Read full article on original website
Related
WTVQ
High-speed broadband expansion project to help rural, underserved communities in Boyle County
DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Some Boyle County residents will soon be able to gain access to many other resources after the announcement of high broadband expansion on Friday at the Boyle County Courthouse. The expansion aims to provide access for those in the underserved and rural areas of Boyle...
WTVQ
UPDATE: “Housing is a human right” tenants chant marching to city hall
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Dozens of Lexington tenants with the Kentucky Tenants and the Lexington Tenants Union march downtown to rally for better protections for renters. The tenants making their way from the Robert F. Stevens courthouse to city hall where they addressed the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council asking for a “Tenant Bill of Rights”.
WTVQ
Woodford Humane Society sees worst overcrowding in 10 years
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) – Since Friday, the Woodford Humane Society says a few dogs have been adopted but they are still around 140% capacity of dogs and puppies. Limiting intake is the only way the shelter says it can continue to open any space up without euthanizing any animals. The shelter is so full, some dogs have to be housed in crates in spare rooms.
WTVQ
Lexington elementary school surprised with over 700 packages of Lunchables
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A comical TikTok from a Lexington principal about the struggles of opening Lunchables for his students caught the attention of the Lunchables team — and they sent him some (or 725, to be exact) items that should…eventually help. Veteran educator Gerry Brooks posted...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVQ
Nicholasville winery closing after 25 years
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Chrisman Mill Vineyards & Winery is closing its doors after serving Nicholasville for 25 years. The owners said after more than two decades of winemaking, serving food and drinks and entertaining the public, they’ve decided to “slow down a bit” and move back to Texas. For the past year, they tried to find new owners for the winery but weren’t successful.
WTVQ
Tenants plan to rally Thursday for better protections, proposing a “Tenants Bill of Rights”
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Many tenants in Lexington say they’re fed up with evictions, rent increases, and poor housing conditions. And on Thursday, some of those renters plan to rally for their rights. Renters like Stephanie Hensley, a mom of three children. Her latest family addition is baby Haley Leia...
WTVQ
AAA raises awareness for Kentucky’s Move Over Law
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- AAA is raising awareness on Kentucky’s Move Over Law, which looks to protect those who put their lives on the line while keeping roads and drivers safe. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Association, 28 people were killed in Kentucky after being hit while outside...
WTVQ
Garrard Co. high schoolers experience impaired driving simulator
GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Garrard County high schoolers got a chance to experience impaired driving during a simulator experience Wednesday, known as the Arrive Alive tour. The state Office of Highway Safety sponsors the tour, which is dubbed the nation’s No. 1 ranked drunk and distracted driving awareness...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVQ
Andy’s Frozen Custard opening 2nd Lexington location
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A second Andy’s Frozen Custard is coming to Lexington. The newest location will be on Richmond Road. The news comes after Andy’s Frozen Custard, a Missouri-based chain, recently opened a location on South Broadway. No word yet on a possible opening date, but...
WTVQ
UK HealthCare opens new primary, urgent care clinic
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — University of Kentucky HealthCare is increasing healthcare access across the community and making care more convenient for patients with a new primary and urgent care clinic. It’s part of its 2025 strategic plan. The Fountain Court Primary and Urgent Care is located near Hamburg.
WTVQ
Student-run program provides free access to physical therapy
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – When we think of medical care that everyone should have access to, our first thought may not be physical therapy. Those services, however, can mean the difference between being able to work and live your life without pain, and not. A program through the University...
WTVQ
Keeneland celebrates 15th Make-A-Wish-Day
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Thursday marked the 15th year of Make-A-Wish-Day at Keeneland, a day that aims to help various children get the experience of a lifetime. “When Charlie was eight weeks old, his legs stopped moving and just stopped kicking,” recalls Shelby Brimley, the mom of Charlie, one of the children chosen to attend Keeneland. “We ended up taking him into the emergency room, and they found a really large tumor compressing his spinal cord. A few weeks later, we found out it was cancerous. He had a really big surgery to remove it and ended up getting treatment for a year for that.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVQ
Nicholasville police looking for teens in 2 separate vandalism cases
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Police in Nicholasville continue to search for teenagers in connection to two separate vandalism investigations. Investigators say some teens caught on security camera reportedly damaged Halloween inflatable decorations in the Burley Ridge neighborhood. A separate criminal investigation is underway for the reported cutting and burning...
WTVQ
Kentucky Rising benefit concert raises over $2.5M for flood relief
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Kentucky Rising concert held Tuesday at Rupp Arena raised over $2.5 million for flood relief in Eastern Kentucky. The sold-out event featured performances from Eastern Kentucky natives Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam and Tyler Childers, and special surprise guests Patty Loveless, Ricky Skaggs, S.G. Goodman and University of Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops. The concert culminated in a group finale of John Prine’s Paradise.
WTVQ
Faith leaders to host prayer vigil as Lexington ties record number of homicides
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Faith leaders and clergy will gather next week to pray for Lexington, homicide victims and for a solution to “Stop the Violence.”. The prayer vigil comes after Lexington has tied the record number of homicides for the city, with a little over two months left this year.
WTVQ
Mexican business owner is inspiring others including his family
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – From humble beginnings to now becoming an inspiration for others including his family, the man behind Papi’s Mexican Restaurant is reflecting on his journey, creating the restaurant. What started as a dream for Marcos Valdes has become a reality. Owning a couple restaurants in...
WTVQ
UK associate athletics director arrested for DUI
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WHAS) — A member of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari’s staff has been charged with DUI. Lexington police said Chris Woolard was found on Monday in his car, which was resting on the sidewalk next to a fence still in gear. Police said Woolard was covered...
WTVQ
Solid Blue fans hope to add National Championship banner this season
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A tradition for Solid Blue basketball fans, Big Blue Madness – what most U.K. fans consider the unofficial start to the college basketball season. “Christmas comes early, it’s Big Blue Madness,” say Jake and Elwood Blues, the Go Big Blues Brothers. Solid...
Comments / 0