KFOX 14
101 pays tribute to Club 101 with weekend grand-opening
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Club 101 from decades ago returns in 2022. The nightclub from the 90s and 2000s known for playing retro music to dance to is celebrating its grand opening Friday night. 101 the smaller version of the former club is located in west El Paso.
KFOX 14
El Paso bringing in real outdoor ice skating rink for WinterFest 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso's annual WinterFest is returning for another year and will begin on Nov. 19. One key difference in this year's celebration is a real outdoor ice skating rink that will be located in the Convention Center Plaza. The rink will feature family-friendly programming, themed ice events and live entertainment, according to the city.
KFOX 14
Carden International Circus coming to El Paso in November
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Carden International Circus is coming to El Paso in November. The event will take place on Nov. 18 and 20 at the El Paso County Coliseum. The circus will do six performances. Thrills and excitement will fill three rings with acrobats, aerialists, animals,...
KFOX 14
Local C10 Club hosts 'Night Cruise Before Christmas'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A local truck club is hosting its fifth annual 'Night Cruise Before Christmas' this Saturday. El Chuco C10 Club will be having a Truck or Treat and toy drive from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event will take place at Undisputed Crafthouse, which...
KFOX 14
29th annual Socorro ISD Marchfest to be held this weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The 29th annual Socorro Independent School District will be held this weekend. The event will be held Saturday at 9:30 a.m. High school marching bands from the El Paso area will compete in the 29th annual SISD Marchfest at the Students Activities Complex. Bands...
KFOX 14
Children photographed climbing rock wall near Sun Bear exhibit at El Paso Zoo
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A photo of children climbing a rock wall near the Sun Bear exhibit at the El Paso Zoo got hundreds of comments online. The photo shared on Instagram received comments like, "I hope they get charged," "Animals have their own containment," "This is why we can't have nice things," and "Parents of the Year Award 2022."
KFOX 14
Funeral services held for Kimberly Yacone Las Cruces businesswoman killed
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A celebration of life will be held on Thursday for Kimberly Yacone, the Las Cruces woman allegedly gunned down by her husband in their home. The service is scheduled at 2:00 pm at Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM. It...
KFOX 14
Puerto Rican, Cuban, and El Salvadoran restaurants bring diversity to Borderland
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — In the Borderland we celebrate people, we celebrate culture. KFOX14 went on a tasting journey, that highlights the cultural differences in El Paso through Puerto Rican, Cuban, and El Salvadoran food. 787 Restaurant & Bar is a Puerto Rican restaurant in east El Paso.
KFOX 14
3 undocumented immigrants arrested, 1 sought in connection to far east El Paso homicide
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officials with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said they have arrested three people and are still searching for a fourth suspect in connection to a homicide in far east El Paso. Deputies said all four suspects were in the U.S. illegally and have...
KFOX 14
Full-scale active shooter training held at Horizon High School
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A full-scale active shooter training took place at Horizon High School on Friday. The training was held at 9 a.m. The full-scale exercise is a joint effort and includes the participation of the Horizon Police Department, Border Regional Council (Border RAC), U.S. Border Patrol, Office of Emergency Management and Horizon Fire Department.
KFOX 14
El Paso council member urges mayor to issue emergency disaster declaration
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso council member is urging the El Paso mayor to issue an emergency disaster declaration. Councilmember Claudia Rodriguez issued a statement regarding the migrant crisis in El Paso. Rodriguez mentioned the migrant crisis in El Paso is at an all-time high. The...
KFOX 14
EPPD: El Salvadoran man shot by police after he threw rocks at officers, vehicle
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 51-year-old man from El Salvador, who is accused of throwing rocks at officers in central El Paso on Oct. 7, was shot by an officer, police said. The El Paso Police Department said Jose Rene Palacios Renderos threw rocks at a vehicle that...
KFOX 14
All courts hearings held at municipal court canceled after fire
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All court hearings at the municipal court have been canceled for the day after a fire happened Thursday. All the courts, teen court and hearings were canceled. A small fire was reported in the morning at the building located at 801 Overland. Our KFOX14...
KFOX 14
Dallas police officer killed in wrong-crash described as 'loving' and 'caring'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The uncle of the Dallas police officer killed by a wrong-way driver shared stories of Jacob Arellano. Arellano, who was from El Paso, joined the Dallas Police Department in June 2019. Antonio Arellano, Jacob's uncle, said the 25-year-old was a loving and caring person.
KFOX 14
Flex of the Night: Americas turns trick play into touchdown
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Week seven of high school football's Flex of the Night goes to Americas' offense and their trick play. Quarterback Mark Moore III made a backward pass to Brian Promessee who then threw it to Anthony Miranda for the touchdown. Americas ended up beating El...
KFOX 14
El Paso District Attorney's Office alleges closed cases are being refiled again
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso District Attorney’s Office provided an update regarding the cases they’ve been working on re-filing after hundreds were dismissed earlier in the summer. KFOX14 spoke to Douglas Tiemann, trial team chief with the intake division of the District Attorney's Office.
KFOX 14
Body found in canal near border wall in Socorro
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A body was found in a canal in Socorro on Thursday. Officials with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said the body was found around 12:30 p.m. Deputies were dispatched to an irrigation canal near the border wall south of Petunia Dr. Officials did not...
KFOX 14
Stanton Bridge reopens after shooting sent 1 to hospital with injuries
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting at the foot of the Stanton Bridge Friday, according to the El Paso Police Department. The bridge, located at 1000 S Stanton in downtown, closed around 4 p.m. and reopened around...
KFOX 14
Documents reveal NMSU student killed in murder-suicide was stabbed
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The victim of a murder-suicide in Las Cruces died of stab wounds. On September 21, Emilia Rueda was found dead at an apartment complex in Las Cruces along with 19-year-old Carlos Esparza. According to newly released documents from New Mexico State Police, officers were...
KFOX 14
Body found in Sunland Park
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Sunland Park emergency crews and Border Patrol were at the scene of a body found in the desert. This happened on Camino Real and Pete Domeinici Highway. The Sunland Park Fire Department tweeted about the investigation early Friday morning. Sunland Park Police were investigating...
