Theo Pourchaire will make his FP1 debut for Alfa Romeo at the United States Grand Prix before stepping up to the role of reserve driver in 2023. The 19-year-old is currently second in the Formula 2 championship with one round remaining, and has been part of the Sauber Academy for three years. After Alfa Romeo was able to designate Zhou Guanyu as one of its mandatory FP1 rookie drivers on his debut in Bahrain, the team only had one slot left to fulfill and Pourchaire – who drove a 2019 Alfa Romeo at the Hungaroring last year – will do so in Austin as part of preparations for him to be one of the team’s reserves next season.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO