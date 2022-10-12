BALTIMORE-- A man was killed Friday morning in South Baltimore, police said. Officers responded at 1:41 a.m. to the 2500 block of West Patapsco Avenue for reported gunfire, where they found an adult male unresponsive.Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene, police said. Investigators are trying to determine if the shooting is related to a man shot in the face while driving an hour earlier on East Patapsco Avenue. This incident is currently under investigation by homicide detectives. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup if they wish to remain anonymous.

