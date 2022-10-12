This smaller North Carolina city earned a big spot on a national list. Here’s why

A North Carolina destination is smaller in size but makes a big impression.

So much so, it now ranks among the best small cities in the United States, according to results published Oct. 4.

Wilmington landed in the No. 10 spot after the magazine Condé Nast Traveler surveyed almost a quarter-million people. The results — called the Readers’ Choice Awards — featured cities that make it clear that “good things come in small packages,” the magazine wrote in its report.

Wilmington was the only North Carolina city that earned a spot on the national list. It received praise for its attractions, including the azalea-filled Airlie Gardens and the historic Battleship North Carolina.

The magazine also gave the Wilmington area a nod for being the filming location for several shows and movies , including “Iron Man 3.”

The city’s appeal comes from its “National Register Historic District, scene-setting live oaks, and a pedestrian-friendly Riverwalk,” the magazine wrote.

Wilmington — home to more than 117,000 residents and located near popular beach destinations in the southeastern part of the state — is no stranger to receiving recognition.

In March 2021, Wilmington ranked among the top up-and-coming places in the South. More recently, a brunch restaurant and a coffee chain with roots in the city were named fan favorites.

Overall, the nation’s top-ranking small city was Charleston, South Carolina — which led the list for a decade before being outshined last year. Rounding out the top five this time around:

Aspen, Colorado

Santa Fe, New Mexico

Alexandria, Virginia

Savannah, Georgia

Condé Nast didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News on Oct. 12.

