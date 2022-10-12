Read full article on original website
GTA Trevor actor sends angry video to fan asking about GTA 6
Grand Theft Auto VI leaked? You’re joking? I hadn’t heard … I jest. It’s inescapable, isn’t it? Last month, Rockstar Games was targeted by a cyber attack that saw over an hour of GTA VI development footage leaked online alongside screenshots and source code. Since then, a UK-based teenager has appeared in court pleading “not guilty”.
'Unsettling' photorealistic FPS has gamers convinced it's real-life footage
This new indie first-person shooter is causing a stir for its eerily realistic graphics and body-cam perspective, placing the player in the heart of the action amongst the abandoned buildings. A lot of the videos that we see on social media and news channels from body-cams are often ones of...
Spider-Man 4 to feature Spidey/Daredevil team-up, says leaker
The plot of Spider-Man 4 potentially features a collaboration between Spider-Man and Daredevil following the events of Daredevil: Born Again, if this leak is verifiable. Previously, president of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige had said that the next film would bring the friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man back to the neighbourhood with "street-level" storylines. "You talk about Ghost Rider, we've got Blade, we've got Doctor Strange, we've got the supernatural angles, we've got the street-level with our announcement of Daredevil, and of course, Spidey going into the street-level heroes," explained Feige during San Diego Comic Con.
Gory new Grinch horror movie looks genuinely disturbing
The Mean One is a new slasher film based on How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, twisting the heartwarming and nostalgic seasonal tale into a dark creature feature. Most of you will be aware of this trivia already, but for those who spend a sensible amount of time online, the How the Grinch Stole Christmas film from 2000 has some pretty scary behind-the-scenes moments. For example, the latex skin that actor Jim Carrey wore as the Grinch was so claustrophobic that he sought out counselling from a CIA agent who had training in torture resistance.
PlayStation Plus' latest free games unplayable on PS5
Yesterday’s latest PlayStation Plus announcement was certainly a treat. In case you missed it, 23 games have been added to the service across the Extra and Premium tiers. Standout titles include Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition.
Tom Holland as Link proves live-action Zelda is an awful idea
I am as big a Zelda fan as you could hope to find. I’ve clocked well over 300 hours on Breath Of The Wild. I replay The Wind Waker, Majora’s Mask, and A Link To The Past at least once a year. I have a Saria body pillow that I nuzzle into whenever life starts to get too much*. Of course I would love to see Nintendo adapt Zelda into a TV series or movie.
Starfield is bringing back The Elder Scrolls' worst NPC
Starfield is bringing back one of the most iconic and easily the most infuriating characters in The Elder Scrolls universe. Really, I wasn't wholly sure we were in the bad place but this news has now cemented my conclusions. At the moment, Starfield is "Skyrim in space." Oh, I'm not...
John Carpenter wants to make a Dead Space movie
In an interview with The AV Club, director and composer John Carpenter has voiced his desire to make a Dead Space movie, and honestly, we're on board. Carpenter is an avid gamer, and with the assistance of his son, he's become a fan of games like Horizon Forbidden West, Fallout 76, Red Dead Redemption and more. He really has a very varied range, though he hasn't completed Red Dead Redemption because he couldn't work out how to climb on the horse and then called it a day. It's sort of... iconic of him to write off such an acclaimed game on this basis.
Chris Pratt shouldn't play Mario, says Harley Quinn voice actor
So, the trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie finally dropped last week, and believe it or not, it does genuinely look very, very good. It’s fair to say that some fans were concerned what Illumination, the studio that inflicted the Minions upon us, would do to our beloved plumber, but it looks undeniably gorgeous.
Multiple Silent Hill games being developed, says movie director
It’s been a hot minute since the release of, well, literally anything Silent Hill related. The most recent release of any kind was for P.T. in 2014 - the playable teaser for the since cancelled title, Silent Hills. This has now been pulled from the PlayStation Store, too, so it’s not like anyone can download it now anyway.
GTA 6 map leak points to a truly massive open world
Oh boy, GTA VI. Despite us still not having an actual trailer for the next game in the Grand Theft Auto series, it’s safe to say that we know significantly more about it than Rockstar would like us to, thanks to the colossal leak that surfaced online last month. The leak seemingly confirmed both the protagonists for the game, as well as the location being Vice City.
Cyberpunk 2077 will rescue Stadia players' save files
It was recently confirmed that Google Stadia is indeed shutting down, only three years after its release. The service will stay live until 18 January 2023, when presumably anyone with a Stadia controller will be left with what can only be described as a slightly expensive paperweight. Worry not, though, as any hardware purchased through the Google Store, as well as software bought through the Stadia store, will be refunded by around mid-January.
Moon Knight will return, Oscar Isaac confirms
It’s been over five months since the finale of Moon Knight on Disney+, and the series still lives rent free in my mind. For those unfamiliar, the series follows Steven Grant, a man with dissociate identity disorder who shares a body with Marc Spector, a powerful mercenary. Frustratingly, a...
Yu-Gi-Oh creator died attempting to rescue people from drowning
In July, Yu-Gi-Oh! creator Kazuki Takahashi (also known as Kazuo Takahashi) was found dead off the coast of Nago in Okinawa, Japan. The cause of death was confirmed to be drowning. Now, a new report states that the celebrated manga creator died trying to save others from the same fate.
Cyberpunk 2077 sequel will be tested on consoles before release
Cyberpunk 2077 - the comeback story of the century. When we set foot in Night City back in December 2020, complete with its self-launching cars and glitches galore, who’d have thought that just a couple of years later, people would be so excited at the prospect of a sequel?
PlayStation accidentally announces wrong free games for PS Plus
This month may have brought us a strong PlayStation Plus line-up, but it’s been accompanied by quite the series of blunders. In case you missed it, 23 titles will soon be added across the Extra and Premium tiers including Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition.
Bully 2 will release after GTA 6, says insider
An industry insider has said that Bully 2 might be on its way after the release of Grand Theft Auto VI. Given that this game is expected to arrive some time in 2025, may the years be kind to fans of Rockstar Games. While Grand Theft Auto VI was affirmed...
Streamer spends five hours punching Elden Ring's worst boss to death
For many, Elden Ring is a test of their skill, determination and commitment. For a strange subset of others, they take that already horrendously strenuous experience and make it even harder for themselves for reasons that are beyond the scope of this article. Like this Twitch streamer, GinoMachino, who just beat the Fire Giant with only their fists.
Call Of Duty: Warzone just annoyed everyone with Verdansk comeback teaser
It’s edging ever closer. We’re now just a few weeks away from the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, with those who’ve pre-ordered the game gaining early access even sooner. You may have joined in on the beta fun. Since then, Infinity Ward has outlined exactly what’ll change before launch based on fan feedback.
House Of The Dragon will last at least four seasons, says George R.R. Martin
This has been quite the week for House Of The Dragon and no, I’m not talking about the shocking events of episode eight. I’m talking about Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke’s memeable exchange about a negroni. You know, ‘Oo stunning.’ That one. The point is, whether it’s onscreen or offscreen, House Of The Dragon is all anyone can talk about so it’s no surprise that the show was renewed for a second season after airing just a couple of episodes.
ABOUT
GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.https://www.gamingbible.co.uk
