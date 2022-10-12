Read full article on original website
Related
Plumas County News
PG&E begins underground work between Greenville and Canyon Dam week of Oct. 18; expect delays
Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) will start work in Plumas County next week to underground 7.75 miles of power lines along Highway 89 between Canyon Dam and north Greenville and along Main Street in Greenville. The work is part of PG&E’s Community Wildfire Safety Program and is in response to California’s growing wildfire risk.
Comments / 0