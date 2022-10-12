ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Watch: Maintenance worker helps mama and baby cub on busy highway

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cdihJ_0iVvhvpX00

BLEWETT PASS, Wash. — An employee with the Washington State Department of Transportation is credited with helping a mother bear reunite with her cub near a busy highway.

WSDOT shared video of the animals on its Facebook page, saying that one of its maintenance workers noticed that a mother bear and her cub were separated by U.S. 97.

The worker, identified only as John, pulled over and turned on his DOT truck’s message board with instructions for drivers to slow down for wildlife near the highway, KIRO reported.

The video shared by WSDOT shows that the cub and its mother reunited safely and ran into the woods. In the post, WSDOT said, “A great job by John, thanks for stepping up to help a mom and kid in need!”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
nationalfisherman.com

Report says dam removal key to restoring Columbia River salmon and steelhead

Opening four dams on the Lower Snake River are the key to restoring salmon and steelhead in the Northwest river basin, according to a final recovery plan from the National Marine Fisheries Service. “For Snake River stocks, the centerpiece action is restoring the lower Snake River via dam breaching. Restoring...
INDUSTRY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
126K+
Followers
133K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy