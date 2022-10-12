Read full article on original website
Myanmar court hands Japanese journalist 3 more years in jail
A court in military-ruled Myanmar on Wednesday convicted a Japanese journalist of violating immigration law, adding three years to the seven-year prison sentence he was handed last week for filming an anti-government protest, a Japanese diplomat said.Toru Kubota, a Tokyo-based documentary filmmaker, was arrested on July 30 by plainclothes police in Yangon, the country’s biggest city, after taking images and videos of a small flash protest against last year's military takeover. He was sentenced last week to seven years for violating the electronic transactions law and three years for incitement, with the sentences to be served concurrently.Tetsuo Kitada, deputy...
Myanmar court extends Suu Kyi's prison sentence to 26 years
A court in military-ruled Myanmar convicted the country's ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, on more corruption charges Wednesday that leave her with a 26-year total prison term, a legal official said.
Graft convictions extend Suu Kyi’s prison term to 26 years
BANGKOK (AP) — A court in military-ruled Myanmar convicted the country’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi on two more corruption charges Wednesday, with two three-year sentences to be served concurrently, adding to previous convictions that now leave her with a 26-year total prison term, a legal official said.
Kim Jong-un makes bizarre demand of North Korean citizens
Kim Jong-un, North Korea’s leader has ordered all citizens to produce 100 kg (220 lbs) of human poo per day and deliver it to their local government officials. This is the most recent measure of the dictatorship to counter a trailing economy and a starving population. According to The...
Oregon Woman Tiktoker, 21, gang-raped in Pakistan
Oregon vlogger, 21, was 'gang-raped in Pakistan' by 'her guide and his associate' who 'recorded her videos to blackmail': Police detained two men. According to the local and international news reports:
Russia to give troops who surrender 10 years in prison unless they are able to flee captivity
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed legislation that amends Russia's criminal code to impose a 10-year person sentence on any service member who voluntarily surrenders to Ukrainian forces. "This is classic Putin’s Playbook - he is a master of checkmates," Rebekah Koffler, a former DIA intelligence officer and the author of "Putin’s...
An all-female group of Ukrainian soldiers is here to deliver a message to U.S. lawmakers
As Russian President Vladimir Putin mobilizes more troops and escalates his war in Ukraine, a delegation of all-female Ukrainian soldiers is in Washington D.C. this week to meet with lawmakers to share their stories and perspectives on what it’s like to be on the frontlines. The goal of the...
'He mustn’t be allowed to stain her memory with his presence': Fiancee of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi condemns UK visit of Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohammed bin Salman for Queen's funeral
The fiancee of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi condemned Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman's controversial invitation to the Queen's funeral. She said his presence at Her Majesty's state funeral would 'stain her memory' - a sentiment echoed by activists who say allows Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, known as MBS, is trying to 'whitewash' his human rights record.
Zelensky urges world leaders to recognize Japan’s claim to disputed Russian-occupied islands
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the international community to recognize Japanese claims to four disputed islands that Russia has controlled for more than half a century. Zelensky said in an address to the Ukrainian people on Friday that he had signed a decree recognizing the sovereignty and territorial integrity...
BREAKING NEWS: US Embassy in Moscow tells any Americans left to leave to avoid being CONSCRIPTED into Putin's army as Russians desperately try to flee
The United States Embassy in Moscow has told all Americans left to leave immediately to avoid being conscripted into Vladimir Putin's mobilized army. 'Russia may refuse to acknowledge dual nationals' U.S. citizenship, deny their access to U.S. consular assistance, prevent their departure from Russia, and conscript dual nationals for military service,' the embassy warned in a statement.
Trump showed Taliban leader satellite picture of his house in threat to ‘obliterate’ him
Former President Donald Trump said that at one point when he was in the White House, he threatened one of the top members of the Taliban by sending him a satellite picture of his house and saying he would “obliterate” him. The conversation between Trump and Abdul Ghani...
Former Iranian president’s daughter arrested for supporting protests triggered by death of woman in custody over hijab
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Just days after expressing support for the protests in Iran, Faezeh Hashemi, the outspoken daughter of former President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, was arrested in the Iranian capital on unknown charges. The hard-line Tasnim news agency,...
Taliban fighters kidnapped and gang-raped Tajik teenagers
Since their August 2021 takeover of Afghanistan, the Taliban have utilized rape and forced marriage to terrorize Afghan women. While the Taliban deny the evidence of such claims, two Afghan teenagers who recently escaped Taliban captivity shed light on the group's evil. The teenagers provided statements to Leslie Merriman, an...
Philippines to shut 175 offshore gambling firms, deport 40,000 Chinese workers
The Philippines will stop operations of 175 offshore gambling firms and deport about 40,000 Chinese workers, a justice ministry official said on Monday, part of a crackdown on the notoriously opaque online gaming industry.
Haitians protest government's cry for international troops to quell gang chaos as cholera outbreak grows
Port-au-Prince — Thousands of Haitians demonstrated Monday in Port-au-Prince to protest against the government and its call for foreign assistance to deal with endemic insecurity, a humanitarian crisis and a burgeoning cholera epidemic. A day after U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for the immediate deployment of a special international armed force to help the crisis-hit Caribbean state, the demonstration in the capital was marred by violence, with police using tear gas to disperse looters, an AFP correspondent said.
Saudi Arabia Sentences 3 Men to Death For Refusing to Vacate NEOM Development Site
Saudi Arabia has quietly sentenced three indigenous men to death after they refused to move out of their homes to make way for the new futuristic city of NEOM, a pet project of the kingdom’s young Crown Prince, according to a UK-based rights group. The three members of the...
Military helicopters open fire on school, killing seven children and injuring around 30 in Myanmar
At least 13 people, including seven children, were killed and dozens injured in Myanmar after military-run government helicopters fired machine guns at a school for almost an hour, media reports said.The incident appears to be one of the deadliest attacks undertaken by the junta since it seized power in a coup, ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi last year.A school administrator and aid workers claimed on Monday that the attack occured on Friday when army choppers hovering over a village rained bullets in the compound of a Buddhist monastery.The junta has said the attack was launched against...
Iranian woman pictured eating breakfast without a headscarf is arrested and thrown into jail that held Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe
A young woman was arrested by Iranian authorities after being pictured eating breakfast in a restaurant without a headscarf. The image, which shows Donya Rad eating breakfast with her friend in a restaurant in Tehran without headscarves, went viral on social media and attracted widespread attention. The pair had been...
Four of Putin’s top chiefs in Ukraine are assassinated in twin blasts by ‘saboteurs’ in latest killings to rock tyrant
FOUR of Vladimir Putin’s top officials in occupied Ukraine have been killed in explosions in the latest blow to the Russian tyrant. In one attack, an official organising a bogus referendum on joining Russia was killed alongside her husband. Lyudmila Boyko headed the election commission in the Zaporizhzhia region,...
