Recent polls on the Ohio Senate race between Democratic candidate Tim Ryan and Republican candidate J.D. Vance appear to be too close to call. The polling from numerous online sites all has the race within the margin of error, including RealClearPolitics, which had its latest poll from late September leaning slightly in Vance's favorite. The poll shows less than a 1-point spread and leaves the opportunity for undecided voters or crossover voters to possibly decide who will be Ohio's next Senator, replacing Republican Sen. Rob Portman.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO