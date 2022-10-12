In an interview with The AV Club, director and composer John Carpenter has voiced his desire to make a Dead Space movie, and honestly, we're on board. Carpenter is an avid gamer, and with the assistance of his son, he's become a fan of games like Horizon Forbidden West, Fallout 76, Red Dead Redemption and more. He really has a very varied range, though he hasn't completed Red Dead Redemption because he couldn't work out how to climb on the horse and then called it a day. It's sort of... iconic of him to write off such an acclaimed game on this basis.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO