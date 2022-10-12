ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethton, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wjhl.com

Food City Friday: Miss Food City Pageant & 1st annual Car Show

(WJHL) Lisa Johnson of Food City tells us about the Miss Food City Pageant coming up November 19th and the 1st Annual Dustin Lynn Fincher Memorial Scholarship Car Show to be held Sunday afternoon, October 16th at the Kingsport Farmer’s Market. For more information please visit Food City’s website....
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

30th Annual Cranberry Festival returning to Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Cranberry Festival is returning to Johnson County for its 30th year. It’s the pride of Shady Valley, and it’s happening Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Shady Valley Elementary School on Highway 133. Diana Howard, the Co-Founder of the festival joined our Good Morning Tri-Cities […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Author, evangelist, Harrison to host tent dedication deekend event in Greeneville

GREENEVILLE — Dedication services for a new tent to be used in revival services will be held in Greeneville on Oct. 28-29. The upcoming services are a continuation of a revival that began in Greeneville on April 15, 2018. What originally was only supposed to be a five-night revival resulted in a 30-week crusade that would bring together 525 churches from 32 states with people from 37 countries tuning in via the internet.
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

Festivals & more: What’s happening in the Tri-Cities this weekend?

(WJHL) — There are numerous outdoor and indoor events scheduled throughout the Tri-Cities this weekend. The weather on Saturday will be a bit warm for mid-October, and sunny, cloudless skies are in the forecast. Sunday will also see warm highs, but scattered rain is expected. News Channel 11 compiled a list of events the entire […]
KINGSPORT, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elizabethton, TN
Society
City
Haletown, TN
City
Elizabethton, TN
Local
Tennessee Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival
wjhl.com

Daytime Live from downtown Kingsport

Amy takes us live to the downtown Kingsport area for a look at some new businesses and to hear about some upcoming events. Robin Cleary, executive director of Downtown Kingsport Association tells us about upcoming fall and Halloween events. For more information visit www.DowntownKingsport.org. Amy talks with Austin Payne and...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Model City Antique & Flea Market moving to MeadowView

KINGSPORT — Model City Antique & Flea will host the Fall and Holiday Market on Friday through Sunday at the MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center. The seasonal market featuring more than 80 local vendors was originally set to take place at the Civic Auditorium, but as Dobyns-Bennett continues to use the facility to relocate classes that were based in the dome, the event required a new location.
KINGSPORT, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
WJHL

Food Truck Friday: Pastor Pig BBQ

LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Smoked meats and tasty eats are just a few of the offerings at the Pastor Pig BBQ food truck. “We always have BBQ pork and BBQ chicken,” said co-owner Erin Radford. “When we come to Troyer’s, we always try to have a special and it’s normally brisket if we can get […]
LIMESTONE, TN
John M. Dabbs

Murals Across Johnson City Receiving Mixed Reviews as City Works to Add Decorative Art

Johnson City mural on interstate bridgeJohn Dabbs/Photographer. The cityscape in Johnson City is changing with murals decorating public and private spaces with the work of artists contracted by the city. In an impromptu survey, residents of the tree streets, by and large, think the works give the city a more modern vibe. Some detractors believe the murals give the city an "inner city ghetto look."
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Watch Now: The history behind the world’s most haunted tunnel

KINGSPORT — Sensabaugh Tunnel in Hawkins County is thought of by some as the world’s most haunted tunnel, but what’s the history behind it, and how did it get this name?. In my opinion, Halloween is a pretty cool holiday; it’s all about dressing up and visiting/exploring spooky places. So, when I heard about Sensabaugh Tunnel, I knew I wanted to go.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Pick your own apples at these regional orchards

(WJHL) — Fall is in the air, pumpkins line the patches and apples hang from trees just waiting to get picked. News Channel 11 compiled a list of regional orchards that encourage autumn and apple enthusiasts alike to flock to the farm to pick a peck or two of regionally grown apples. Most regional orchards […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
wjhl.com

Tucker Long is our Storm Team Student of the Week!

(WJHL)- Every week, News Channel 11 highlights a ‘Storm Team Student of the Week’!. Tucker Long is this week’s Storm Team Student of the Week!. Tucker is a 1st grader at Mountain City Elementary School in Mountain City, TN. Enter your student’s information HERE for a chance...
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy