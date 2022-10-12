Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mercer.edu
Law advocacy teams see unprecedented success while preparing students for practice
Mercer University School of Law students achieved more success in competition during the last academic year than ever before. For the first time, Mercer Law took home two national championships in the American Bar Association’s practical skills competitions. The wins in client counseling and negotiations also marked the first time the law school has won either of the national contests.
WMAZ
School of week: St. Joseph's Catholic School Student Success Center helps students make the grade
MACON, Ga. — St. Joseph's Catholic School went the extra mile to ensure that students succeed in the classroom with an entire center dedicated to giving them the tools they need. The Student Success Center is really useful for students but it wasn't always available to those who needed...
Laurens school board says students who spelled out racial slur at football game can return in January
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — The Laurens County Board of Education voted 3-2 on Friday to reduce punishment for five white male students who spelled out a racial slur at a football game in September. At the meeting, the board voted to set punishment for the students, including:. 1 semester...
Laurens County votes on reduced punishment for students who painted racial slur on shirts at football game
DUBLIN, Ga. — In September, 13WMAZ reported a five West Laurens County high school students were photographed at a football game, against Bleckley County, spelling out the N-word on their shirt. In a 3-2 decision, the Laurens County school board voted to lessen the punishment of the five students...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Sunshine House: Washington County opens first child-advocacy center
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — There is a new place for children and families to go if they have experienced traumatic events like domestic violence, sexual abuse, and even drug endangerment. Earlier this month, The Sunshine House Regional Child Advocacy Center opened their first center in Washington County. Family advocate Bonnie...
lakeoconeebreeze.net
Cheers! Putnam home to annual Spectacular
EATONTON, Ga. — With a growing program in competition cheerleading, Putnam County High has a new tradition to add excitement to the fall season. On Friday, the cheerleaders under the leadership of coach April Smith put on the War Eagle Spirit Spectacular giving teams a chance to perform their routines and prepare for the important state qualifiers.
'He made the ultimate sacrifice': Georgia Fallen Firefighter Memorial honors Monroe County first responder
FORSYTH, Ga. — Friday, Georgia firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty were honored at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth during the 25th annual Georgia Fallen Firefighter Memorial Ceremony. It was held in remembrance of firefighters and EMTs who lost their lives while...
'They say it takes a village': Macon dance studio celebrates 15 years
MACON, Ga. — A Macon dance studio is celebrating a decade and a half of performing arts. Terra Hitchcock is the owner and director of Kali Dance Studio for the Arts on Second Street in downtown Macon. The program has been dancing up a storm for 15 years now.
IN THIS ARTICLE
allongeorgia.com
Freedom’s Path in Dublin Closes Over $16M in Financing for Historic Veteran Housing Development
Garrison For Veterans, Solutions For Veterans, The Dublin Housing Authority, Communities for Veterans, Wellington Development Company and the entire Freedom’s Path Dublin Development Team are pleased to announce that Freedom’s Path at Dublin, Georgia, a historic 50-unit, public-private Veteran housing development with the Department of Veterans Affairs, has closed on all financing. Construction began Oct. 3, 2022.
'United to End Homelessness': Local reverend takes over as director of new intiative geared at addressing homelessness
MACON, Ga. — United Way has hired Reverend Jake Hall as the executive director of its newest initiative, 'United to End Homelessness.'. Hall will lead the effort by working with shelters, community members, agencies, and people who experience homelessness. Hall said because of economic insecurity, and homelessness is on...
Dublin veteran earns 50 years of flying award
DUBLIN, Ga. — A 79-year-old Dublin Veteran received the Wright Brothers Award for more than 50 years of safe flight and instruction on Thursday. Soon, the Dublin terminal building will even be named in Fred Houston's honor. "Anybody that works in a job or profession they have a passion...
wgxa.tv
GAME CHANGER: Warner Robins' Jada Morgan
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- While she's a woman of a few words, Warner Robins Basketball Point Guard Jada Morgan's actions speak volumes in the classroom, on the court, and in the community. "I just do it," she says. Morgan's Head Basketball Coach Rebecca White says Morgan's leadership often catches...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mercer.edu
After finding his passion at Mercer, alumnus starts career with ESPN Next
Mercer University alumnus Kennedy Howery followed his passion, and it led him to ESPN. Howery, a class of 2022 graduate who double-majored in finance and economics, is now a production assistant with ESPN Next, a content-based leadership program for early career professionals. While at Mercer, he immersed himself in campus...
Leesburg, October 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Jones County High School football team will have a game with Lee County High School on October 13, 2022, 14:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
'Thank God for it': Social Security announces 9% increase in benefits to curb impact of inflation
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Inflation affects almost everybody in the U.S., but for some communities it can be crippling. That's why the social security administration today announced that seniors, retirees, and disabled folks will see an increase in their benefit payments next year. The goal is to help them...
'Central State Hospital is part of Georgia’s history': Some hospital buildings could be facing demolition
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A state agency says the fences they've been installing around several of the buildings on Central State Hospital's main campus are due to asbestos removal. This includes the Walker, Greene, and Jones buildings, the communications building, and the steam plant. However, folks say they're still concerned...
Meet the candidates: Macon Water Authority District 2 race heats up ahead of November election
MACON, Ga. — Election day is less than four weeks away, and we're watching races all over the state. One of them is close to home in downtown Macon: the race for Macon Water Authority District 2. We caught up with several candidates to give you a clearer picture of the race.
'Stuff is going on': Jones County deputy searches for paranormal activity in Central Georgia
GRAY, Ga. — There's something spooky going on in central Georgia and one deputy in Jones County is willing to find out. When Jones County Sheriff made a statement on their Facebook page about finding the scariest places in the county, they elected Dennis as the "in-house paranormal expert."
Macon-Bibb asks judge to dismiss lawsuit over elections supervisor selection
MACON, Ga. — A legal showdown over who has the authority to select the next Macon-Bibb County elections supervisor candidate appears to be at a standstill less than a month before the November election. This week, attorneys for Mayor Lester Miller and county commissioners asked a judge to dismiss...
Bibb County teacher writes book to help grieving moms after losing two children of her own
MACON, Ga. — During the day, she's a writing lab teacher helping students how to improve their writing skills and share their stories. Outside the classroom, Tiffany Madison is a mom who has experienced the loss of two babies. In October 2013, Madison was told she was diagnosed with...
Comments / 0