WBOC
Maryland Woman Charged After Stabbing Cambridge Woman
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A woman is facing 1st Degree Assault and related charges in connection with a stabbing of a Cambridge woman. Cambridge police said that at around 1 a.m. last night officers were called to the 700 block of Race St. because of a stabbing. When officers arrived on...
foxbaltimore.com
BPD: Man arrested for attempted first degree murder in connection to SE Baltimore shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department has arrested a 35-year-old man for attempted first degree murder in connection to a Southeast Baltimore shooting. Police said the shooting happened on Sept. 6th at approximately 11:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of East Baltimore Street. When officers arrived to the...
Video: Accused carjackers surround man, attack him in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were looking for five people who surrounded a man then attacked him as part of carjacking that took place in Silver Spring on Oct. 11. The Montgomery County Department of Police said the man was walking to his car in the 3700 block of Bel […]
Man Found Dead In Driver's Seat Of Vehicle Prompts Baltimore Murder Investigation
Police are investigating an evening murder in Baltimore that took the life of a 56-year-old man, authorities say. The victim was found shot to death in the driver's seat of a vehicle in the 4800 block of Reisterstown Road after police received reports of a shooting around 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13, according to Baltimore police.
foxbaltimore.com
Man shot in the back in Northwest, 2 wounded in East Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot in the back in Northwest Baltimore Friday night. According to police, just after 8 p.m., officers responded to the 5200 block of Nelson Avenue to investigate a shooting. Once on scene, officers located an unidentified man with gunshot wounds to the back....
Police Investigate Two Shootings On Baltimore Street After One Man Shot In Face, Another Killed
Police are investigating whether or not two shootings on a Baltimore street are connected after one man was killed and another was shot in the face within an hour of each other. The first shooting left a 63-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the face around 12:41 a.m., Friday, Oct....
Off-duty Anne Arundel police officer accused of assault in Baltimore City
A police officer in Anne Arundel County is suspended over an alleged off-duty assault in Baltimore City.
foxbaltimore.com
Anne Arundel County Police officer suspended after assault accusation, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County Police say one of their officers has been suspended with pay after an incident in Baltimore City. The Anne Arundel Police Department said it became aware of an "out-of-county incident" on October 13. Baltimore City police issued a criminal summons for the officer....
dsp.delaware.gov
State Police Investigating Gun-Point Robbery
Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a gas station in Newark earlier this morning. On October 14, 2022, at approximately 12:45 a.m., troopers responded to the Royal Farms located at 2808 Pulaski Highway regarding a gun-point robbery. The ensuing investigation revealed that an unknown white male had entered the convenience store, pointed a handgun at the 33-year-old female cashier, and demanded money. After the victim complied with his demands, the suspect fled on foot from the business to an unknown destination. The cashier was not injured in this incident.
Police Investigating Reported Triple Shooting In Cherry Hill, Officials Say
Three people were injured in a midday shooting on Thursday afternoon in Baltimore’s Cherry Hill neighborhood. Officers responded at approximately 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 to the 600 block of Cherry Hill Road in South Baltimore, officials said, where they found a 23-year-old man suffering with multiple gunshot wounds to his leg.
Wbaltv.com
15-year-old charged with murder in fatal Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County police on Thursday arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with a fatal shooting last week in Columbia. County police said the boy was charged as an adult with first- and second-degree murder assault and handgun violations in connection with the killing of Rakki Miguel Jones-Onyejiaka, 36, of Columbia.
foxbaltimore.com
Man shot inside Westminster apartment, police say
WESTMINSTER, Md. (WBFF) — A man was shot early Thursday inside an apartment in Westminster, the town's police department said. Police said officers were called to the apartment in the unit block of Pennsylvania Avenue just after midnight after a report of a shooting. There, officers found the victim.
foxbaltimore.com
15-year-old boy charged with killing man outside Columbia apartment complex
COLUMBIA, Md. (WBFF) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested Thursday after Howard County police say he shot and killed a man in Columbia. The boy is accused of killing 36-year-old Rakki Miguel Jones-Onyejiaka on Oct. 7 outside an apartment complex in the 10400 block of Hickory Ridge Road. Detectives said during the investigation they discovered that the boy's family was involved in an ongoing dispute with Jones-Onyejiaka.
foxbaltimore.com
Deadly murder and arrest of 15-year-old suspect reignites concerns over juvenile offenders
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — Baltimore city isn't the only place dealing with juvenile crime. In Howard County, a 15-year-old boy is in custody in connection with a murder in Columbia. It's a community recovering from a deadly incident, but all was quiet at The Bluffs at Hawthorn Apartments on Hickory...
Two Overnight Shootings In Two Hours Under Investigation In Baltimore, Police Say
Police in Baltimore are investigating another pair of overnight shootings within two hours of each other that left one dead and. one hospitalized, according to investigators. Shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, members of the Baltimore Police Department's Eastern District were called to the 2000 block of Boone Street to investigate a shooting.
foxbaltimore.com
Student arrested after cutting Glen Burnie High classmate during fight, police say
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — A student was arrested Wednesday after authorities say he cut a classmate with a pocket knife during a fight at Glen Burnie High School. Anne Arundel County police said officers were called to the school in the 7500 block of Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard around 1 p.m. after a report of a fight.
Man killed in South Baltimore, investigation underway
BALTIMORE-- A man was killed Friday morning in South Baltimore, police said. Officers responded at 1:41 a.m. to the 2500 block of West Patapsco Avenue for reported gunfire, where they found an adult male unresponsive.Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene, police said. Investigators are trying to determine if the shooting is related to a man shot in the face while driving an hour earlier on East Patapsco Avenue. This incident is currently under investigation by homicide detectives. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup if they wish to remain anonymous.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County Police seeking cell phone video in killing of high school football player
TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — Its been six weeks since a high school football player was gunned down after his game in Baltimore County, and no arrests have been made. Baltimore County Police are asking for the community's help in solving the shooting from last month. The homicide happened on...
WBAL Radio
Anne Arundel County officer arrested in Baltimore City
An Anne Arundel County police officer was arrested in Baltimore City, according to officials. In a news release, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said that they became aware of an out-of-county incident involving Officer T. Thomas on Oct. 13. Thomas was a 2-year veteran with the AACoPD Community Services...
Man, 63, shot in the face while driving in South Baltimore
BALTIMORE-- A man was hospitalized after being shot Friday morning in South Baltimore, police said.Officers responded at 12:41 a.m. to the 1000 block of East Patapsco Avenue to investigate a shooting, where they found a 63-year-old man shot in the face.The victim was then taken to an area hospital, but the extent of his injury is unknown. Investigators believe the man was driving on the block when he was shot. This shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
