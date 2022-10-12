ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orland Park, IL

Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project presenting 8 water safety sessions in Orland Park

Water safety sessions happening today at Carl Sandburg High School in Orland Park 00:20

ORLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Water safety on Lake Michigan will be the focus in Orland Park Wednesday.

The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project will be presenting eight water safety sessions from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center at Carl Sandburg High School, located at 13300 South LaGrange Road.

"It is well beyond time to implement a National Water Safety School Curriculum and bring drowning prevention to the forefront like fire safety, tornado safety, active shooter safety, and even earthquake safety in the United States," said GLSRP Executive Director Dave Benjamin

The group says drownings on the Great Lakes continue at a record pace.

At least 43 people have drowned so far this year in Lake Michigan.

