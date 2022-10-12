ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina schools consider furry costume ban

By Sydney Heiberger
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A unique discussion within Iredell-Statesville Schools has board members considering banning furry costumes.

The proposed changes to the student dress code come after school staff said they have been inundated with unsubstantiated rumors about students dressing as animals and putting cat litter boxes in the school bathrooms.

Students mourn the loss of Johnson & Wales classmate killed by coach bus

Superintendent Jeff James said he had spent up to eight hours responding to emails and investigating reports of the social media trend, in which students identify as “furries,” or an animal alter ego.

He said his research indicates all statements were false, and there is no evidence to support that these “furries” were bringing litter boxes into school bathrooms. However, the school board now wants to get ahead of any future issues.

“We’re trying to address it before it becomes a major problem,” said District 1 Board Member Bryan Shoemaker.

In the proposed amendment, students would not be allowed to wear furry costumes or parts of costumes, including ears, tails, gloves or collars. Spirit weeks and theater productions are noted exceptions.

“You may not want it to be a distraction, but it was a distraction. A large distraction,” said District 5 Board Member Martin Page.

Still, some like parent Jean Foster were frustrated with Monday’s discussion and said the board should focus on bigger, more pressing issues like teacher shortages.

“We have classrooms without teachers, and you’re wasting your time focusing on a kid at a Scotts Elementary Panthers basketball game who wants to wear a cat ear headband,” said Foster.

In an interview with Queen City News, Foster further explained her frustration with the dress code discussion.

“We’ve spent a lot of time on masks over the past few years. We’ve spent a lot of time talking about which books we are wanting to ban. All of that is a distraction from what’s important. This was just something else – something ludicrous,” she said.

Monday’s dialogue was just the first reading of the proposed dress code changes. The board will revisit and vote on the issue next month.

Christopher Rothwell
2d ago

This is not happening anywhere and never has been. It's another QAnon conspiracy trype to stir up those that will believe it. Complete waste of time for the school systems from folks trying to continue to keep the country divided and fighting over made up hog wash.

Jim- e
2d ago

ANYBODY who has identified with or agreeing to that crap only needs one thing... a good psychologist. They're sick. They need help.

TA RN CCRN CEN MICN
2d ago

Wilkes is. I know that for a fact. We need to return to logic and quit confusing children with this. Play out fantasies after school.

