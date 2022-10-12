Effective: 2022-10-14 19:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-14 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Crawford; Franklin; Madison; Sebastian; Washington RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR VERY DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS FOR NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA AND NORTHWEST ARKANSAS Winds have begun to subside this evening along with relative humidity values slowly recovering. Thus, the Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire. However, with the slow recovery of humidity, elevated fire weather concerns will remain possible through the evening hours. A frontal boundary is expected to move into Northeast Oklahoma and far Northwest Arkansas over the next mid to late evening, which will create a wind shift and could impact any ongoing wildfire suppression.

