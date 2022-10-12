Read full article on original website
Palatial Western MA Home Built for Former Secretary of State, Stunning Views For Sale $5.8M
Berkshire County residents know their tiny corner of the world is an idyllic place to live, but it's also a popular destination spot for folks from around the world. Whether it's tourists from Europe coming to view the fall foliage, or Boston and New York City residents looking for an escape from the city in a two-hour drive, we've got something for everyone. And that includes plenty of unique places to stay.
I Still Dream About the Aqua Turf’s Prime Rib
I just missed my 35th high school reunion, and the opportunity to ask my fellow classmates if they still dreamed about the prime rib at the Aqua Turf Club in Southington like me. Have you ever been to an event at the Aqua Turf? It's a gorgeous, 35-acre banquet facility...
New Retail Store and a New Restaurant Are Moving Into the Berkshires
It's always exciting when something new comes into the Berkshires. There happen to be a couple of new spots moving into our region, albeit right next door to each other!. Within The Center at Lenox, a couple of new places will be attracting customers from throughout the Berkshires as the new spots are the first of their kind in the region. A brand new Kohl's is moving into the western spot in the plaza. The exact location is at 489 Pittsfield Rd in Lenox.
trumbulltimes.com
Middletown businessman building Dairy Queen with philanthropic angle
MIDDLETOWN — A city businessman is bringing in a national fast-food chain popular for its soft-serve ice cream and shakes to the city, as part of a philanthropic mission to help low-income youth by giving back to the community. A Dairy Queen Grill and Chill, an approximately 2,600-square-foot structure,...
REPORT: Fear on the Farm at McCray’s in South Hadley emergency plan in place
With McCray's Farm haunted hayrides and walk-throughs, guests have been in for a treat, but what safety protocols keep this event safe?
Northampton-based wine and cheese shop Provisions to open in Longmeadow
Northampton-based wine, beer and cheese shop Provisions will open its third store in Longmeadow in the coming weeks, aiming to serve customers before the bustling holiday season. Started in Northampton in 2011, and expanded to Amherst in 2020, Provisions sells wine and beer “with a story to tell,” co-owner Bruce...
Gary Rome Auto Group announces passing of Jack the dog
Gary Rome Auto Group of Holyoke announced on Wednesday that Jack Rome, their official pet greeter, has passed away.
NewsTimes
Derby online framing player moving to bigger campus in Trumbull
A Derby success story is relocating to Trumbull next year, with hundreds of corporations using the growing company to frame pictures for offices, along with thousands of artists and photographers for their works. Frame It Easy is leasing 65,000 square feet of space in the Trumbull Corporate Park East campus,...
NewsTimes
New Haven's Long Wharf Theatre will say goodbye to Sargent Drive location at block party Saturday
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In celebration of 57 years on Sargent Drive, New Haven’s Long Wharf Theatre staff will host a block party on Saturday marking the start of its next chapter. The regional theater announced in February that it will leave...
Deja vu for diners as Rom's Takeout is closing 13 years after original restaurant went dark
STURBRIDGE — Rom's Takeout/Giovanello's Italian Market will close its doors for the last time on Saturday. And there will be nowhere to get the locally famous Rom's meatballs and spaghetti sauce. David Roscioli said he's aging and it's time, though to his customers, any time seems too soon. While wishing him a great retirement, they are lamenting the loss of the food they grew to love at the original Rom's, which closed in 2008. ...
westernmassnews.com
Chicopee grocery store seeking help finding dozens of missing shopping carts
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Fruit Fair Supermarket in Chicopee is asking for the community’s help to find over 40 missing shopping carts and owners think this issue highlights an underlying problem in the city. If you need a shopping cart while shopping at Fruit Fair, you better be quick....
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Connecticut Trial Firm, LLC of Glastonbury, Connecticut Secures Largest Physical Injury Verdict in State’s History
HARTFORD, CT—It was an emotional day at the Hartford Superior Courthouse on October 5 as the team from Connecticut Trial Firm, LLC sat beside their clients, Juan “Mikey” and Emily Cruz. It had been five years since the firm was enlisted to take on the personal injury case that left Juan with a crushed abdomen, fractured ribs, paraplegia, and a likelihood that he would never walk again.
ctexaminer.com
Old Lyme Planning Greenlights Arts Overlay on Lyme St., Historic District Raises Red Flags
OLD LYME — With minimal discussion, the Planning Commission unanimously voted Thursday night that an arts overlay district proposed on Lyme St. is consistent with the town’s Plan of Conservation and Development — clearing the path to a vote by the Zoning Commission in November. But the...
Scott Tower in Holyoke trail being improved under Anniversary Hill Park restoration project
Holyoke is one of the 10 municipalities in Massachusetts to receive grant funding to further protect natural resources.
franklincountynow.com
Petition To Remove Native American Statue On Route 2
(Charlemont, MA) An online petition has picked up over 1,000 signatures to remove “The Big Indian” statue at the Native and Himalayan Views, formerly The Big Indian Shop, on Route 2 in Charlemont. Tomantha Sylvester started the petition and said “Our area (Western and Central Massachusetts) is full...
hwy.co
Most People Don’t Even Know This Rhode Island Park Exists
Have you ever heard of Conimicut Point Park? No? That’s ok; most people haven’t. However, you should know about this little gem of a park in Rhode Island, and we’re here to tell you all about it. Read on to find out where to go, what to do, and why you’ll never forget it once you’ve experienced it.
Car hits house on Union Street in West Springfield
Two families are without a home temporarily after a vehicle hit a house on Monday.
Eyewitness News
Dr. Laura Saunders talks about the traumatic deaths of 2 Bristol officers
Jim Bozzi shares a rundown of upcoming shows and big music headlines. GREAT DAY FOOD: Stonewall Kitchen game day cooking. Jacob Ouellette from Stonewall Kitchen has some ideas for game day snacks. The Parade of Homes. Updated: 6 hours ago. Get tickets for the Parade of Homes!. Updated: 6 hours...
Yelp's Top 100 New England Restaurants lists 21 Conn. eateries
CONNECTICUT, USA — Twenty-one Connecticut eateries made it to Yelp's first-ever list of Top 100 Places to Eat in New England. Three of the eateries are from Hartford alone!. Zeneli Pizzeria & Cucina Napoletana in New Haven landed in the #2 spot on the list. Zeneli serves those famous New Haven Neapolitan-style pies cooked over wood for a delicate, lightly burnished crust with fresh sauce and house-made mozzarella!
iheart.com
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Connecticut
A Wallingford barbecue restaurant is being credited as the best in Connecticut. Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state, which included Pig Rig BBQ as the top choice for Connecticut. "A great independent business, Pig Rig BBQ is owned by Army scout veteran...
