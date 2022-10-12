ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hypebeast.com

Here Are the New PCs Microsoft Announced at Its Surface Event Today

Following up from their Silicon Valley rivals Apple, Google and Meta’s own recent announcements, Microsoft held their Fall Event 2022 today and continued to show that the first half of the season isn’t just for fashion weeks, but also a time for big tech to let us know what they’ve been cooking. Billed as a Surface event — Microsoft’s flagship range of touchscreen devices — the Washington-based brand announced three new PCs, a range of new accessories, and some software.
notebookcheck.net

Underwhelming AMD Radeon RX 7000 performance estimate renders it incapable of competing with Ada Lovelace in rasterization and raytracing

Ada Lovelace's astronomically high prices have shifted the limelight to AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards. Outside of one leak by Angstronomics, very little is known about their performance. To make matters worse, one has to wait until November 3 to see the graphics cards. The wait to buy one will be a lot longer, says Bilibili leaker Enthusiast Citizen.
hypebeast.com

Steam Gives Mobile App a Much-Needed Overhaul

Valve has finally given the Steam mobile app a much-need makeover. Over the years, the app had failed to keep up with the modernization of the main Steam application warranting a completely new framework. Users will still be able to browse the store, get Steam Guard codes and confirm trades,...
Digital Trends

Nvidia expands DLSS 2 support, but DLSS 3 remains elusive

Nvidia has shared some happy news today — the library of games that support DLSS is about to expand. With updates coming to plenty of new titles, there’ll be more opportunities to try out DLSS for yourself. Unfortunately, Nvidia’s cutting-edge DLSS 3 tech is still quite elusive. Only...
heshmore.com

Microsoft unveils Surface Pro 9 with Intel or Arm Chips with 5G support.

Microsoft unveils Surface Pro 9 with Intel or Arm Chips with 5G support. October 12, 2022 – Microsoft announced the new Surface Pro, a tablet that can replace your laptop. Surface Pro 9 is crafted with high-grade aluminum casing in a new set of beautiful, anodized colors. On one side you see the iconic built-in kickstand and on the other a gorgeous 13-inch PixelSense display.
TechSpot

RDNA 3-powered AMD Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards could launch in December

Rumor mill: With the PC world still on fire (and not all of it in a good way) over the announcement of Lovelace and yesterday's launch of the RTX 4090, it's easy to forget that AMD has its own next-gen graphics cards on the way. According to rumors, team red's Radeon RX 7000 series will arrive sometime in December following their reveal next month.
daystech.org

Lenovo launches 2nd Gen Android tablet in India

Bengaluru, Oct 13 (SocialNews.XYZ) Global expertise model Lenovo on Thursday launched a brand new Android pill — Tab P11 Pro (2rd Gen) — for its customers in India. The pill is priced at Rs 39,999 for the 8GB RAM variant with 256GB storage with Precision Pen 3 which will likely be out there within the nation, beginning October 17.
Android Headlines

Lenovo Could Be Making A New Thinkpad Smartphone

We all know that Lenovo owns Motorola, and the two companies have teamed up to make some pretty compelling devices (check out our review of the Motorola G Stylus 5G 2022). While this is true, it seems that the Chinese laptop maker has some plans of its own. Lenovo could be in the process of making a ThinkPad phone.
Digital Trends

Nvidia is ‘unlaunching’ the 12GB RTX 4080

Nvidia is “unlaunching” the 12GB RTX 4080. The company announced its plans through a blog post, and shared the following comment with Digital Trends: “We are unlaunching the RTX 4080 12GB. Having two GPUs with the 4080 designation is confusing. You will not see it on Nov. 16.”
Engadget

Microsoft accuses UK regulator of adopting Sony's complaints in Activision probe

Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. Microsoft's $68.7 billion purchase of Activision Blizzard will have to gain approval from various regulators around the world before the deal can go through, including the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). The CMA, which first announced its investigation in July, published a summary of its initial probe in September and recommended a more in-depth inquiry. As Ars Technica notes, a Phase 2 investigation could end up prohibiting a merger or requiring the entities involved to sell parts of a company. Now, shortly after the CMA published the full text (PDF) of its decision, Microsoft released a scathing response (PDF), accusing the regulator of relying "on self-serving statements by Sony."
makeuseof.com

Everything New From the October 2022 Microsoft Event

Microsoft just concluded its October 2022 event, where it celebrated ten years of Microsoft Surface while launching its latest hardware and software offerings. The company is releasing a new laptop, tablet, and PC, plus new apps. As such, let's dive into what's new from Microsoft. Surface Laptop 5. The Surface...
