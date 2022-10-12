ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somers, CT

Live 95.9

Palatial Western MA Home Built for Former Secretary of State, Stunning Views For Sale $5.8M

Berkshire County residents know their tiny corner of the world is an idyllic place to live, but it's also a popular destination spot for folks from around the world. Whether it's tourists from Europe coming to view the fall foliage, or Boston and New York City residents looking for an escape from the city in a two-hour drive, we've got something for everyone. And that includes plenty of unique places to stay.
LENOX, MA
i95 ROCK

I Still Dream About the Aqua Turf’s Prime Rib

I just missed my 35th high school reunion, and the opportunity to ask my fellow classmates if they still dreamed about the prime rib at the Aqua Turf Club in Southington like me. Have you ever been to an event at the Aqua Turf? It's a gorgeous, 35-acre banquet facility...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WSBS

New Retail Store and a New Restaurant Are Moving Into the Berkshires

It's always exciting when something new comes into the Berkshires. There happen to be a couple of new spots moving into our region, albeit right next door to each other!. Within The Center at Lenox, a couple of new places will be attracting customers from throughout the Berkshires as the new spots are the first of their kind in the region. A brand new Kohl's is moving into the western spot in the plaza. The exact location is at 489 Pittsfield Rd in Lenox.
LENOX, MA
trumbulltimes.com

Middletown businessman building Dairy Queen with philanthropic angle

MIDDLETOWN — A city businessman is bringing in a national fast-food chain popular for its soft-serve ice cream and shakes to the city, as part of a philanthropic mission to help low-income youth by giving back to the community. A Dairy Queen Grill and Chill, an approximately 2,600-square-foot structure,...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
NewsTimes

Derby online framing player moving to bigger campus in Trumbull

A Derby success story is relocating to Trumbull next year, with hundreds of corporations using the growing company to frame pictures for offices, along with thousands of artists and photographers for their works. Frame It Easy is leasing 65,000 square feet of space in the Trumbull Corporate Park East campus,...
DERBY, CT
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Deja vu for diners as Rom's Takeout is closing 13 years after original restaurant went dark

STURBRIDGE — Rom's Takeout/Giovanello's Italian Market will close its doors for the last time on Saturday. And there will be nowhere to get the locally famous Rom's meatballs and spaghetti sauce. David Roscioli said he's aging and it's time, though to his customers, any time seems too soon. While wishing him a great retirement, they are lamenting the loss of the food they grew to love at the original Rom's, which closed in 2008. ...
STURBRIDGE, MA
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Connecticut Trial Firm, LLC of Glastonbury, Connecticut Secures Largest Physical Injury Verdict in State’s History

HARTFORD, CT—It was an emotional day at the Hartford Superior Courthouse on October 5 as the team from Connecticut Trial Firm, LLC sat beside their clients, Juan “Mikey” and Emily Cruz. It had been five years since the firm was enlisted to take on the personal injury case that left Juan with a crushed abdomen, fractured ribs, paraplegia, and a likelihood that he would never walk again.
GLASTONBURY, CT
franklincountynow.com

Petition To Remove Native American Statue On Route 2

(Charlemont, MA) An online petition has picked up over 1,000 signatures to remove “The Big Indian” statue at the Native and Himalayan Views, formerly The Big Indian Shop, on Route 2 in Charlemont. Tomantha Sylvester started the petition and said “Our area (Western and Central Massachusetts) is full...
CHARLEMONT, MA
hwy.co

Most People Don’t Even Know This Rhode Island Park Exists

Have you ever heard of Conimicut Point Park? No? That’s ok; most people haven’t. However, you should know about this little gem of a park in Rhode Island, and we’re here to tell you all about it. Read on to find out where to go, what to do, and why you’ll never forget it once you’ve experienced it.
WARWICK, RI
Eyewitness News

Dr. Laura Saunders talks about the traumatic deaths of 2 Bristol officers

Jim Bozzi shares a rundown of upcoming shows and big music headlines. GREAT DAY FOOD: Stonewall Kitchen game day cooking. Jacob Ouellette from Stonewall Kitchen has some ideas for game day snacks. The Parade of Homes. Updated: 6 hours ago. Get tickets for the Parade of Homes!. Updated: 6 hours...
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

Yelp's Top 100 New England Restaurants lists 21 Conn. eateries

CONNECTICUT, USA — Twenty-one Connecticut eateries made it to Yelp's first-ever list of Top 100 Places to Eat in New England. Three of the eateries are from Hartford alone!. Zeneli Pizzeria & Cucina Napoletana in New Haven landed in the #2 spot on the list. Zeneli serves those famous New Haven Neapolitan-style pies cooked over wood for a delicate, lightly burnished crust with fresh sauce and house-made mozzarella!
iheart.com

This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Connecticut

A Wallingford barbecue restaurant is being credited as the best in Connecticut. Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state, which included Pig Rig BBQ as the top choice for Connecticut. "A great independent business, Pig Rig BBQ is owned by Army scout veteran...
CONNECTICUT STATE

