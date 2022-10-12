ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

Ex-Celtics All-Star Likely To Be Cut Before NBA Season Opener

A former Boston Celtics guard is set to hit the market before the season tips off next Tuesday. Kemba Walker likely will not play a minute for the Pistons, as Detroit is expected to waive the four-time All-Star to bring its roster to 15 guaranteed spots, as reported Friday by The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Bruins Post Video Of Goalie Hug After Fans Get Angry At TNT

Bruins fans had a lot to be happy about after Boston’s season-opening 5-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night, but one moment had B’s supporters quite angry. The goalie hug between Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman became a fun tradition after each Bruins win. So after...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: The Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Is Jonathan Huberdeau‘s extension a comparable for David Pastrnak?. TSN: Darren Dreger said on Insider Trading that both the Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak would like to get a contract extension done. He focusing on the start of the season and the Bruins have been ready to throw out numbers just year.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

MLB Coach Missing Playoff Game For His Wedding Saturday

Guardians hitting coach Chris Valaika will miss Game 3 of the ALDS against the Yankees to get married in Oregon this Saturday. This conflict isn't due to a lack of belief in his team — his fiancé just set the wedding date before he landed an MLB coaching job with Cleveland.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Washington, MA
City
Boston, MA
State
Washington State
Larry Brown Sports

Suns targeting prominent ex-Lakers guard?

The Phoenix Suns could be linking up with a former division foe. Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reported Wednesday that the Suns have inquired about potentially acquiring Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson in exchange for forward Jae Crowder. The Suns continue to search for a viable Crowder trade, who is on an expiring $10.2 million contract for this season.
PHOENIX, AZ
NESN

Wild Play Has Bears Come Up Mere Inches Short Of Beating Commanders

Al Pacino told everyone it’s a game of inches, and it played out that way in the waning seconds Thursday night for the Chicago Bears against the Washington Commanders at Solider Field. Trailing 12-7 with 30 seconds remaining in the game, the Bears faced fourth-and-goal from Washington’s four-yard line...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrice Bergeron
NESN

Jim Montgomery Shares Message To Bruins Ahead Of Season Opener

The Bruins begin their 2022-23 season Wednesday night after an offseason that saw the returns of David Krejci and Patrice Bergeron. And even though Boston is facing some injuries to key players, coach Jim Montgomery doesn’t want that to be the focus. Boston travels to Washington to take on...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Why Malcolm Brogdon Chose Celtics Over These Teams During Offseason

Malcolm Brogdon had several other trade destination options to weigh before joining the Boston Celtics. During the offseason, Brogdon revealed the Indiana Pacers provided the 29-year-old with flexibility during the trade discussions which evidently landed him in Boston — after spending three seasons with the Pacers which featured just one playoff run in 2020.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Bruins Need Better Situational Decisions in Montgomery’s System

Out with the old, in with the new. When the Boston Bruins fired Bruce Cassidy in June, it took general manager (GM) Don Sweeney a month to find his replacement when he hired Jim Montgomery in early July. As is the case whenever there is a coaching change in the NHL, a new change most likely means a new system. In the case of the Bruins, it’s a new system that is going to benefit the defensemen in 2022-23.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Flames beat Avs 5-3 to win opener for first time since 2009

CALGARY, Alberta — Dillon Dube scored short-handed and the Calgary Flames won their season opener for the first time since 2009, beating the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche 5-3 on Thursday night. “I saw a random stat that it’s been a while since the Flames won a season...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Czech Republic#The Washington Capitals#Capital One Arena#Tnt
NESN

Are These Leaked Photos Of Celtics’ New ‘City Edition’ Jerseys?

The Celtics will open a new NBA year next Tuesday, and it looks like Boston will debut a new look at some point in the 2022-23 season. The NBA has opened up the creativity with teams unveiling “City Edition” jerseys. Some franchises have been more creative than others in trying to represent the franchise and its respective history or culture.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Celtics Dodge Injury Bullets To Two Key Guards In Preseason Finale

The Boston Celtics had two hold-your-breath type moments in their preseason finale Friday night against the Toronto Raptors. Both dealt with injuries as Malcolm Brogdon didn’t return for the second half of a 137-134 overtime loss due to right leg soreness while Marcus Smart tweaked his groin late in the contest.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Celtics’ Grant Williams Breaks Down Wild Jayson Tatum Ejection

Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum made an early exit during the preseason finale against the Toronto Raptors on Friday. During the third quarter, Tatum received his second technical foul from the officials after committing a common foul on Raptors forward Scottie Barnes. Tatum, who was displeased with the call, waved his arm in a disapproving fashion toward one of the officials, earning himself an early exit from the contest, as seen in Sportscenter video.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Former Celtic Gordon Hayward Unveils Terrible New Haircut

Former Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward had quite the glowup from college to the NBA. But now it seems the 32-year-old is trending in the other direction, thanks to an astonishingly bad haircut. Hayward, who transformed from a typical-looking college student to that of a Hollywood heartthrob when he was...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Washington Capitals
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

Nets’ Ben Simmons Has Debatable Take Over Jump Shot Criticism

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons has notoriously battled the criticism of his ability — or lack thereof — to improve his offensive arsenal through the addition of an outside jump shot. Since being selected as the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2016 by the Philadelphia 76ers, Simmons...
BROOKLYN, NY
NESN

Draymond Green Discusses Relationship With Jordan Poole After Fight

Draymond Green made it through practice Thursday in his return to the Golden State Warriors without throwing his fists at anyone. Green had been on a brief hiatus from basketball following his punch of teammate Jordan Poole, in which a leaked — and startling — video of the altercation got the four-time NBA champion in incredibly hot water and sent shockwaves around the league.
NBA
NESN

Celtics Rumors: Update On Grant Williams Contract Extension Talks

Grant Williams’ contract status admittedly is low on the list of Boston Celtics storylines this offseason. The C’s, fresh off an NBA Finals loss to the Golden State Warriors, traded for Malcolm Brogdon, signed Danilo Gallinari (who later suffered a potential season-ending ACL injury), reportedly pursued a blockbuster for Kevin Durant and, oh yeah, suspended head coach Ime Udoka for the entire 2022-23 NBA season for violating team policies.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
27K+
Followers
47K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy