IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
Two Connecticut Police Officers Killed in Alleged Ambushjustpene50Bristol, CT
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
wiltonbulletin.com
21 dogs arrive at Connecticut Humane Society from Florida after Hurricane Ian
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Twenty-one dogs from a hurricane-ravaged Naples, Fla. arrived at the Connecticut Humane Society on Oct 12. Over 100 dogs and cats were flown in to Connecticut from Florida, with the other lot of the animals heading to different places in the Northeast and Midwest. The 21 dogs taken in by the Connecticut Humane Society are at its main facility in Newington.
WTNH.com
Make-A-Wish CT & Duracell grant wish of 11-year-old Middletown boy
TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH)–‘Restore Hope with a Wish’: that’s the goal of Make-A-Wish CT, which works with critically ill children around the state. Recently, the organization partnered with Duracell to give a Middletown boy a day he’ll never forget. CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko has the story!...
Register Citizen
Missing Bridgeport teen reunited with his family
BRIDGEPORT — A 15-year-old boy, reported missing by his mother, is back home with his family. “He is in good shape, and everything is good, thank God,” said Celeste Arias, the mother of Jael Martinez, who she said had been missing since Sept. 27. Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran...
Salem animal shelter quarantines 31 cats and 9 dogs rescued from Hurricane Ian in Florida
MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter teamed up to rescue more animals impacted by Hurricane Ian in Florida.
Eyewitness News
Tunnel to Towers to pay off mortgage on home of fallen Connecticut Sergeant
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Bristol Police Sergeant Dustin Demonte was shot and killed on October 12 in what state police called a deliberate act to lure law enforcement to an address. This evening, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced it will immediately take on the mortgage held on the home...
Eyewitness News
Processions pay tribute to fallen Bristol officers
(WFSB) – Police from around the state and members of the public are paying tribute to fallen Bristol police officers Friday. A procession is underway for Officer Alex Hamzy. He is being escorted from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Farmington to Scott Funeral Home in Terryville.
BYU Newsnet
Good News Thursday: 88-year-old woman skydives to honor her son, 275 parrots rescued after Hurricane Ian strikes, Connecticut firefighters rescue Moose caught in fence
After losing her son in 1979, Bernadette Fife, an 88-year-old Kentucky woman, went skydiving in his memory. Bobby Lynch, Fife’s son, was killed in a car accident in 1979 and this May would have marked six decades of his life. Fife’s son Jim commented, “I mean he’s up there now and we’re going to get closer to him when we jump.”
More cats and dogs from storm-ravaged Florida arrive in Mass. for adoption
The MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter have continued to rescue animals impacted by Hurricane Ian in Florida over the past few weeks and now the two groups are coming together to rescue even more pets in need. On Wednesday, Oct. 12, the organizations had vans on the ground at Bradley...
NBC Connecticut
These Are The Best Places for Leaf Peeping in CT
Fall foliage is in full swing and if you enjoy seasonable experiences, now is the time. Most of Connecticut will have moderate to peak fall foliage by Sunday. In the northern portion of the state, you'll see those vibrant colors in full force. This includes areas such as Litchfield Hills,...
22 dogs rescued from Hurricane Ian up for adoption in Newington
NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Following the tragic aftermath of Hurricane Ian, over 100 dogs were left behind without owners. Now, 22 of them are coming to Connecticut in hopes of finding a new home. The Connecticut Humane Society will receive 22 dogs on Wednesday to help support Florida’s animal shelters. After going through two to […]
Missing teen who provoked FBI search says he left Bridgeport to get away from a 'personal situation'
He says he needed to get away from "a personal situation in Bridgeport" that had "gotten out of control."
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
I Still Dream About the Aqua Turf’s Prime Rib
I just missed my 35th high school reunion, and the opportunity to ask my fellow classmates if they still dreamed about the prime rib at the Aqua Turf Club in Southington like me. Have you ever been to an event at the Aqua Turf? It's a gorgeous, 35-acre banquet facility...
Is it Illegal to Dumpster Dive in Connecticut?
It's happens all the time, I spot something of perceived value in someone's garbage and think wow, why would they throw that out? I'd take it. Some enjoy dumpster diving, and we all know the old saying "One man's trash is another man's treasure." What is it? According the the omnipotent Wikipedia - "Dumpster Diving (AKA Totting, Skipping, Skip Salvage) is salvaging from large commercial, residential, industrial, or construction containers for unused items discarded by their owners, but deemed useful to the picker." Some do it out of necessity, others as a hobby, or for profit. I started looking into dumpster diving in Connecticut.
Eyewitness News
Vigil for fallen Bristol officers held Friday night
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – A candlelight vigil was held Friday night for two fallen Bristol police officers. Tonight, Officer Alex Hamzy was driven by his post where he worked since 2014. Unfortunately, this time a sea of broken hearts, candles, and grief welcomed him. “It’s really sad. Horrible. Really...
fox61.com
Things to do in Connecticut this weekend
CONNECTICUT, USA — We're inching closer and closer to Halloween, and this weekend there are plenty of things to do around the state to keep that spooky spirit going!. Looking for some classic ghost stories, head to Nathan Hale Homestead starting Thursday for their Things That Go Bump in the Night tour! Special candlelit tours will take you around the property and into the house, all the way up to the dark, shadowy attic as you hear traditional, long-standing Homestead ghost stories and staff members’ spooky encounters! The Nathan Hale Homestead ghost stories were even featured on the TV show Ghost Hunters. Tours run Thursdays and Fridays from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. until Oct. 28. Learn more here.
Eyewitness News
Bristol residents and businesses help support police department in wake of shooting
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - The Bristol community is in mourning as residents process the news of what unfolded in the city this week. Residents and businesses are coming together and supporting the police department during this very challenging time. A memorial at the Bristol Police Department for the officers has...
Eyewitness News
Police departments statewide ready to support fellow officers during tragedies
(WFSB) - When tragedy hits home for police in Connecticut, the police community statewide comes together to help each other heal. Since the shooting deaths in Bristol, other police departments have been stepping up. For a long time, there’s been a thought police officers are immune to grief and other...
Register Citizen
Middletown high school teacher, Portland nurse among CT residents helping Ian recovery
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When Dave Cruickshank went down to Florida to set up a field hospital as part of the federal recovery effort from Hurricane Ian, his high school students followed along with him from their classroom 1,300 miles away in Middletown.
Register Citizen
NY man seriously hurt in Plainfield crash near Amazon facility, police say
PLAINFIELD — A New York man was seriously injured in a crash on Lathrop Road Wednesday night, police said. Officers, along with Plainfield firefighters and local EMTs, were dispatched to the crash around 9:35 p.m., Plainfield police said. A 25-year-old man from Bronx, N.Y., had lost control while driving...
