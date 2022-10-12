Read full article on original website
racer.com
Next EPARTRADE Race Industry Now webinar: Improving motorsport safety
Join EPARTRADE for episode No.238 of the Race Industry Now tech and business webinar: ‘Recent high profile motorsport crashes and fires – let’s improve Safety Now!” by HMS Motorsport. With Joe Marko, Owner and President, HMS Motorsport. Hosted by Brad Gillie from SiriusXM ch 90, Late Shift.
racer.com
W Series aims for U.S. expansion once on a stable footing
The W Series sees the United States as its priority destination to expand its business once it is able to secure the championship’s long-term future. The all-female open-wheel series has had to curtail its 2022 season with two rounds remaining due to a lack of funding, after contracted investment failed to materialize. After calling off the U.S. and Mexican rounds to end the year, CEO Catherine Bond Muir says holding races in America remains an important target as she works to finalize longer-term funding to allow the series to continue in 2023.
racer.com
Mercedes to roll out final 2022 upgrade at COTA
Mercedes will introduce its final aerodynamic upgrade of the 2022 Formula 1 season at the United States Grand Prix next weekend as it tries to end the year with a victory. Seven straight championship doubles between 2014 and 2020 were followed by a constructors’ title last season, but Mercedes has struggled with the 2021 regulations compared to Red Bull. Trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin says an update focused on delivering more lap time will be introduced in Austin with the aim of fighting with Red Bull and Ferrari in the final four rounds but also learning for 2023.
racer.com
DS Automobiles, Penske Autosport teaming up for Formula E
French luxury car brand DS Automobiles is partnering with Penske Autosport, the Formula E team founded by Roger Penske’s son Jay Penske, for the 2023 ABB Formula E World Championship. The two teams ran as DS Techeetah and Dragon/Penske Autosport last season. The rebranded “DS Penske” team will field entries for reigning Formula E champion Stoffel Vandoorne, who won his title with Mercedes’ works team, and returning DS driver Jean-Eric Vergne — a two-time series champ champion — in the ninth season of the all-electric series.
racer.com
De Vries details Verstappen role in his AlphaTauri move
Nyck de Vries says his move to AlphaTauri was helped along by a dinner with Max Verstappen that led to him speaking with Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko. AlphaTauri had been trying to line up Colton Herta as a replacement for Alpine-bound Pierre Gasly, but was unable to secure a Super License for the Californian. After that, it turned to de Vries and the Formula 2 and Formula E champion says a dinner with Verstappen after his impressive debut in Monza triggered discussions with Marko that led to his signing.
racer.com
Pourchaire to make FP1 debut for Alfa at COTA ahead of 2023 reserve role
Theo Pourchaire will make his FP1 debut for Alfa Romeo at the United States Grand Prix before stepping up to the role of reserve driver in 2023. The 19-year-old is currently second in the Formula 2 championship with one round remaining, and has been part of the Sauber Academy for three years. After Alfa Romeo was able to designate Zhou Guanyu as one of its mandatory FP1 rookie drivers on his debut in Bahrain, the team only had one slot left to fulfill and Pourchaire – who drove a 2019 Alfa Romeo at the Hungaroring last year – will do so in Austin as part of preparations for him to be one of the team’s reserves next season.
racer.com
Michelin IMSA pro Esports series debuts Sunday
IMSA’s first professional virtual racing series debuts this weekend with a boost from a longtime colleague. Michelin has become entitlement partner of the IMSA Esports Michelin Global Championship, whose first race is Sunday. The series will feature the world’s top professional sim racers and teams competing for cash purses...
