Male Bobcat Kittens are Coming to Kingsport's Bays Mountain Park and PlanetariumJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Local Hospitals Experiencing System-Wide Failures as Quality Wanes from Staffing WoesJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Murals Across Johnson City Receiving Mixed Reviews as City Works to Add Decorative ArtJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Home and Yard Decorations are Only Beginning for Halloween Before December's Big EventJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Local Festival Celebrates Semicentennial as People Come to Hear from Around the WorldJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
wjhl.com
Food City Friday: Miss Food City Pageant & 1st annual Car Show
(WJHL) Lisa Johnson of Food City tells us about the Miss Food City Pageant coming up November 19th and the 1st Annual Dustin Lynn Fincher Memorial Scholarship Car Show to be held Sunday afternoon, October 16th at the Kingsport Farmer’s Market. For more information please visit Food City’s website....
Kingsport Times-News
Model City Antique & Flea Market moving to MeadowView
KINGSPORT — Model City Antique & Flea will host the Fall and Holiday Market on Friday through Sunday at the MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center. The seasonal market featuring more than 80 local vendors was originally set to take place at the Civic Auditorium, but as Dobyns-Bennett continues to use the facility to relocate classes that were based in the dome, the event required a new location.
wjhl.com
The animal shelters are full in the region, look at these cuties in our Tails and Paws
Tails and Paws highlights animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can call the shelter at (423) 926 8769 for more information. You can also pay the shelter a visit on North Roan Street in Johnson City, TN.
Festivals & more: What’s happening in the Tri-Cities this weekend?
(WJHL) — There are numerous outdoor and indoor events scheduled throughout the Tri-Cities this weekend. The weather on Saturday will be a bit warm for mid-October, and sunny, cloudless skies are in the forecast. Sunday will also see warm highs, but scattered rain is expected. News Channel 11 compiled a list of events the entire […]
wjhl.com
The Tri-Cities Kidney Walk happening this weekend in downtown Johnson City
Michelle Dicken with the National Kidney Foundation, gets us ready for the Tri-Cities Kidney Walk happening this Sunday!
wjhl.com
Daytime Live from downtown Kingsport
Amy takes us live to the downtown Kingsport area for a look at some new businesses and to hear about some upcoming events. Robin Cleary, executive director of Downtown Kingsport Association tells us about upcoming fall and Halloween events. For more information visit www.DowntownKingsport.org. Amy talks with Austin Payne and...
wcyb.com
Rebecca's rescue spotlight: The Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — News Five's Rebecca Pepin visited the Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter, to highlight some loving animals in need of a good home. If you are interested in adopting a pet featured here or interested in seeing the other animals at the shelter you can check out their website by clicking here.
30th Annual Cranberry Festival returning to Johnson County
JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Cranberry Festival is returning to Johnson County for its 30th year. It’s the pride of Shady Valley, and it’s happening Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Shady Valley Elementary School on Highway 133. Diana Howard, the Co-Founder of the festival joined our Good Morning Tri-Cities […]
wjhl.com
Alaska Travel Show
(WJHL) Kathy Kennedy, of Exclusive Cruise Travel and Mechelle Letto with Royal Carribean tell us about an upcoming travel show on Alaska to be held Saturday, October 15th at 1pm at the Press Room in Kingsport. For more information visit Exclusive Cruise Travel online.
Murals Across Johnson City Receiving Mixed Reviews as City Works to Add Decorative Art
Johnson City mural on interstate bridgeJohn Dabbs/Photographer. The cityscape in Johnson City is changing with murals decorating public and private spaces with the work of artists contracted by the city. In an impromptu survey, residents of the tree streets, by and large, think the works give the city a more modern vibe. Some detractors believe the murals give the city an "inner city ghetto look."
Pick your own apples at these regional orchards
(WJHL) — Fall is in the air, pumpkins line the patches and apples hang from trees just waiting to get picked. News Channel 11 compiled a list of regional orchards that encourage autumn and apple enthusiasts alike to flock to the farm to pick a peck or two of regionally grown apples. Most regional orchards […]
Fire melts through Clintwood camper, crews report
CLINTWOOD, Va. (WJHL) – A camper was destroyed by a Wednesday afternoon fire in Southwest Virginia, according to firefighters. A social media post by the Clintwood Volunteer Fire Department stated that crews responded around 1:40 p.m. to the 2000 block of Dickenson Highway. After they arrived, firefighters found the camper already burning. Crews were able […]
Kingsport Times-News
StarWatch back on at Bays Mountain, city officials say
KINGSPORT — StarWatch, Bays Mountain Park’s night sky observing sessions, has returned for the fall season, according to a press release. StarWatch is an hour-long program that allows the public to enjoy the splendor of the night sky at Bays Mountain’s observatories.
wjhl.com
Meet the Finalists: Best Coffee in the Tri-Cities
(WJHL) – Hundreds of nominations later, the battle for the title of Tri-Cities Best Coffee is still underway. While you keep voting, News Channel 11 has compiled a brief description of each nominee. This relatively new coffee shop is located at the corner of South Roan and East State...
Holston Habitat for Humanity constructing Johnson City home for family in Women Build event
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Habitat for Humanity organization is getting to work at its Women Build effort to construct a new home for a local family. The Women Build event kicked off Wednesday on East Myrtle Avenue. Women will do the heavy lifting in the project over the next four weeks. Work is […]
Johnson City Press
Watch Now: The history behind the world’s most haunted tunnel
KINGSPORT — Sensabaugh Tunnel in Hawkins County is thought of by some as the world’s most haunted tunnel, but what’s the history behind it, and how did it get this name?. In my opinion, Halloween is a pretty cool holiday; it’s all about dressing up and visiting/exploring spooky places. So, when I heard about Sensabaugh Tunnel, I knew I wanted to go.
3 local funeral home companies sold to Tenn. company
Three local funeral home companies have been sold to a Tennessee company.
Herald and Tribune
Festival draws bumper crowds in first year back
It’s been three years since the National Storytelling Festival was held in person, but this past weekend, the streets of downtown Jonesborough were filled with tellers and festival attendees to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the beloved event. The event, which began in 1973, brings festival goers from all...
wjhl.com
Tucker Long is our Storm Team Student of the Week!
(WJHL)- Every week, News Channel 11 highlights a ‘Storm Team Student of the Week’!. Tucker Long is this week’s Storm Team Student of the Week!. Tucker is a 1st grader at Mountain City Elementary School in Mountain City, TN. Enter your student’s information HERE for a chance...
Application process for annual People Loving People Thanksgiving dinner opens Friday
People Loving People, a Hawkins County-based non-profit, has teamed up with Of One Accord Ministry and Second Harvest Food Bank to distribute at least 750 food boxes to those in need on the Saturday before Thanksgiving.
