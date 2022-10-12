Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) will start work in Plumas County next week to underground 7.75 miles of power lines along Highway 89 between Canyon Dam and north Greenville and along Main Street in Greenville. The work is part of PG&E’s Community Wildfire Safety Program and is in response to California’s growing wildfire risk.

