Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Draymond Green has interesting response when asked about future with Golden State Warriors
Draymond Green addressed his future with the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. Green, the former standout at Michigan State is looking ahead to winning another championship with the Warriors. The four-time NBA champion is staying focused purely on the goal of another championship with a contract that goes until...
Draymond Green divorce with the Golden State Warriors inevitable after latest incident
Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers joined their local broadcast to talk Draymond Green during Tuesday’s preseason game against
Draymond Green appears to threaten Warriors front office over contract situation
Draymond Green is still answering questions about the Warriors’ chemistry. His latest comments seem to be pointing fingers at the front office. Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole at a Warriors practice has dominated the NBA conversation as preseason comes to an end. Draymond is back with the team and most of the comments coming from the team are about moving past the punch and getting back to business.
ESPN
Kevin Durant says Draymond Green punch won't derail Warriors
MILWAUKEE -- Kevin Durant knows some of the parallels are there. From a distance, the Brooklyn Nets' star forward has watched -- like everybody else -- the leaked video footage of Draymond Green punching Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole during practice. The defending champion Warriors' locker room has been hurt by the incident -- and the fact that it became public.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Draymond Green downplays Jordan Poole punch, Warriors contract situation in return: 'I'm a professional'
Draymond Green has rejoined the Golden State Warriors, and it would be understandable if the mood were a bit tense after his punch of teammate Jordan Poole. He's just trying to move past it. The veteran spoke to reporters Thursday for the first time since stepping away from the team,...
Draymond Green's Status With Warriors is Determined
Here is the status of Draymond Green with the Warriors after an incident at practice last week when he punched out teammate Jordan Poole.
Draymond Green Has Blunt Comment About Future With Warriors
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has played his entire NBA career in the Bay Area. But with his contract expiring soon and no extension on the horizon, will he finish it with the Warriors?. Speaking to the media this week, Green reflected on previously stating that he doesn't believe...
Kevin Durant has interesting comments on Draymond Green altercation
Kevin Durant is opening up a bit this week about the recent scandal involving his best frenemy. The Brooklyn Nets star Durant spoke with Nick Friedell of ESPN and gave his thoughts on ex-Golden State Warriors teammate Draymond Green sucker-punching Jordan Poole during practice earlier this month. “It’s rare,” said...
RELATED PEOPLE
Clayton News Daily
Ben Simmons on Embiid Relationship: ‘We Never Really Spoke’
View the original article to see embedded media. After a tumultuous end to his 76ers career, Ben Simmons is preparing for a comeback season with the Nets. Simmons was part of the James Harden trade package that sent a disgruntled Harden out of Brooklyn to Philadelphia and a disgruntled Simmons from the Sixers to the Nets.
Clayton News Daily
Report: Pistons Set to Waive Kemba Walker Ahead of Season
View the original article to see embedded media. Kemba Walker’s very brief stint in Detroit seems to be approaching its end. The Pistons are likely to waive the four-time All-Star guard prior to the start of the 2022–23 season next week, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania and James L. Edwards III. The move would bring Detroit’s roster down to 15 guaranteed spots.
Clayton News Daily
Report: NFL May Fine Brady for Kicking at Falcons Defender
The NFL is reportedly looking into the controversial roughing the passer penalty committed by Falcons defender Grady Jarrett on Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady this past weekend, to determine if Brady attempted to kick Jarrett and whether his actions warrant a fine, a source told the Associated Press. The league typically...
Clayton News Daily
Mike Trout Shares Message for Albert Pujols After Final Game
View the original article to see embedded media. With the Cardinals officially eliminated from the playoffs, that means Albert Pujols’s career has officially come to an end. The legendary slugger said before the season that this would be his last year in the league, and he plans on sticking to that plan.
MLB・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Clayton News Daily
Jackson Says He’s Not Retired, Names Teams He’d Sign With
Veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson hasn’t played in the NFL this season, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t want to play anymore. In fact, he is still looking to get back in the league. While appearing on the I AM ATHLETE podcast live show, Jackson shut down...
NFL・
Comments / 0