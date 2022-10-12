Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
Hurry — Walmart has a 70-inch 4K TV for just $448 right now
Every home theater needs a great 4K TV at its center, and if you’re looking to live large with your home theater, the onn. 70-inch 4K Roku smart TV is only $448 at Walmart right now. That’s an impressive savings of $100 from its regular price of $548, and it makes for one of the best TV deals you’ll find. Free shipping is included. So if the simplicity of a Roku TV combined with the size of a 70-inch screen is right for your home theater, click over to Walmart now to claim one of the best Walmart TV deals available.
Yahoo!
55 deals to snag at Amazon's massive pre-Prime Day sale — starting at just $13
Prime Day 2 is coming next week (October 11 and 12), but if you just can't wait to get your shop on, we feel you. That's why we've collected some of the best sales on Amazon this weekend right here, so you can pick the very best discounts and make 'em work for you! We've got big, big discounts on fab brands like Apple, Fitbit, Crock-Pot and more, as well as huge category deals on smart TVs, kitchen appliances, fashion staples and a wide variety of other favorites. And all you have to do is scroll, "Add to Cart", and enjoy! Seems like a pretty perfect deal to us.
NFL・
ETOnline.com
The Best Prime Day TV Deals at Amazon, Walmart, and Samsung to Shop Before Black Friday 2022
The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is officially here and for 48 hours until Wednesday, October 12 you can score huge TV deals across your favorite brands. If you are looking for a new TV before the cozy season settles in, Amazon has amazing TVs discounted right now. Similar to the summertime Prime Day, retailers like Samsung, Walmart, and Best Buy also have competing TV deals that are certainly worth of your attention, too.
CNBC
What credit score do you need to get approved for an Amazon credit card?
With Amazon hosting a second Prime Day event this year on Oct. 11 and 12, shoppers looking for more ways to save should consider signing up for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card. While this no-annual-fee credit card is only available to consumers who already have an Amazon Prime...
IN THIS ARTICLE
I'm buying the Google Nest Doorbell in the Amazon Prime Day sale, here's why
The Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) has never been cheaper than it is right now
Prime Day ends in a few hours—here are 200+ last-minute deals
Amazon's October Prime Day sale ends tonight. Shop last-minute deals on Apple, Ninja, LG and more before Black Friday.
Digital Trends
Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV (yes, not QLED) is $1,000 off at Best Buy
It’s a great time to upgrade your home entertainment experience, thanks to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, which has all the big-name retailers offering seriously deep discounts on the best OLED TVs. This week’s Samsung S95B OLED TV deal is one of the top offers, with Best Buy selling this flagship set for $2,000 — that’s $1,000 off the normal price for one of this year’s highest-rated TVs.
Roku to start selling smart home products at nearly 3,500 Walmart stores
Video streamer Roku will soon start selling smart home products at Walmart stores in the U.S., the companies announced Wednesday. Consumers will be able to purchase the smart home products, developed in partnership with Wyze Labs, at nearly 3,500 Walmart stores across the U.S. beginning Oct. 17, according to a press release from the companies. Some items became available for sale Wednesday on Walmart and Roku's respective websites.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Digital Trends
Best Buy just knocked $200 off this Chromebook — now just $99
If you’re a student on a tight budget, Chromebooks offer a great alternative to laptops that often cost hundreds of dollars more while still offering the same features. For example, this 14-inch Asus Chromebook not only has a big screen, but it’s currently going for only $99 at Best Buy as part of the Best Buy Prime Day deals that we’ve seen in the past couple of days.
Engadget
Apple's 256GB 12.9-inch iPad Pro is $300 off and cheaper than ever
An 11-inch model is also on sale. The home security hogging all the awards. AudioQuest Irish Red RCA Male to RCA Male Subwoofe. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
WRAL
Amazon deals: Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker only $49.99 (reg. $99.99), Apple AirPods only $89.99 (reg. $159), Echo speakers up to 72% off, Fire TV Sticks for 50% off
Amazon has some great deals right now including the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker for $49.99 (reg. $99.99), JBL Go 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $29.95 (40% off), Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) for $89.99 (reg. $159), an Amazon devices sale with Echo Devices up to 72%, Fire TV Streaming Devices and Fire Tablets up to 50% off, Ring Doorbells up to 60% off, Blink Smart Home Security Cameras up to 54% off, queen size 6-pc. sheet set for only $13.32 (65% off), 4 months of Music Unlimited for free and more!
ETOnline.com
Apple's Latest iPad Air 5 Hits Lowest Price Ever During Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale
Apple's newest fifth-gen iPad Air hit shelves in April and is now marked down to its lowest price ever thanks to Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. The sleek, powerful tablet comes supercharged with Apple's M1 processor, which is the same series found in MacBooks — equipping it with all-day battery life and a massive leap in iPad performance. Right now, you can save $80 on the 256GB Wi-Fi model of Apple's iPad Air 5 during the October Prime Day sale event.
CNET
Best Buy's 48-Hour Sale: Tracking the Top Deals Until Midnight
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Amazon's second Prime Day event of the year, known as the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, officially kicked off yesterday and will end tonight at midnight PT (3 a.m. ET), in less than 10 hours.
Digital Trends
Grab this 65-inch 4K TV Prime Day deal while it’s under $400
The Prime Early Access Sale has seen many great TVs go on sale, including this 65-inch TV from Philips. While Philips isn’t well-known in the TV game, they are known for their great electronics overall, so we like that you can grab this TV from Walmart for $398, down from the $478 it usually goes for.
imore.com
Get Bose's signature sound with this incredible Bluetooth speaker deal
This Bose SoundLink Revolve+ portable Bluetooth speaker is the perfect speaker for indoor and outdoor use. Boasting great sound quality and long battery life, the Revolve+ (Series II) is currently just $229 at Amazon instead of $329, it's lowest-ever price. This deal will be live for the next day or...
Digital Trends
Amazon’s Early Access Sale is home to an $80 Chromebook
You’ve got a great chance of finding an affordable laptop with the return of Prime Day laptop deals through Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, also called the October Prime Day, but if you want an even lower price, check out this offer for the Acer Chromebook 512. Amazon has slashed its price by $120, making it very affordable at just $80 compared to its original price of $200. This is one of the cheapest Prime Day Chromebook deals available right now, so we don’t expect stocks to last long.
Even Ryobi Is Getting in on the Prime Early Access Sale
AmazonPrice drops on already-affordable portable power tools.
We've found the best Apple Watch 8 Prime deal today
The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is in its second day, and the best deal we've seen so far is this Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS, 41mm) price drop – down from the retail price of $399 to $349 (opens in new tab) – saving $50. And it's not even an official Prime Apple Watch 8 deal!
Amazon Loses Two Veterans Behind Blockbusters Like Kindle and Alexa
Amazon.com, Inc AMZN lost two top hardware veteran executives. Gregg Zehr, president of Amazon’s hardware research and development group, Lab126, has retired, CNBC reports. Zehr invented the hugely successful Kindle e-reader. Tom Taylor, senior vice president of Amazon Alexa and a member of CEO Andy Jassy’s elite S-Team, also...
Digital Trends
Amazon Music Free Trial: How to stream music for free
While some of us may miss the days of MP3s and our trusty iPods, the fact is that we’re in the streaming age today. Nothing makes this reality more apparent than the plethora of music streaming services available now; Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, and even YouTube are popular platforms people use to stream tunes, but we’d be remiss if we didn’t also mention one of the biggest ones: Amazon Music. You’re likely already familiar with Amazon Prime Video, but this online retail giant is also host to one of the most popular music streaming apps. Just like Prime Video, Amazon Music isn’t free, but if you want to sign up and give it a listen without paying, read on. You’ll find everything you need to know about the Amazon Music free trial below.
Comments / 0