The Post and Courier
22-story Myrtle Beach area resort high-rise still empty a week after being called unsafe
MYRTLE BEACH — A Myrtle Beach area high-rise was recently evacuated after repair work under the 22-story oceanfront tower revealed concerns about the condition of its steel foundation. A public notice sign posted on the entryway of the Renaissance Tower at the Myrtle Beach Resort on Oct. 14 reads,...
WECT
Vendors preparing for big crowds at the North Carolina Oyster Festival
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Dozens of vendors spent the better part of Friday getting set up for the big crowds this weekend at the North Carolina Oyster Festival. There are lots of unique vendors this year, and they’re hoping to have even better crowds than last year.
WMBF
Deadly crash marks third collision since June on River Oaks Drive
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Big plans are being developed for River Oaks Drive, including possibly adding hundreds of new homes if a rezoning request is approved by the Horry County Council. But residents said that doesn’t address the issue of the two-lane road. Horry County Councilman Bill Howard...
The State Port Pilot
Oak Island paid parking talks continue; dunes surveyed
While its self-imposed decision deadline is almost three months away, Oak Island Town Council continued chipping away at the contentious issue of paid beach parking. On October 11, the majority of council agreed in concept with restriction on right of way parking during the same time as the tourist season, roughly April through September. One idea floated was to issue 72-hour passes for right of way parking. It’s not clear whether this would apply to owners of property adjoining the right of way.
WECT
N.C. 906 bridge to be replaced in Brunswick Co., closures expected for several months
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that the bridge on N.C. 906 (Midway Road SE) near U.S. 17 Business and south of Bolivia is scheduled to be replaced. Crews will begin the work to replace the aging bridge on Oct. 17, according to the...
WECT
Water pressure alert issued for part of Monkey Junction
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority issued a water pressure alert for part of Monkey Junction at 3:28 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. “CFPUA is responding to a water main leak at the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Piner Road. Customers in the area may experience periods of low water pressure Friday afternoon,” stated CFPUA in the alert.
72-year-old killed in motorcycle crash on River Oaks Drive near Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 72-year-old was killed Thursday night in a motorcycle crash on River Oaks Drive, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy. James Miller, 72, of Myrtle Beach, died from his injuries in the crash, Bellamy said. The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. in the area of River Oaks […]
WECT
Ocean Isle Beach plays host to N.C. Oyster Festival
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Ocean Isle Beach will play host to the 41st annual North Carolina Oyster Festival this weekend. The festival will kick off with a free community event from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. The band, the Entertainers, will perform a concert at the event.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Major power outage reported across Cape Fear
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A major power outage occurred Thursday afternoon in parts of the Cape Fear. Most of the outages were in the Leland and Wilmington areas. More than 10,000 locations were without power in Brunswick County at one point, but most locations in that area have been restored. 14,000 customers were in the dark this afternoon in Wilmington, but that number has gone down significantly.
whqr.org
After collecting hundreds of dollars on free-parking days, Wilmington acknowledges ‘challenges’ with messaging
While beach towns rake in serious parking revenue on summer holidays, the City of Wilmington has traditionally made it a point to offer free parking on those days — in large part to help incentivize bringing residents and tourists alike to downtown businesses. But during the Fourth of July...
myrtlebeachsc.com
Buildings on Surfside Beach Pier issued “Stop Work” order by town
A stop work order was issued this past Friday by the Town of Surfside Beach for all work relating to the construction of the buildings located at the entrance of the Surfside Beach pier. The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, awarded Surfside Beach more than $9 million for construction...
The Post and Courier
Cherry Grove Beach restaurant owners still reeling from Hurricane Ian
CHERRY GROVE BEACH — The owners of a Cherry Grove Beach restaurant are still picking up the pieces more than a week after Hurricane Ian’s storm surge forced nearly two feet of water through their rented Sea Mountain Highway space. The Hot Dog Works, located in the Cherry...
Funeral for slain Atlantic Beach councilman, family set for Tuesday
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A funeral for a slain Atlantic Beach councilman and two family members is set for Tuesday, according to Atlantic Beach Town Manager Benjamin Quattlebaum. The funeral for James DeWitt and his family will be held Tuesday in Conway, Quattlebaum said. He said the town is focused on assisting and supporting […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
First Leland brewery opens for business
LELAND, NC (WWAY) – Wrightsville Beach Brewery expands to Leland and will soon be serving beer on tap. According to owner Jud Watkins, his staff is trained and ready to serve customers. Brunswick Beer & Cider is Leland’s first brewery and is located on South Dickinson Drive. The establishment...
WECT
Plans submitted for proposed hotel at Mayfaire
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Plans have been submitted for a hotel at the Mayfaire Town Center in Wilmington. A developer submitted a proposal Thursday to the City of Wilmington for an Element by Marriott hotel. The hotel would be located at 1055 International Drive across from The Fresh Market. The...
WECT
Art-Oberfest Art Crawl to feature over 40 artists and vendors in historic Wilmington neighborhood
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The fourth annual Art-Oberfest Art Crawl will have over 40 artists and vendors on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 12 to 4 p.m. The event is situated in the historic Carolina Place/Ardmore neighborhood and gives vendors 100% of sales, according to one of the organizers. “This year’s...
wfxb.com
A Two Vehicle Collision Resulted In One Death
A collision on River Oaks Drive and White Oak Drive resulted in one death. The crash involved a 2007 Chevrolet truck and a 2012 Harley Davidson. 72-year-old, James Miller, of Myrtle Beach was the motorcyclist who died as a result of the incident. No further information has been released and...
WMBF
5 car crash sends 1 to hospital; beachbound lanes closed on 501 at Myrtle Ridge Dr.
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is on the way to the hospital after a five-car crash on Highway 501 in Horry County. Horry County Fire Rescue said all lanes of beachbound traffic are closed at Myrtle Ridge Drive due to the crash. Crews were dispatched to the area...
columbuscountynews.com
$13,000 undeveloped: 0.87 acres Delco NC
Vacant, nearly 2.5 acre lot in the Delco area of Columbus County, NC. This lot sits nearly at the dead end of Peterson Road and has minimal homes that surround it. Great location for peace and quiet. Lot Size:0.87 acres. Type:Residential Lots & Land. Sub Type:Undeveloped. Listing Status:For Sale. Listing...
walterborolive.com
VICKI'S VIEW: This Is A Vacation??
My middle sister lives at Surfside Beach, just on the outskirts of Myrtle Beach…Sun-Fun City. So when she called and asked if I would like to house sit for her while she went on vacation, of course, I said yes. The only catch was I would have to pet...
