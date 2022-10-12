Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hastings man caught in alleged catalytic converter burglary, on Blanding Boulevard deputies sayZoey FieldsHastings, FL
New coffee shop holds grand opening in Orange ParkJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Publix's Popular Chicken Tender Sub: The Controversy Behind its OriginsL. CaneFlorida State
Baptist Medical Center Clay expected to bring 700 new jobs to Clay CountyDebra FineFleming Island, FL
wjct.org
Parental Rights in Education; college scholarships; 'Making Black America'; Jacksonville Arts & Music School
We took a closer look at a new investigation into the messaging war over Florida’s Parental Rights in Education measure, which critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Claire Goforth of the Daily Dot conducted the investigation and joined us to discuss it in more detail.
Shad Khan is buying Sea Horse Inn and Lemon Bar in Neptune Beach
Jaguar's owner Shad Khan and his Iguana Investments Florida will expand their real estate holdings by buying the Sea Horse Oceanfront Inn and Lemon Bar. Khan, who has been active in downtown development in the area of the football stadium, said in a statement about the purchase agreement that he envisions the Sea Horse Inn and associated properties will be like what's in place now with a boutique hotel, restaurant, parking and other public amenities.
Local Spotlight | New Tracks by Jax Artists Out Now
We’re all about music discovery here at the Jacksonville Music Experience. As we unearth new tunes from artists around the globe almost daily, we love to shine the high beams of our Local Spotlight series on the beautiful noise emerging from Northeast Florida. This week, we’ve got four great new tracks by Jacksonville artists.
DeSantis and redistricting; Rick Steves’ ‘The Art of Europe’; What’s Good Wednesday
Questions have been raised as to whether Gov. Ron DeSantis misled the public and violated state law in his push to redraw the state's political boundaries. A new ProPublica investigation examines the governor’s aggressive redistricting plan. The report examines how the current congressional map was drawn and who helped decide its new boundaries.
Bob Mould Crams a 40-Year Career of Alternative Noise into a Solo Electric Show
Alt-rock pioneer Bob Mould, who founded both Hüsker Dü and Sugar (among other projects), performs a solo-electric show at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall on Friday, October 14. He recently spoke with First Coast Connect host Melissa Ross about the gig, his 40-year career and his latest work. Listen to the interview below.
Jacksonville Sports Car Museum plans to open soon
The first dozen exotic collectible cars have been parked inside the 58,802-square-foot Jacksonville Sports Car Museum, ranging from a sleek 395-horsepower BMW Z8, its removable hardtop stacked nearby, to a rare 1980s Lamborghini Jalpa P350 in very Italian red. As museum managing member David Gonzales walks past more, like three...
It's a record year for sea turtles at Naval Station Mayport
This was a good year for loggerhead sea turtles on the First Coast. Naval Station Mayport reported that for the sea turtle nesting season, which ran this year from April to early October, 53 nests and over 3,000 loggerhead hatchlings were successful, the highest total ever recorded at the base's beach.
Sheriff candidate Lakesha Burton told to stop wearing JSO uniform in ads
Duval County sheriff candidate Lakesha Burton — no longer a member of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office — has been ordered to stop wearing her uniform in campaign ads. The current sheriff, Pat Ivey, sent Burton a letter this month saying she was violating municipal code by wearing her uniform in ads after retiring.
City Council takes redistricting discussion behind closed doors
Jacksonville leaders have decided that their discussion about local voting districts will be come outside the public eye. The council met in private Friday with the city’s attorney to hash out legal strategy after a federal court struck down the city’s new voting maps as racial gerrymandering. The council had planned to meet to discuss whether to appeal or redraw the districts.
Former executive accused of defrauding Baker County nonprofit
The former executive director of a Baker County nonprofit was arrested this week on four felony charges after an investigation uncovered fraud and theft of funds from the organization, authorities said. Lea Rhoden, 42, is charged with grand theft, scheme to defraud, fraudulent use of a credit card and forgery,...
Governor's election could determine fate of highly debated Rodman dam
Twenty-five years after a permit requesting partial demolition of Rodman dam landed at the St. Johns River Water Management District, the dam still stands – even as the state of Florida is in the midst of record-high spending to reverse manmade changes to the environment. The dam, built in...
Sky-high rent increases coming back to earth
The crazy-high rent increases in Jacksonville may be coming to an end. Rents in the metro area rose less last month than they did in most U.S. cities, according to a new report. Five cities saw median rents decline, and Jacksonville was right behind them with an increase of only...
