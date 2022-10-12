ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Myanmar court hands Japanese journalist 3 more years in jail

A court in military-ruled Myanmar on Wednesday convicted a Japanese journalist of violating immigration law, adding three years to the seven-year prison sentence he was handed last week for filming an anti-government protest, a Japanese diplomat said.Toru Kubota, a Tokyo-based documentary filmmaker, was arrested on July 30 by plainclothes police in Yangon, the country’s biggest city, after taking images and videos of a small flash protest against last year's military takeover. He was sentenced last week to seven years for violating the electronic transactions law and three years for incitement, with the sentences to be served concurrently.Tetsuo Kitada, deputy...
ohmymag.co.uk

Kim Jong-un makes bizarre demand of North Korean citizens

Kim Jong-un, North Korea’s leader has ordered all citizens to produce 100 kg (220 lbs) of human poo per day and deliver it to their local government officials. This is the most recent measure of the dictatorship to counter a trailing economy and a starving population. According to The...
Daily Mail

'He mustn’t be allowed to stain her memory with his presence': Fiancee of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi condemns UK visit of Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohammed bin Salman for Queen's funeral

The fiancee of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi condemned Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman's controversial invitation to the Queen's funeral. She said his presence at Her Majesty's state funeral would 'stain her memory' - a sentiment echoed by activists who say allows Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, known as MBS, is trying to 'whitewash' his human rights record.
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: US Embassy in Moscow tells any Americans left to leave to avoid being CONSCRIPTED into Putin's army as Russians desperately try to flee

The United States Embassy in Moscow has told all Americans left to leave immediately to avoid being conscripted into Vladimir Putin's mobilized army. 'Russia may refuse to acknowledge dual nationals' U.S. citizenship, deny their access to U.S. consular assistance, prevent their departure from Russia, and conscript dual nationals for military service,' the embassy warned in a statement.
americanmilitarynews.com

Former Iranian president’s daughter arrested for supporting protests triggered by death of woman in custody over hijab

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Just days after expressing support for the protests in Iran, Faezeh Hashemi, the outspoken daughter of former President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, was arrested in the Iranian capital on unknown charges. The hard-line Tasnim news agency,...
Washington Examiner

Taliban fighters kidnapped and gang-raped Tajik teenagers

Since their August 2021 takeover of Afghanistan, the Taliban have utilized rape and forced marriage to terrorize Afghan women. While the Taliban deny the evidence of such claims, two Afghan teenagers who recently escaped Taliban captivity shed light on the group's evil. The teenagers provided statements to Leslie Merriman, an...
CBS News

Haitians protest government's cry for international troops to quell gang chaos as cholera outbreak grows

Port-au-Prince — Thousands of Haitians demonstrated Monday in Port-au-Prince to protest against the government and its call for foreign assistance to deal with endemic insecurity, a humanitarian crisis and a burgeoning cholera epidemic. A day after U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for the immediate deployment of a special international armed force to help the crisis-hit Caribbean state, the demonstration in the capital was marred by violence, with police using tear gas to disperse looters, an AFP correspondent said.
The Independent

Military helicopters open fire on school, killing seven children and injuring around 30 in Myanmar

At least 13 people, including seven children, were killed and dozens injured in Myanmar after military-run government helicopters fired machine guns at a school for almost an hour, media reports said.The incident appears to be one of the deadliest attacks undertaken by the junta since it seized power in a coup, ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi last year.A school administrator and aid workers claimed on Monday that the attack occured on Friday when army choppers hovering over a village rained bullets in the compound of a Buddhist monastery.The junta has said the attack was launched against...
