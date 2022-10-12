ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

101 pays tribute to Club 101 with weekend grand-opening

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Club 101 from decades ago returns in 2022. The nightclub from the 90s and 2000s known for playing retro music to dance to is celebrating its grand opening Friday night. 101 the smaller version of the former club is located in west El Paso.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso bringing in real outdoor ice skating rink for WinterFest 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso's annual WinterFest is returning for another year and will begin on Nov. 19. One key difference in this year's celebration is a real outdoor ice skating rink that will be located in the Convention Center Plaza. The rink will feature family-friendly programming, themed ice events and live entertainment, according to the city.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Carden International Circus coming to El Paso in November

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Carden International Circus is coming to El Paso in November. The event will take place on Nov. 18 and 20 at the El Paso County Coliseum. The circus will do six performances. Thrills and excitement will fill three rings with acrobats, aerialists, animals,...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Local C10 Club hosts 'Night Cruise Before Christmas'

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A local truck club is hosting its fifth annual 'Night Cruise Before Christmas' this Saturday. El Chuco C10 Club will be having a Truck or Treat and toy drive from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event will take place at Undisputed Crafthouse, which...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

29th annual Socorro ISD Marchfest to be held this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The 29th annual Socorro Independent School District will be held this weekend. The event will be held Saturday at 9:30 a.m. High school marching bands from the El Paso area will compete in the 29th annual SISD Marchfest at the Students Activities Complex. Bands...
SOCORRO, TX
KFOX 14

Children photographed climbing rock wall near Sun Bear exhibit at El Paso Zoo

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A photo of children climbing a rock wall near the Sun Bear exhibit at the El Paso Zoo got hundreds of comments online. The photo shared on Instagram received comments like, "I hope they get charged," "Animals have their own containment," "This is why we can't have nice things," and "Parents of the Year Award 2022."
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Full-scale active shooter training held at Horizon High School

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A full-scale active shooter training took place at Horizon High School on Friday. The training was held at 9 a.m. The full-scale exercise is a joint effort and includes the participation of the Horizon Police Department, Border Regional Council (Border RAC), U.S. Border Patrol, Office of Emergency Management and Horizon Fire Department.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

All courts hearings held at municipal court canceled after fire

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All court hearings at the municipal court have been canceled for the day after a fire happened Thursday. All the courts, teen court and hearings were canceled. A small fire was reported in the morning at the building located at 801 Overland. Our KFOX14...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Flex of the Night: Americas turns trick play into touchdown

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Week seven of high school football's Flex of the Night goes to Americas' offense and their trick play. Quarterback Mark Moore III made a backward pass to Brian Promessee who then threw it to Anthony Miranda for the touchdown. Americas ended up beating El...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Body found in canal near border wall in Socorro

SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A body was found in a canal in Socorro on Thursday. Officials with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said the body was found around 12:30 p.m. Deputies were dispatched to an irrigation canal near the border wall south of Petunia Dr. Officials did not...
SOCORRO, TX
KFOX 14

Stanton Bridge reopens after shooting sent 1 to hospital with injuries

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting at the foot of the Stanton Bridge Friday, according to the El Paso Police Department. The bridge, located at 1000 S Stanton in downtown, closed around 4 p.m. and reopened around...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Documents reveal NMSU student killed in murder-suicide was stabbed

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The victim of a murder-suicide in Las Cruces died of stab wounds. On September 21, Emilia Rueda was found dead at an apartment complex in Las Cruces along with 19-year-old Carlos Esparza. According to newly released documents from New Mexico State Police, officers were...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Body found in Sunland Park

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Sunland Park emergency crews and Border Patrol were at the scene of a body found in the desert. This happened on Camino Real and Pete Domeinici Highway. The Sunland Park Fire Department tweeted about the investigation early Friday morning. Sunland Park Police were investigating...
SUNLAND PARK, NM

