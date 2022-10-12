ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Trump SPAC shares slide after Elon Musk revives deal to buy Twitter

Shares of the SPAC set to take Trump Media public fell after Elon Musk revived his deal to buy Twitter. Former President Donald Trump launched the Truth Social platform after he was banned from Twitter following the events of Jan. 6, 2021. Musk has previously said he would lift Twitter's...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Paul Barrett
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Ian Bremmer
Benzinga

Elon Musk Sides With Wharton Professor Who Says Fed Being 'Real Tough Guys Until We Crush The Economy'

The U.S. Federal Reserve cast a pall on the financial markets by announcing a third straight 75-basis-point hike in the fed funds rate last week. The U.S. central bank received flak from several quarters, and Wharton Professor of Finance Jeremy Siegel was particularly critical of the Fed in a recent CNBC interview. On Saturday, Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk endorsed the professor’s view.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Elon Musk throws temper tantrum in response to Robert Reich saying ‘self-made billionaires are a myth’

Elon Musk blasted Clinton Labor Secretary Robert Reich after he declared that “self-made billionaires are a myth – just like unicorns”. The Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder, whose net worth is $219bn according to Forbes, called Mr Reich an “idiot and a liar” after he claimed that Mr Musk was able to amass his wealth because his family “owned an emerald mine”. The University of California, Berkeley professor said in a video that “being ‘self-made’ is a nice idea” because “it suggests that anybody can claw their way to the top if they’re willing to work hard enough”. “It’s...
ECONOMY
CBS News

Trump climbs back onto the Forbes 400 richest Americans list

Former President Donald Trump can again lay claim to membership in an elite club: The Forbes 400 list of the richest Americans. Trump reclaimed a place in the business magazine's annual list after tumbling from the rankings last year, which marked the first time in 25 years Trump hadn't been included. The real estate investor lands at No. 343 on this year's list, tied with other billionaires including casino magnate Steve Wynn, Campbell Soup heir Bennett Dorrance and Yahoo! co-founder David Filo. Trump's net worth has jumped from $2.5 billion in 2021 to $3.2 billion this year, Forbes estimated.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Policy#Government Of Ukraine#Chinese#Russian
Business Insider

Newly revealed private texts show Jack Dorsey tried to get Elon Musk involved with Twitter at least a year before the $44 billion deal. 'I trust you,' Dorsey wrote.

Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey texted privately about Twitter several times before and after the Tesla billionaire became financially involved in the company, newly revealed court records show. Dorsey, a Twitter co-founder and former CEO, first texted Musk on March 26, according to a text log filed as part of...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

An old photo of Elon Musk and Ghislaine Maxwell was tagged with a note on Twitter saying there is 'no photo evidence that suggests they conversed' after a new 'context' feature rolled out

A photo of Elon Musk and Ghislaine Maxwell was tagged on Twitter with a context note. It's part of a new Twitter feature rollout called Birdwatch intended to curb misinformation. The photo was widely shared earlier this year after Musk offered to buy Twitter. Twitter just rolled out a new...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
China
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Tesla

Comments / 0

Community Policy