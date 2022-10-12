ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Burnie, MD

WBOC

Maryland Woman Charged After Stabbing Cambridge Woman

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A woman is facing 1st Degree Assault and related charges in connection with a stabbing of a Cambridge woman. Cambridge police said that at around 1 a.m. last night officers were called to the 700 block of Race St. because of a stabbing. When officers arrived on...
CAMBRIDGE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot in the back in Northwest, 2 wounded in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot in the back in Northwest Baltimore Friday night. According to police, just after 8 p.m., officers responded to the 5200 block of Nelson Avenue to investigate a shooting. Once on scene, officers located an unidentified man with gunshot wounds to the back....
BALTIMORE, MD
dsp.delaware.gov

State Police Investigating Gun-Point Robbery

Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a gas station in Newark earlier this morning. On October 14, 2022, at approximately 12:45 a.m., troopers responded to the Royal Farms located at 2808 Pulaski Highway regarding a gun-point robbery. The ensuing investigation revealed that an unknown white male had entered the convenience store, pointed a handgun at the 33-year-old female cashier, and demanded money. After the victim complied with his demands, the suspect fled on foot from the business to an unknown destination. The cashier was not injured in this incident.
NEWARK, DE
Wbaltv.com

15-year-old charged with murder in fatal Columbia shooting

COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County police on Thursday arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with a fatal shooting last week in Columbia. County police said the boy was charged as an adult with first- and second-degree murder assault and handgun violations in connection with the killing of Rakki Miguel Jones-Onyejiaka, 36, of Columbia.
COLUMBIA, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot inside Westminster apartment, police say

WESTMINSTER, Md. (WBFF) — A man was shot early Thursday inside an apartment in Westminster, the town's police department said. Police said officers were called to the apartment in the unit block of Pennsylvania Avenue just after midnight after a report of a shooting. There, officers found the victim.
WESTMINSTER, MD
foxbaltimore.com

15-year-old boy charged with killing man outside Columbia apartment complex

COLUMBIA, Md. (WBFF) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested Thursday after Howard County police say he shot and killed a man in Columbia. The boy is accused of killing 36-year-old Rakki Miguel Jones-Onyejiaka on Oct. 7 outside an apartment complex in the 10400 block of Hickory Ridge Road. Detectives said during the investigation they discovered that the boy's family was involved in an ongoing dispute with Jones-Onyejiaka.
COLUMBIA, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man killed in South Baltimore, investigation underway

BALTIMORE-- A man was killed Friday morning in South Baltimore, police said. Officers responded at 1:41 a.m. to the 2500 block of  West Patapsco Avenue for reported gunfire, where they found an adult male unresponsive.Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene, police said. Investigators are trying to determine if the shooting is related to a man shot in the face while driving an hour earlier on East Patapsco Avenue. This incident is currently under investigation by homicide detectives. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup if they wish to remain anonymous.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Anne Arundel County officer arrested in Baltimore City

An Anne Arundel County police officer was arrested in Baltimore City, according to officials. In a news release, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said that they became aware of an out-of-county incident involving Officer T. Thomas on Oct. 13. Thomas was a 2-year veteran with the AACoPD Community Services...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 63, shot in the face while driving in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE--  A man was hospitalized after being shot Friday morning in South Baltimore, police said.Officers responded at 12:41 a.m. to the 1000 block of East Patapsco Avenue to investigate a shooting, where they found a 63-year-old man shot in the face.The victim was then taken to an area hospital, but the extent of his injury is unknown. Investigators believe the man was driving on the block when he was shot. This shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD

