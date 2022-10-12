ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

mercer.edu

Law advocacy teams see unprecedented success while preparing students for practice

Mercer University School of Law students achieved more success in competition during the last academic year than ever before. For the first time, Mercer Law took home two national championships in the American Bar Association’s practical skills competitions. The wins in client counseling and negotiations also marked the first time the law school has won either of the national contests.
MACON, GA
lakeoconeebreeze.net

Cheers! Putnam home to annual Spectacular

EATONTON, Ga. — With a growing program in competition cheerleading, Putnam County High has a new tradition to add excitement to the fall season. On Friday, the cheerleaders under the leadership of coach April Smith put on the War Eagle Spirit Spectacular giving teams a chance to perform their routines and prepare for the important state qualifiers.
PUTNAM COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Freedom’s Path in Dublin Closes Over $16M in Financing for Historic Veteran Housing Development

Garrison For Veterans, Solutions For Veterans, The Dublin Housing Authority, Communities for Veterans, Wellington Development Company and the entire Freedom’s Path Dublin Development Team are pleased to announce that Freedom’s Path at Dublin, Georgia, a historic 50-unit, public-private Veteran housing development with the Department of Veterans Affairs, has closed on all financing. Construction began Oct. 3, 2022.
DUBLIN, GA
13WMAZ

Dublin veteran earns 50 years of flying award

DUBLIN, Ga. — A 79-year-old Dublin Veteran received the Wright Brothers Award for more than 50 years of safe flight and instruction on Thursday. Soon, the Dublin terminal building will even be named in Fred Houston's honor. "Anybody that works in a job or profession they have a passion...
DUBLIN, GA
wgxa.tv

GAME CHANGER: Warner Robins' Jada Morgan

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- While she's a woman of a few words, Warner Robins Basketball Point Guard Jada Morgan's actions speak volumes in the classroom, on the court, and in the community. "I just do it," she says. Morgan's Head Basketball Coach Rebecca White says Morgan's leadership often catches...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
mercer.edu

After finding his passion at Mercer, alumnus starts career with ESPN Next

Mercer University alumnus Kennedy Howery followed his passion, and it led him to ESPN. Howery, a class of 2022 graduate who double-majored in finance and economics, is now a production assistant with ESPN Next, a content-based leadership program for early career professionals. While at Mercer, he immersed himself in campus...
MACON, GA
High School Football PRO

Leesburg, October 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Jones County High School football team will have a game with Lee County High School on October 13, 2022, 14:00:00.
LEESBURG, GA

