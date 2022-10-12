While its self-imposed decision deadline is almost three months away, Oak Island Town Council continued chipping away at the contentious issue of paid beach parking. On October 11, the majority of council agreed in concept with restriction on right of way parking during the same time as the tourist season, roughly April through September. One idea floated was to issue 72-hour passes for right of way parking. It’s not clear whether this would apply to owners of property adjoining the right of way.

OAK ISLAND, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO