ashburn man attempted to smother woman with pillow

An Ashburn man has been charged with attempted murder after authorities say he attempted to smother a woman with a pillow. The victim reported the assault on Parsells Ridge Court in Ashburn about 6:30 a.m. Thursday, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. The victim said a man known to her smothered her with a pillow. She told deputies she believed he was trying to kill her.
ASHBURN, VA
Inside Nova

N.Va. homes market likely to end 2022 with fewer sales but higher prices

Completed home-sale transactions across Northern Virginia’s inner suburbs could end 2022 at the lowest level since 2016, although that’s unlikely to prevent the market from setting another new record average sales price. Home sales in the region covered by the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors have been down...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Loudoun school board to weigh name changes for 10 schools

The Loudoun County School Board has heard from local researchers, who believe 10 current school names should be looked at more closely for Confederate or segregationist associations. The board heard from Stephen Hammond and Larry Branch from the Black History Committee of the Friends of Thomas Balch Library Tuesday night....
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Two Fairfax schools lauded for commitment to environment

Two Fairfax County public schools have been recognized by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) as “Naturally Schools,” the official environmental-education school-recognition program of the commonwealth. Daniels Run and Providence elementary schools were among 35 schools statewide recently honored for their achievements during the 2021-22 school year....
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Culpeper school survey yields dramatic results

It took two years longer than originally anticipated, but at its Sept. 12 meeting, the Culpeper County School Board finally got to hear results from the second Youth Risk Behavior and Experiences Survey. “The pandemic created a huge disruption in the lives of students, so it’s not surprising there were...
CULPEPER COUNTY, VA

