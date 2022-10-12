TOWN OF CRANMOOR – A south Wood County man reported missing nearly two weeks ago has been found dead, the victim of a suspected drug overdose. According to a news release from the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, Jeffrey J. Manley, 41, was found dead Sunday, Oct. 9 on his Town of Cranmoor property. The Sheriff’s Department release said Manley was found dead in an outbuilding on the property. Deputies also said Manley had not been seen for nearly two weeks prior to his discovery, and had been reported as missing to the sheriff’s department. An active investigation into Manley’s whereabouts was ongoing at the time of his discovery.

WOOD COUNTY, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO