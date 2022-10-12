Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
The Best Things to Do October 8th and 9thThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
A Taste of the Ocean at Trenton Bridge Lobster PoundJ.M. LesinskiTrenton, ME
Friday News Wrap UpThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Maine Corn Maze Named Best in the USAThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
Ellsworth American
Bucksport’s Hileman, Sumner’s Colson finish neck and neck
ORONO — Twenty-eight milliseconds are all that separated Will Hileman and Kaleb Colson at the Red Riot Challenge Cross-Country Invitational on Oct. 8. Hileman, who seems to always be at the front of the pack during the incredible season he is having for the Golden Bucks, came out ahead in this race as well. His time of 12:53.19 was the fastest in the PVC this season for a 2.5-mile course.
Ellsworth American
Area golfers show drive in state championship at Natanis course
VASSALBORO — It was a chilly fall day on Saturday, Oct. 8, when golfers from around the state stepped into the tee box at the Natanis Golf Course for the 2022 State Championships. George Stevens Academy, which qualified as a team for the Class C tournament after shooting a...
Ellsworth American
Island Cheer opens new facility
DEER ISLE — A loud cheer erupted, puncturing the steady rhythm of the upbeat pop song that blared over the speakers. The sound was a celebration as members of Island Cheer and Tumbling, a competitive recreational cheering program based out of Deer Isle, praised their teammates as they worked to master new skills on the mat.
Ellsworth American
More towns express interest in shared animal control officer
LAMOINE — Three more towns have expressed interest in sharing an animal control position in Hancock County. Lamoine Administrative Assistant Stu Marckoon told the Select Board at its Oct. 6 meeting that the towns of Eastbrook, Waltham and Tremont are interested in working with the eight towns already part of this coalition.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ellsworth American
Change needed in Augusta
What leadership qualities do we need in our candidates who represent us in Augusta? We do not want lies or crazy conspiracy theories but character traits such as honesty, integrity, being a good listener and one who has empathy for those less fortunate. With this in mind, I listened to two Maine candidates speak and field questions at a political “meet and greet.” Nicole Grohoski (D) for Maine State Senate spoke first and then Ron Russell (D) for Maine state representative.
Ellsworth American
Bus service to expand in Bucksport
BUCKSPORT — Public transportation users here will have an additional day of bus service in Bucksport starting Monday, Nov. 14, Town Manager Susan Lessard announced recently. Downeast Transportation will be providing an additional day per week of public bus service in Bucksport, Lessard said. “Service will run on Mondays and Wednesdays and will include an additional stop on its route at Silver Lake Estates.”
Ellsworth American
New Hancock County administrator settling in
ELLSWORTH — Hancock County’s newest county administrator, Michael Crooker, arrived on the job Sept. 1 with more than two decades of municipal and public administration experience. “I really am pretty excited to have the opportunity,” Crooker said. Crooker replaces Scott Adkins, who resigned in June and is...
Ellsworth American
Ellsworth Police log week of October 13
ELLSWORTH — Officers Oct. 4 took a report about a sale of a firearm, which was denied because the customer was prohibited from possessing guns due to a protection from abuse order in effect. The investigation is ongoing. Theft. Dawn Tucker-Mahar, 41, of Whiting was arrested on a Washington...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ellsworth American
Lamoine death a homicide: Victim yet to be officially ID’d
LAMOINE — Over a week has passed since a dead body, now confirmed by the Maine State Police to be a homicide victim, was found by a friend at a Shore Road home, but the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has still not positively identified the body. A...
Ellsworth American
Word, library to co-host dark sky events for children
BLUE HILL — Two programs at Word, the Blue Hill literary arts festival, will introduce children to the joys of a dark night sky. Word and the Blue Hill Public Library have teamed up to bring in Jamie Hogan, author/illustrator of the children’s book “Skywatcher,” for a Saturday, Oct. 22, reading and art workshop at the library. In preparation for her visit, Dwight Lanpher of Dark Sky Maine will come to Blue Hill Thursday, Oct. 20, to offer “children of all ages” an early evening sky tour at Blue Hill Mountain’s Hayes Trail parking lot on Mountain Road.
Ellsworth American
Flags over Trenton
All of the flags have been taken down for this year. It is slightly earlier this year due to the wind and rain from the hurricane season and the damage that can bring. Again, I would like to thank the Trenton Chamber of Commerce, the town of Trenton and all of the generous people who have donated to this project. I really appreciate all the positive comments from citizens, visitors and veterans for the project.
Ellsworth American
District 12 candidates discuss the issues
ELLSWORTH — Republican state Rep. Billy Bob Faulkingham and independent challenger Roy Gott, the two candidates running for House District 12 in the Legislature, answered questions about their stances on several hot-button issues in a League of Women Voters’ online forum on Oct. 11. The event was moderated by Ellsworth American Publisher Chris Crockett.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ellsworth American
Bagley named chief deputy at Sheriff’s Office
ELLSWORTH — A familiar face to many and a longtime lawman is serving as the new chief deputy for the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. Corey Bagley, previously a lieutenant with the department, was appointed by Hancock County Sheriff Scott Kane effective Oct. 1. Bagley replaces former Chief Deputy...
Ellsworth American
District 14 candidates share views at forum
BAR HARBOR — The two candidates vying to represent House District 14 — Bar Harbor, Cranberry Isles, Lamoine and Mount Desert — in the Maine Legislature agreed on many issues raised in an online forum Oct. 4, but parted ways somewhat on education funding and a ban on flavored tobacco products.
Ellsworth American
Council candidates share why they want the job
ELLSWORTH — The leaves are falling, campaign signs are multiplying and sample ballots have appeared on the city website. Election Day, Nov. 8, will be here before we know it. In addition to casting ballots for representation in Augusta, county offices and Washington, D.C., Ellsworth voters will pick three...
Ellsworth American
Lobstering legislator keeps it simple: ‘I just wanna do good’
Winter Harbor’s Billy Bob Faulkingham, a Republican, is seeking re-election to the Maine Legislature’s House District 12 (Franklin, Sullivan, Sorrento, Hancock, Gouldsboro, Winter Harbor, Steuben). He’s being challenged by independent (unenrolled) candidate Roy Gott of Franklin. He arrives for an interview in fishing boots, ready to head...
Ellsworth American
NextStep shines a light on domestic violence
ELLSWORTH — In partnership with volunteers, business partners, schools and organizations throughout Hancock and Washington counties, NextStep Domestic Violence Project is calling attention to the issue of domestic violence during Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Bright purple signs are appearing in yards and along roadsides that feature NextStep’s logo and...
Ellsworth American
State confirms identity of deceased Lamoine man
AUGUSTA — The state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has confirmed the identity of a deceased man found at a home on Shore Road in Lamoine Oct. 3. The deceased is 71-year-old Neil Salisbury, who lived at the property. “The cause of death is not being released at...
Ellsworth American
Vote for library-friendly candidates
I urge all supporters of the Ellsworth Public Library to find out where the candidates for Ellsworth City Council stand on the question of library funding, and to vote accordingly. Surely with seven candidates to choose from, we can manage to elect a more library-friendly Council that understands the importance of the library to many Ellsworth taxpayers.
Ellsworth American
Pet adoption event scheduled for Saturday
TRENTON — On Saturday, Oct. 15, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Stanley Subaru will host an annual live pet adoption event in partnership with the SPCA of Hancock County. Each year, Stanley Subaru and the SPCA of Hancock County join forces to help find loving homes for animals at the shelter. This initiative is part of a nationwide “Subaru Loves Pets” campaign during the month of October.
Comments / 0