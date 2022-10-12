Read full article on original website
Captain Obvious
1d ago
I've worked in the restaurant industry for over 10years. I don't always tip 15-20%. asking me if I made a mistake would bring the tip to zero. if you don't like it, doa better job orfind a new profession
Reply(15)
11
LocalGuy
1d ago
“that you're supposed to tip'”. There’s the problem. Servers forgot that a tip is optional, not “supposed to”
Reply(8)
13
ERIC MCCARTY
1d ago
Most of the rest of the world do not have a tip culture. The restaurant pays them, not the customer
Reply(1)
12
Related
Subway Sends $1,800 Gift Card To Woman Who Got Fined Over Bringing Its Sandwich From Singapore To Australia
This article was originally published on July 19, 2022. An Australian woman was fined AU$2,664 ($1,835) for not declaring the contents of her Subway sandwich in immigration declaration forms breaching Australia's biosecurity laws. What Happened: TikTok user Jessica Lee shared with her 4,137 followers on the short-form video hosting service...
Woman who filmed girl hugging Meghan Markle forced to deny she was planted by PR staff
The woman who filmed a girl hugging Meghan Markle on a walkabout outside Windsor Castle has denied she was planted in a PR stunt. Isabelle Charters, 25, met the Duchess of Sussex on 13 September as she greeted mourners and viewed floral tributes in the wake of the Queen's death with her husband, Prince Harry.
msn.com
Teen Not Paying Parents Rent After Their 'Free Loader' Lover Arrived Backed
A teenager refusing to pay his parents rent after a man who was part of their "open relationship" began staying the night has been applauded online. The 18-year-old explained in a Reddit post that he had paid his mom and dad rent since he was 16, claiming they'd be high and dry if he didn't chip in financially.
KIDS・
I moved from the US to Ireland. Here's what the 'American' section of the grocery store is actually like.
As an American who's been living in Dublin, Ireland, for three years, it's expensive to buy any comfort foods from back home in the tiny "US" section.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'This Is Where All The Rich People Are Going To Hide During The Apocalypse': Nuclear-Powered Sky Hotel Revealed
This article was originally published on June 27, 2022. A Yemeni engineer has unveiled his vision for an AI-piloted aircraft that will allow up to 5,000 passengers to remain in flight indefinitely, with engines fueled by nuclear power. What Happened: Hashem Al-Ghaili calls it the “Sky Cruise,” and has released...
Disbelief Over 114-Year-Old 'Indian Head' Cent Found in Stack of Coins
The design first appeared on coins in the late 1800s and underwent a design alteration.
A wheelchair user who was filmed dragging herself toward an airplane bathroom said the cabin crew had refused to help
The woman said a cabin-crew member from AlbaStar told her people with disabilities should wear diapers on planes to avoid using the bathroom.
buckinghamshirelive.com
New Covid symptom to watch for as another wave has begun
Experts are warning that a new wave of Covid has begun in the UK and many people may not realise they have the virus at first because a new symptom is increasingly common. People across the UK have got used to watching out for a new persistent cough, fever and loss of sense of taste or smell as signs of the virus.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These East African twins are changing the face of beauty
Feven and Helena Yohannes, twin sisters born in Eritrea who came to the U.S. as refugees at 2 years old, launched 2.4.1 Cosmetics in 2019 with their own funds.
Passenger accused of ‘seat stealing’ before boarding flight – but people are divided
A PASSENGER has divided opinion after they were accused of stealing seats before boarding their flight. After checking in for their flight, the person found a row of empty seats here no-one was sitting, although with some luggage placed on the floor in front. Believing the seats to be available,...
12tomatoes.com
Woman Finally Discovers Why Her Bathroom Wall Is “Bleeding”
We have all heard the old saying about talking walls, right? This story puts a whole new spin on that cliche, though. We are willing to bet that this owner wishes that the walls could actually talk so that they could share one key piece of information. Why on earth are they oozing blood? This TikTok user resides in California and they have been offering a chronicle of the strange ooze.
7 Places Giving Away Land or Money To Move There
If you've joined the remote-work revolution, you might have the opportunity to move wherever you want for the first time in your career. If you're looking for a change of pace in a brand-new place,...
My mom moved me to the US when I was 7 years old. Now, 21 years later I decided to move back to Colombia and my quality of life is much better.
The author's mom left Colombia for the US searching for a safer place for her four children to grow up. Now he has moved back for a better life.
New Covid symptom strikes first as latest wave threatens ‘devastating’ winter
THE most common Covid symptoms plaguing Brits have changed, experts have warned. It comes as a spike in cases has led some experts to warn the UK is on the brink of a "devastating" new wave this winter. Covid-19 infections in the UK have risen 72 per cent since last...
Meet the world's heaviest human being ever recorded
At the time of his death, Robert Earl Hughes weighed a whopping 1071 pounds. Robert Earl Hughes was a resident of the United States and is, to this day, the heaviest person ever recorded in history. Born in 1926, he weighed around 11lbs at birth, already about twice the weight of other babies. His early years were spent all over the USA, as his father was employed by railway companies. He consistently weighed more than other people his age. After a brief period working in a factory, Hughes joined a traveling circus where he was billed as “The World’s Fattest Man”.
Inside American Pickers star Frank Fritz’s difficult new life under conservatorship after debilitating stroke
AMERICAN Pickers star Frank Fritz has a difficult new life under conservatorship after he suffered a debilitating stroke. Frank, 58, was hospitalized for a stroke on July 14 and has been released to a nursing facility. Frank’s “longtime friend” filed an emergency appointment of temporary guardian and conservator for the...
A private island in Canada with a 4-bedroom home is on sale for less than the average house in America. Take a look.
Duval Island, a private island in Ontario, Canada, is on the market for $380,000. It's made up of 5.40 acres of land and features a four-bedroom home, as well as a guest cottage. The bedrooms and wraparound deck provide stunning views of the lake.
I spent $5,200 to go on an all-gay cruise — and spent the entire 10 days in isolation when I tested positive for COVID
I was so excited for the all-gay cruise on the Royal Atlantis I spent over $5k on, but after boarding, I tested positive for COVID and was isolated.
Wife Advised to Divorce 'Entitled' Husband Who Demanded $5,000 for Vacation
"There's something they should separate," one commenter quipped. "But it's not finances."
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
177K+
Followers
27K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 76