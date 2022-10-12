A court in military-ruled Myanmar on Wednesday convicted a Japanese journalist of violating immigration law, adding three years to the seven-year prison sentence he was handed last week for filming an anti-government protest, a Japanese diplomat said.Toru Kubota, a Tokyo-based documentary filmmaker, was arrested on July 30 by plainclothes police in Yangon, the country’s biggest city, after taking images and videos of a small flash protest against last year's military takeover. He was sentenced last week to seven years for violating the electronic transactions law and three years for incitement, with the sentences to be served concurrently.Tetsuo Kitada, deputy...

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 2 DAYS AGO