Wallet Wednesday: Report shows that one-third of Zoomers gets their financial advice from TikTok

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Where do you get your financial advice? If you’re like millions of young adults, you’re turning to social media.

In fact, according to CNET magazine, more than one-third of Gen Z-ers (or Zoomers) are turning to the platform TikTok for money advice, using “FinTok” and “StockTok” hashtags.

Charissa Anderson from Ferguson Wellman Capital Management joins AM Extra to discuss the good and the “not-so-good” of this TikTok trend.

