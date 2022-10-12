ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WEATHER ALERT 10-12,2022 : Strong Storms, Gusty Winds, Hail

By Clark Shelton
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago

Some will see some scattered storms this morning, but this afternoon things may ramp up for some in Middle Tennessee with strong gusty winds likely and there is a possibility of hail and an isolated tornado.

The good news is most will get some much needed rain before we dry out and cool down.

By early next week we may see our first freeze and widespread frost

From The NWS:

Today A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Low around 56. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

For your close to home forecast and LIVE radar find your county here

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 153 AM CDT Wed Oct 12 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-130700- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 153 AM CDT Wed Oct 12 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. There is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms across Middle Tennessee today. A few showers will affect the area this morning, with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected to move across the midstate this afternoon and evening. A few storms could be severe with damaging winds the main threat. However, large hail and an isolated tornado is also possible. All storms should be out of the area by early Thursday morning. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday. Below freezing temperatures with widespread frost are possible for most of Middle Tennessee both Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

The post WEATHER ALERT 10-12,2022 : Strong Storms, Gusty Winds, Hail appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Wilson County Source

8 Pumpkin Patches to Visit Across Middle Tennessee

Nothing says fall like a trip to a pumpkin patch and middle Tennessee has some fantastic pumpkin patches that will fulfill all of your fall needs. Looking for carving pumpkins? Smaller pumpkins to use as decor? We’ve compiled some of our favorite, local pumpkin patches. Many of these pumpkin patches also offer other fall activities […] The post 8 Pumpkin Patches to Visit Across Middle Tennessee appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: October 9, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from October 9 to October 14, 2022. Cheatham County Source Loretta Lynn Laid to Rest on her Ranch in Hurricane Mills Country legend, Loretta Lynn was buried on Friday, October 7th, reports WKRN. Read more. Register Today to be in the Ashland City Christmas Parade We know […] The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: October 9, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

CDC Reports COVID Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee Are ‘Low’

The CDC provides a tool called COVID-19 Community Levels. This tool helps communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area. Below […] The post CDC Reports COVID Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee Are ‘Low’ appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Middle Tennessee High School Football: Nominate a Player & Play of The Week

Every week in the fall, Mondays are filled with talk of the best plays and players from the past three days of football. From High School on Friday, to College on Saturday, to the pros on Sundays, football dominates the conversation. College and NFL players are well known and get the coverage and recognition they […] The post Middle Tennessee High School Football: Nominate a Player & Play of The Week appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee State
Wilson County Source

Middle Tennessee COVID-19 Case Count

A look at COVID-19 cases in the following counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Sumner, Robertson, Rutherford, Williamson and Wilson. The information provided below comes from the Tennessee Department of Health. For more visit www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html. Last update: October 10, 2022 Cheatham Total Cases (Confirmed & Probable) 12,297 Deceased 135 Average Number of Cases Per Day Over […] The post Middle Tennessee COVID-19 Case Count appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Traffic Stop for Altered Tag Leads to Discovery of $7,000 Cash

Mt. Juliet, Tenn. – A traffic stop for an altered temporary registration tag led to the discovery of a large amount of cash, which was stolen moments before during a vehicle burglary. On Thursday, October 13, 2022, around 2:30 p.m., a Mt. Juliet Police officer noticed a black BMW SUV with an altered temporary registration […] The post Traffic Stop for Altered Tag Leads to Discovery of $7,000 Cash appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Wilson County Source

Haunted Houses to Visit for Halloween 2022

Here are some Middle Tennessee haunted houses and attractions to visit this Halloween 2022. Did we miss a location? Send us an email at news@williamsonsource.com and we will check it out. MILLERS THRILLERS   It’s time for the Zombie Hayride Reloaded! We did a mass overhaul to the entire course. It is now a combination […] The post Haunted Houses to Visit for Halloween 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

TRAFFIC Lane Closures and Road Construction 10-7-12,2022

FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures October 6 – 12, 2022 Friday, October 07, 2022 | 09:19am DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic we alsos and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit […] The post TRAFFIC Lane Closures and Road Construction 10-7-12,2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

20 Questions With Riverdale’s Caleb Herring, the #1 Ranked High School Football Player in Tennessee & Vols Commit

One of the biggest rivalries in Tennessee will take place Friday when The Riverdale Warriors take on the Oakland Patriots. I got a chance to interview Caleb Herring this week as we get ready for this classic matchup. Caleb is Riverdale’s leader, a Tennessee Vols commit, and the number one ranked high school player in […] The post 20 Questions With Riverdale’s Caleb Herring, the #1 Ranked High School Football Player in Tennessee & Vols Commit appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Matthew Carlyle Yoder

Matthew Carlyle Yoder of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, he was 55 years old. Matt was born in Toledo, OH where he attended Lincolnshire Elementary School and St. Francis de Sales High School. Matt graduated from Science Hill High School in Johnson City, TN. He attended East Tennessee State University […] The post OBITUARY: Matthew Carlyle Yoder appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Wilson County Source

Evading Suspect Surrenders to Mt. Juliet Police After Fleeing Traffic Stop

Mt. Juliet, Tenn. – An adult male, who fled a traffic stop during an encounter with a Wilson County Sheriff’s deputy, was stopped by a Mt. Juliet Police officer and eventually surrendered after initially not complying with requests to show his hands and exit the car. Around 11:35 a.m., the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office notified […] The post Evading Suspect Surrenders to Mt. Juliet Police After Fleeing Traffic Stop appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Wendy Kristine Jones

Wendy Kristine Jones of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022, she was 51 years old. Wendy was born in Lebanon, TN to Charles and Jerrie Dedmon. Wendy was a loving daughter, mother, Nana, sister and friend. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Jones, grandmother Mary Sue Dedmon, grandfather […] The post OBITUARY: Wendy Kristine Jones appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
