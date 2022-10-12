Jaguar's owner Shad Khan and his Iguana Investments Florida will expand their real estate holdings by buying the Sea Horse Oceanfront Inn and Lemon Bar. Khan, who has been active in downtown development in the area of the football stadium, said in a statement about the purchase agreement that he envisions the Sea Horse Inn and associated properties will be like what's in place now with a boutique hotel, restaurant, parking and other public amenities.

NEPTUNE BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO