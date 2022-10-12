ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Wild Mile, Chicago's first floating eco-park, opens near Goose Island

By CBS Chicago Team
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xB8ut_0iVvjoy600

City's first floating eco-friendly park, Wild Mile, opens near Goose Island 00:38

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago's first-ever floating eco-park officially opens today.

The rainy weather cancelled the ribbon cutting this morning, but you can still take a walk on the Wild Mile along the North Branch Canal on the east side of Goose Island between Chicago and North avenues.

The park features a floating garden, platforms, and walkways; and a place to rent kayaks to paddle in the Chicago River.

The first section of the park was completed in June.

Future plans for the park include a fish nursery, bird rookery, art installations, fishing dock, nature amphitheater, and swimming areas.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN TV

Speakeasy magic bar is north side’s best kept secret

CHICAGO – If you’re looking to make your next night out on the town extra magical, then the Chicago Magic Lounge is the place for you. It’s a speakeasy-style theater that’s hidden behind a fake laundromat and since it reopened its doors in 2021 it’s been quietly attracting a following thanks to visitors documenting their experiences on TikTok.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago's Avondale neighborhood ranked world's 16th coolest neighborhood by TimeOut

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Northwest Side's Avondale neighborhood has been ranked one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world.This week, TimeOut Magazine gave Avondale the 16th coolest spot on a list of 51.The magazine asked city dwellers worldwide to pick their city's neighborhoods with great dining and drinking options, and energetic street life.Avondale is bounded by Addison Street to the north, Diversey Avenue to the south, the Chicago River's North Branch and Western Avenue to the east, and Pulaski Road and the Milwaukee District North Metra tracks to the west. Both Milwaukee Avenue, the Kennedy Expressway, and Elston Avenue all...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Chicago neighborhood named one of the coolest in the world

CHICAGO – A northwest side Chicago neighborhood has major bragging rights. Avondale has been named one of the coolest neighborhoods in the entire world. That’s right! We’re talking on the planet. The online magazine Time Out ranks Avondale 16th on its list of “The 51 coolest neighbourhoods...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Government
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
CBS Chicago

Food Truck Saturday continues in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago's city-led Food Truck Friday may be over, but Food Truck Saturday is still happening in Chatham at the new Mahalia Jackson Court.Along with food trucks, there will be music and other activities. The Mahalia Jackson Court opened last month and honors the singer for her contributions to gospel music and civil rights.Food Truck Saturday in the plaza will happen every Saturday throughout the month.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Guide#What To Do#Travel Themeparks#Linus Travel#Chicago River#Eco#Kayaks#Art Installations#East Side#Travel Destinations#Cbs Rrb
CBS Chicago

'Just mesmerized by it': Giant sinkhole in Lincoln Park has neighbors on edge

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Imagine coming back to your parked car to find the parking spot beneath it collapsed and your car still standing.That's what happened to one woman in Lincoln Park. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza is always investigating and she's digging into who's responsible for fixing it. The owner of the car came back to find it dangling between the pavement and the pit. A massive hole in the middle of a private parking lot in Lincoln Park.She'd barely been gone from her leased spot for two hours. Now,the hole seems to be getting bigger."It's not surprising, but I think its definitely...
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Uncommon Ground Closing Edgewater Location After 15 Years. It Was Once Named Greenest Restaurant In The US

EDGEWATER — A pioneering sustainable restaurant will close this month after 15 years on Devon Avenue. Uncommon Ground will close its Edgewater location after a final brunch service Oct. 23 at 1401 W. Devon Ave., co-owner Michael Cameron said. The closure marks the end of an era for a restaurant that — along with its sister location in Lakeview — helped champion farm-to-table practices, including the United States’ first certified organic rooftop farm.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Will Walgreens in Wicker Park be closing its doors?

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Is Walgreens Closing Its Flagship Wicker Park Store Inside Old Bank? Neighbors Told Yes, But Company Says No Decision Made: A Walgreens representative said the branch was closing at a community meeting Wednesday — but the company said Thursday it has not made any decision regarding the location.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
CBS Chicago

L/A Mex Taqueria in Uptown embraces Hispanic heritage through vegan cuisine

CHICAGO (CBS) – We're coming to the end of Hispanic Heritage Month.Here at CBS 2, we've had the pleasure of introducing you to Hispanic leaders, entrepreneurs, and personalities making an impact in our community.We'd like you to meet an uptown business owner whose latest venture is honoring her Mexican roots. CBS 2's Marie Saavedra takes us there.When it comes to experiencing culture and the traditions of our past - few things can transport you as quickly as food can.Every bite at L/A Mex Taqueria in Uptown takes you directly to Gina Marino Kalish's roots."I was born and raised in Mexico...
CHICAGO, IL
Axios

Downtown Chicago struggling with low Friday foot traffic

👋 Hey, Monica here. Last Friday I ventured downtown and learned that the rumors are true. Traffic is easy, street parking is plentiful, and you can eat lunch pretty much anywhere without a reservation. Why it matters: Thousands of businesses rely on downtown workers' foot traffic, but those workers...
CHICAGO, IL
newcity.com

Where the Dogs Run: The Suburbs Scare the Hell Out of Me

On a recent work Zoom a colleague bragged about having barbecue for breakfast. “Burnt ends with a bourbon sauce. Better than Eggo any day.”. “Oh man, no fair!” a coworker chimed in. “I want barbecue for breakfast!”. “Come on out to the suburbs,” my colleague said. “You’re...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago leaders ask for winter clothing donations to help more than 3,000 migrants who've arrived from Texas

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than 3,000 migrants have been bused to the city of Chicago from the Texas border in just over six weeks.Now, officials are asking for help to get them ready for winter. The city created websites with ways you can donate coats, clothes and other items.Click here or go to Chicago.gov/support. You can buy items from an Amazon wish list or take new clothing to one of several drop-off locations.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Where did Chicago’s nickname, “The Windy City,” come from?

Where did Chicago’s nickname, “The Windy City,” come from? I have always wondered about that. Indeed, Chicago is a rather windy city, but it certainly isn’t the windiest. With an average wind speed of about 10.3 mph, Chicago ranks 12th windiest among the nation’s major cities. Boston, with an average wind speed of 12.4 mph, is the windiest.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

United Airlines flight hits bird during takeoff from O'Hare International Airport, returns safely

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A United Airlines flight was forced to return to O'Hare International Airport shortly after takeoff on Friday, after striking a bird during takeoff.One person on the ground near O'Hare heard what appeared to be popping noises from a plane taking off Friday morning. A man who said he was on Flight 1930 shared video on Twitter of what appeared to be flames coming from one of the plane's engines.A United spokesperson confirmed Flight 1930 hit a bird shortly after takeoff from O'Hare, and then landed safely. All passengers were moved to another plane, which was set to take off shortly after 1 p.m. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
121K+
Followers
29K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy