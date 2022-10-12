Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Boardman man accused of attempting to strangle a police officer
Boardman police have charged a suspect with two felony counts after allegedly attempting to strangle a police officer. According to the police report, the police were called Garver Drive in the township on late Wednesday night at 11 p.m. for a mental health check of a suspect. The report stated...
WFMJ.com
7 Valley men indicted on drug trafficking charge in Pittsburgh
Three Youngstown residents, a Boardman man and three men from New Castle have been indicted in Pittsburgh on a narcotics trafficking charge. Eliot Gentry, William McCree, Teqwan Scott of Youngstown, along with Daivahn Brown of Boardman, and Donald Jeter, Donald Snowden, and Kailin Stewart of New Castle were indicted Oct. 11 by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on a narcotics trafficking charge.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown injury lawyer sentenced to prison for fraud
A Former Youngstown attorney has been sentenced to prison for felony insurance fraud. Anthony Fusco was sentenced in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas to 18 months in prison for altering and inflating client medical bills to defraud insurance companies of nearly $1 million dollars. As part of a plea...
WFMJ.com
Man accused of Liberty Twp. shooting in June now facing additional charges
A Trumbull County Grand Jury has added additional charges against 55-year-old Kevin Mallard, who was the man allegedly involved in an officer-involved shooting in Liberty Township on June 10 in Liberty Township. The Grand Jury of Trumbull County in September added additional charges against Mallard, which include four counts of...
WFMJ.com
Fishermen charged in tournament cheating scandal
A Cuyahoga County grand jury has returned an indictment charging two fishermen who were caught cheating during a fishing tournament. Jacob Runyan of Cleveland and Chase Cominsky of Hermitage have been charged with cheating, attempted grand theft, possessing criminal tools and unlawful ownership of wild animals. Runyan and Cominsky were...
WFMJ.com
Trial for man accused of killing a 10-year-old New Castle girl is underway
The trial is underway for a man accused of killing a 10-year-old child in New Castle. Steven Procopio, 21 is accused of killing 10-year-old Amariah Emry, as well as having a connection to the death of 31-year-old Lawrence Cannon and 31-year-old Nichole Pumphrey in Pumphrey's home on West North St. and Robinson in New Castle after a robbery gone wrong.
WFMJ.com
Campbell, Youngstown hit with two shootings less than one hour apart Thursday night
Police gathered throughout Campbell and Youngstown late Thursday night to investigate two shootings that happened less than an hour apart of one another. The first shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. Campbell Police responded to a home on the 200 Block of Reed Avenue in Campbell, but it is unclear where the shooting happened.
WFMJ.com
Appeal to reopen St. Lucy Church in Campbell denied
Saint Lucy Church and Saint Joseph the Provider Church closed nearly a year ago, but a group of parishioners protested the decision of the closure. The official word on the appeal was received by Rev. David J. Bonnar, Bishop of Youngstown. Dicastery for the Clergy at the Vatican in Rome...
WFMJ.com
Morning Rundown
The latest from the 21 Newsroom. A Cuyahoga County grand jury has returned an indictment charging two fishermen who were caught cheating during a fishing tournament. An exit east of U.S. 62 on I-80 is closed this morning after two semi-trucks veered off the road. Louisiana man pleads not guilty...
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | October 13th
Vindicator file photo / October 11, 1986 | Frank Cavalier hoisted the Italian flag along with the red, white, and blue to mark Columbus Day in downtown Youngstown 36 years ago. Looking on from left, Judge Louis K. Levy and the Columbus Day court, Kathy Seneca, Queen Kelli Ferrett, and Nancy Reda. To the right are Henrietta Colucci, organizer of the events, and John Carnevale.
WFMJ.com
Polls show Ohio senate race too close to call before WFMJ-TV debate
Recent polls on the Ohio Senate race between Democratic candidate Tim Ryan and Republican candidate J.D. Vance appear to be too close to call. The polling from numerous online sites all has the race within the margin of error, including RealClearPolitics, which had its latest poll from late September leaning slightly in Vance's favorite. The poll shows less than a 1-point spread and leaves the opportunity for undecided voters or crossover voters to possibly decide who will be Ohio's next Senator, replacing Republican Sen. Rob Portman.
WFMJ.com
Watch the video of car crashing into Niles Burger King
A vehicle crashed into the Niles Burger King on Route 422 next to the Eastwood Mall Thursday. According to the Classy Clean Car Wash and gas station owner Chrissy Fonagy, a car crossed from near the Bob Evans restaurant at a high rate of speed, crossed through the car wash parking lot, nearly hitting the vacuum station, and continued on into the Burger King building located at 5343 Youngstown Warren Road.
WFMJ.com
WATCHDOG: Councilman & Valley residents raise concern over demolitions
In 2022 alone, six property owners filed injunctions against the city of Youngstown for attempting to tear down their structure. One Canfield resident plans on suing the city, after a South Avenue building was demolished in April. Jennipher Carter said she was part of a team working to turn the...
WFMJ.com
Semi-truck accident closes Trumbull County exit
Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to two semi-trucks that drove off the road early Thursday morning. Due to the accident, an exit east of U.S. 62 on I-80 Eastbound in Hubbard Township is currently closed. OSP arrived to the accident around 3:45 a.m. and are still on scene. OSP is...
WFMJ.com
Canfield community attends 'Good Evening, Canfield'
Dozens of Canfield residents celebrated their cardinal pride Thursday at the annual 'Good Evening, Canfield' event. City, township and school representatives provided progress updates on current projects and what's to come for the area. "This is kind of showing the public and letting the public know that we do communicate,...
WFMJ.com
Rulli, Hagan, discuss key issues ahead of election
With less than one month until the election, another hotly contested race is the seat for Ohio's 33rd senate district. Incumbent Michael Rulli is bidding for re-election against Democratic candidate and longtime valley politician Bob Hagan and answered questions pertaining to a number of issues. One of those issues is...
WFMJ.com
Mercer County intersection reopens after multi-vehicle crash
A Mercer County intersection has reopened after a multi-vehicle crash closed the roadway to traffic earlier Thursday. Route 58 in West Salem Township, Mercer County was closed between the intersection with Porter Road and the intersection with Tanner Road due to the crash. Motorists can check conditions on major roadways...
WFMJ.com
Cardinal Joint Fire District could potentially stop EMS assistance for Boardman
The Cardinal Joint Fire District could potentially be cutting ties with Boardman when offering EMS services according to a letter sent to Boardman Trustees last week. This is the second letter sent by the fire department to trustees. The letter states that the provision of EMS services to the township is unfair to Canfield taxpayers, as Boardman's fire department does not provide reciprocal services.
WFMJ.com
Jewish hate is on the rise, artists join together to spread awareness
Antisemitism is on the rise both nationally and locally. The Mahoning Valley is working to stop this in Youngstown. 'Chalk Over Hate' at the Jewish Community Center brought artists, even one from Texas, to bring awareness in hopes this will end Jewish hate. The American Jewish Committee Reports that one...
