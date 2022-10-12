ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville Trims Roster Down to 23 Players Ahead of Thursday Night’s Home Opener Vs. Dallas

By Source Staff
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 2 days ago

Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced that the team has assigned forwards Jimmy Huntington, Mark Jankowski and Philip Tomasino and defensemen Kevin Gravel, Jordan Gross and Roland McKeown to Milwaukee (AHL). Goaltender Connor Ingram was claimed on waivers by Arizona.

Nashville’s current 23-man roster is below:

Forwards: Matt Duchene , Filip Forsberg , Cody Glass , Mikael Granlund , Tanner Jeannot , Ryan Johansen , Michael McCarron , Nino Niederreiter , Zach Sanford , Kiefer Sherwood , Colton Sissons , Cole Smith , Eeli Tolvanen , Yakov Trenin

Defensemen: Mark Borowiecki , Alexandre Carrier , Mattias Ekholm , Dante Fabbro , Roman Josi , Jeremy Lauzon , Ryan McDonagh

Goaltenders: Kevin Lankinen , Juuse Saros

After going 2-0-0 to open the regular season – including back-to-back wins over San Jose in Prague, Czech Republic as part of the 2022 NHL Global Series – the Predators return to Bridgestone Arena on Thursday night for the home opener against the Dallas Stars. Secure your spot in SMASHVILLE and join the best fans in sports for another exciting NHL season! Become a Season-Ticket Citizen or grab tickets for the home opener by going to NashvillePredators.com/Tickets

The post Nashville Trims Roster Down to 23 Players Ahead of Thursday Night’s Home Opener Vs. Dallas appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Stars host the Predators after Marchment's 2-goal game

Nashville Predators (2-1-0, first in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (1-0-0, second in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the Nashville Predators after Mason Marchment scored two goals in the Stars' 4-1 win against the Nashville Predators. Dallas went 46-30-6 overall and 14-8-4 in division play...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Arizona State
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
NHL

NHL On Tap: Tkachuk debuts with Panthers at Islanders

Kadri, new-look Flames face Avalanche; Oettinger-Saros goalie showdown for Stars, Predators. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from 10 games Thursday. All eyes on Tkachuk debut. The Matthew Tkachuk era...
NHL
NHL

Projected Lineup: October 14 at San Jose

SAN JOSE, CA. - Goaltender Antti Raanta is expected to get his first start of the season for the Carolina Hurricanes Friday night, taking on the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center. After Frederik Andersen stopped 31 out of 32 shots from Columbus on Wednesday, it appears as if Rod Brind'Amour turn to the other half of his 2021-22 Jennings Trophy-winning netminding tandem.
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

'NHL Saturday', 'NHL Sunday' schedule announced

41 games to air in primetime in Europe beginning Oct. 15. NEW YORK - For the fifth straight year, the National Hockey League and its international media partners will bring live game broadcasts in prime time to hockey fans in Europe during the 2022-23 season. A record 41 NHL Saturday presented by SAP and NHL Sunday presented by SAP games will be broadcast to fans this season in more than 30 countries and territories, starting with the October 15 regular-season contest between Rasmus Dahlin and the Buffalo Sabres and Aleksander Barkov and the Florida Panthers. The full broadcast schedule is available here.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Glass
Person
Filip Forsberg
Person
Michael Mccarron
Person
Kiefer Sherwood
Person
Mark Borowiecki
Person
Roman Josi
Person
Mattias Ekholm
Person
Zach Sanford
Person
Yakov Trenin
Person
Roland Mckeown
Person
Dante Fabbro
Person
Ryan Mcdonagh
Person
Nino Niederreiter
Person
Ryan Johansen
Person
Matt Duchene
Person
Juuse Saros
Person
Mikael Granlund
Person
Colton Sissons
FOX Sports

Philadelphia plays Vancouver after Konecny's 2-goal performance

Vancouver Canucks (0-1-0, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (1-0-0, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers host the Vancouver Canucks after Travis Konecny's two-goal game against the New Jersey Devils in the Flyers' 5-2 win. Philadelphia went 25-46-11 overall and 14-21-6 in home games...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
lastwordonsports.com

The St. Louis Blues’ Options with Ryan O’Reilly

Arguably, the biggest news of the offseason for the St. Louis Blues are the contract extensions they dished out to Robert Thomas, Jordan Kyrou and Nick Leddy. Leddy got a four-year, $16 million extension that kicks in this year. Thomas and Kyrou got matching eight-year, $65 million contracts that don’t kick in until next season. However, what does that mean for captain Ryan O’Reilly, who’s seven-year, $52.5 million deal that he signed with the Buffalo Sabres expires after this season?
SAINT LOUIS, MO
overtimeheroics.net

Crucial Final Decisions Made in Detroit Red Wings Roster to Start the Season

Half of the Detroit Red Wings “basketball team” has made the opening night roster ahead of their first regular season game on Friday night. This is despite there being a logjam at forward position in the Red Wings organization. Elmer Söderblom will be on the Red Wings’ roster when they face the Montreal Canadiens.
DETROIT, MI
theScore

Blue Jackets' Laine out 3-4 weeks with elbow sprain

Columbus Blue Jackets star Patrik Laine will miss three-to-four weeks after spraining his elbow in Wednesday's season-opening loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. The injury occurred early in the second period when a forechecking Laine became tangled up with Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce. Laine's right arm appeared to be pinned against the boards at an awkward angle during the collision.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nashville Predators#Hockey Operations#Bridgestone Arena#Smashville
FOX Sports

New York visits Winnipeg after Kreider's 2-goal game

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets -119, Rangers -101; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the Winnipeg Jets after Chris Kreider's two-goal game against the Minnesota Wild in the Rangers' 7-3 win. Winnipeg went 39-32-11 overall and 23-15-3 in home games a season ago. The Jets scored 250...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Seattle Kraken host the Vegas Golden Knights

Vegas Golden Knights (1-0-0, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (0-0-1, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken take on the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. Seattle had a 27-49-6 record overall and went 6-20-0 in Pacific Division games last season. The Kraken scored 213...
SEATTLE, WA
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy