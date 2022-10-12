Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: ‘endemic corruption and poor logistics’ harming Russian military, says UK
UK Ministry of Defence says situation so bad reservists are having to buy their own body armour
Putin has ‘no regrets’ over missile barrage in Ukraine, but says no need for more ‘massive’ strikes for now
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday he had “no regrets” over his deadly missile attacks on civilian targets across Ukraine earlier this week, but said there was no need for more “massive” strikes for now. The wave of missile attacks on cities across Ukraine began on...
‘They hated him.’ Former subordinate recalls serving under Russia’s new top commander in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s devastating war on Ukraine is faltering. Now, there’s a new general in charge — with a reputation for brutality. After Ukraine recently recaptured more territory than Russia’s army took in the last six months, Russia’s Ministry of Defense last Saturday named Sergey Surovikin as its new overall commander for operations in the war.
Biden ‘stunned’ by Iranian protests: ‘It’s awakened something that I don’t think will be quieted in a long, long time’
President Joe Biden said Friday he was “stunned” by how Iranians have reacted to the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, saying the nation has been “awakened” by the women-led protests and won’t be quieted for “a long, long time.”. While visiting Irvine Valley Community...
Kamikaze drones hit Zaporizhzhia as rocket strikes Kyiv, Ukrainian officials say
Ukrainian officials say Russian attacks have killed 11 civilians in the past day as the southern city of Zaporizhzhia came under attack early Saturday, in an assault involving kamikaze drones and missiles. In the Donetsk region, eight civilians died and six more were injured, deputy head of the Ukrainian president’s...
Russia to help evacuate civilians from occupied Kherson as Ukraine makes gains
Russia said Thursday its forces would help evacuate residents of occupied Kherson to other areas, as Kyiv continued to make gains in its offensive to retake the southern Ukrainian region. The announcement by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin came shortly after the head of the Moscow-backed administration in Kherson,...
Russia hits Kyiv power facility, Ukrainian officials say
A Russian missile strike hit a power facility in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Saturday, jeopardizing the city’s energy supply. “After an insidious shelling of an energy infrastructure facility in the Kyiv region, we have serious consequences, but they can be minimized,” wrote Kyiv Oblast Gov. Oleksiy Kuleba and Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko on Telegram.
East Jerusalem rocked by sixth night of clashes as Israeli raids in West Bank leave at least two Palestinians dead
Clashes erupted in the flashpoint East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah and in the West Bank for a sixth consecutive night overnight Thursday into Friday, leaving at least two Palestinians dead. They were killed in the restive West Bank city and refugee camp of Jenin during an Israeli raid on...
Watch: Key moments from new footage of the January 6 Capitol attack
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol has held a series of public hearings in an effort to shed new light on the events of that day and how former President Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election incited a mob of his supporters to violence.
CIA inspector general dings agency care of early Havana Syndrome victims
The CIA inspector general has completed a review that has criticized the agency’s handling of the initial cases of a mysterious affliction known colloquially as “Havana Syndrome,” US officials said Friday. The review, which was delivered to both CIA Director Bill Burns and Congress this month, found...
Activists in UK court after soup thrown at Van Gogh picture
LONDON — (AP) — Three climate activists appeared in a London court on Saturday on charges of criminal damage after protests including throwing soup over Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers" painting in the National Gallery. Two women, age 20 and 21, were charged in relation to the soup-throwing protest...
Judge drops 1 of 5 charges against Trump-Russia dossier source, in blow to special counsel Durham
A federal judge on Friday threw out one of five charges against Igor Danchenko, the primary source for the infamous Trump-Russia dossier, in a major setback for special counsel John Durham’s investigation. The judge dropped one of the five false-statement charges, specifically pertaining to the allegation that Danchenko lied...
The great hydrogen gamble: hot air or net zero’s holy grail?
Standing in front of a lime green doubledecker hydrogen bus, Jo Bamford posed for a photo alongside transport secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan at the Conservative party conference’s “hydrogen zone” in Birmingham. A week earlier the JCB heir’s team was busy with photocalls featuring Labour heavyweights Keir Starmer, Rachel...
Black leaders rebuke Tuberville stance on reparations, crime
As far as Jeremy Ellis is concerned, Republican Tommy Tuberville should know or learn more about the long history and struggles of the Black Alabama residents he represents in the U.S. Senate. Tuberville told people Saturday at an election rally in Nevada that Democrats support reparations for the descendants of enslaved people because “they think the people that do the crime are owed that.” His remarks — seen by many as racist and stereotyping Black Americans as people committing crimes — cut deeply for some, especially in and around Africatown, a community in Mobile, Alabama, that was founded by descendants of Africans smuggled in 1860 to the United States aboard a schooner called the Clotilda.
