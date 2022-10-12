WEATHER ALERT 10-12,2022 : Strong Storms, Gusty Winds, Hail

Some will see some scattered storms this morning, but this afternoon things may ramp up for some in Middle Tennessee with strong gusty winds likely and there is a possibility of hail and an isolated tornado.

The good news is most will get some much needed rain before we dry out and cool down.

By early next week we may see our first freeze and widespread frost

From The NWS:

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Low around 56. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

For your close to home forecast and LIVE radar find your county here

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 153 AM CDT Wed Oct 12 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-130700- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 153 AM CDT Wed Oct 12 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. There is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms across Middle Tennessee today. A few showers will affect the area this morning, with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected to move across the midstate this afternoon and evening. A few storms could be severe with damaging winds the main threat. However, large hail and an isolated tornado is also possible. All storms should be out of the area by early Thursday morning. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday. Below freezing temperatures with widespread frost are possible for most of Middle Tennessee both Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

