Police arrest man accused of sexual assault on 14-year-old boy at El Sereno Park 02:12

The Los Angeles Police Department said Wednesday a man was in custody for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old child at El Sereno Park.

LAPD "received information of a sexual assault investigation" Tuesday, according to a department statement.

The suspect approached the boy and threatened the child with an unknown weapon before forcing the child into a bathroom, where the sexual assault occurred. The suspect then left the area in an unknown direction.

Police released security images of the man, and sought the public's help to find him. On Wednesday, police said the suspect had been taken into custody. His name was not immediately available for release.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to call the LAPD Juvenile Division at 213-486-0570.