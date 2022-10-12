ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wjct.org

Shad Khan is buying Sea Horse Inn and Lemon Bar in Neptune Beach

Jaguar's owner Shad Khan and his Iguana Investments Florida will expand their real estate holdings by buying the Sea Horse Oceanfront Inn and Lemon Bar. Khan, who has been active in downtown development in the area of the football stadium, said in a statement about the purchase agreement that he envisions the Sea Horse Inn and associated properties will be like what's in place now with a boutique hotel, restaurant, parking and other public amenities.
NEPTUNE BEACH, FL
wjct.org

Local Spotlight | New Tracks by Jax Artists Out Now

We’re all about music discovery here at the Jacksonville Music Experience. As we unearth new tunes from artists around the globe almost daily, we love to shine the high beams of our Local Spotlight series on the beautiful noise emerging from Northeast Florida. This week, we’ve got four great new tracks by Jacksonville artists.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Jacksonville Sports Car Museum plans to open soon

The first dozen exotic collectible cars have been parked inside the 58,802-square-foot Jacksonville Sports Car Museum, ranging from a sleek 395-horsepower BMW Z8, its removable hardtop stacked nearby, to a rare 1980s Lamborghini Jalpa P350 in very Italian red. As museum managing member David Gonzales walks past more, like three...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

It's a record year for sea turtles at Naval Station Mayport

This was a good year for loggerhead sea turtles on the First Coast. Naval Station Mayport reported that for the sea turtle nesting season, which ran this year from April to early October, 53 nests and over 3,000 loggerhead hatchlings were successful, the highest total ever recorded at the base's beach.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Sheriff candidate Lakesha Burton told to stop wearing JSO uniform in ads

Duval County sheriff candidate Lakesha Burton — no longer a member of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office — has been ordered to stop wearing her uniform in campaign ads. The current sheriff, Pat Ivey, sent Burton a letter this month saying she was violating municipal code by wearing her uniform in ads after retiring.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

City Council takes redistricting discussion behind closed doors

Jacksonville leaders have decided that their discussion about local voting districts will be come outside the public eye. The council met in private Friday with the city’s attorney to hash out legal strategy after a federal court struck down the city’s new voting maps as racial gerrymandering. The council had planned to meet to discuss whether to appeal or redraw the districts.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Former executive accused of defrauding Baker County nonprofit

The former executive director of a Baker County nonprofit was arrested this week on four felony charges after an investigation uncovered fraud and theft of funds from the organization, authorities said. Lea Rhoden, 42, is charged with grand theft, scheme to defraud, fraudulent use of a credit card and forgery,...
BAKER COUNTY, FL
wjct.org

Governor's election could determine fate of highly debated Rodman dam

Twenty-five years after a permit requesting partial demolition of Rodman dam landed at the St. Johns River Water Management District, the dam still stands – even as the state of Florida is in the midst of record-high spending to reverse manmade changes to the environment. The dam, built in...
FLORIDA STATE
wjct.org

Sky-high rent increases coming back to earth

The crazy-high rent increases in Jacksonville may be coming to an end. Rents in the metro area rose less last month than they did in most U.S. cities, according to a new report. Five cities saw median rents decline, and Jacksonville was right behind them with an increase of only...
