All of the flags have been taken down for this year. It is slightly earlier this year due to the wind and rain from the hurricane season and the damage that can bring. Again, I would like to thank the Trenton Chamber of Commerce, the town of Trenton and all of the generous people who have donated to this project. I really appreciate all the positive comments from citizens, visitors and veterans for the project.

TRENTON, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO