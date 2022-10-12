Read full article on original website
Disney World And Disneyland Are Trying To Price People Out. Will It Work?
Disneyland and Walt Disney World are getting really expensive as part of an ongoing attempt to attract certain guests and not others.
Disney World guests choke on costs of resort restaurant where dinner runs $625 a head
Disney World guests say the theme parks exclusive $625 per person restaurant is an attempt to drive out the middle class for a 'wealthy only' environment. The extravagant Victoria & Albert's restaurant at the Orlando, Florida park just reopened with new prices skyrocketing by a few hundred. Their menu advises...
CNET
Disneyland's Newest Ride Is Opening Jan. 27
Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway will open at Disneyland on Jan. 27, ahead of the reopening of Mickey's Toontown in the spring, Disney Parks announced Thursday. The trackless ride, which opened at Disney World's Hollywood Studios in Florida back in early 2020, has been under construction at the California theme park for the past few years. During 2022, Toontown also closed down for refurbishment.
disneydining.com
Disney Offering Boxed Meals For Hurricane-Stranded Guests
Hurricane Ian has now made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 Hurricane — with massive storm surges, flooding, and sustained winds of 155 miles per hour. The storm is expected to weaken as it continues across the state, but the Orlando area will still be hit with intense wind and rain. The weather will be so severe that Walt Disney World Resort has announced a closure of its four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT — along with its one open water park — Typhoon Lagoon — as well as Disney Springs.
Disney World will close Florida parks for 2 days and ask hotel guests to shelter in place as Hurricane Ian approaches
Walt Disney World is closing all Florida parks on September 28 and 29 as Hurricane Ian passes through the state. Disney is also asking all hotel guests to shelter in place as the Category 4 hurricane approaches Florida. In a statement posted to a company website, Disney said: "For the...
WTF?! Disney Won't Refund Families After Hurricane Cancellations
If you had tickets to visit Disney World this week, you’re probably not a happy camper. The devastating arrival of Hurricane Ian on September 28 meant the Orlando, Florida, theme park was closed. And it remained closed for several days to “closely monitor” the weather event. As if that’s not enough reason to feel down, Disney will not refund you for any of those missed days.
WDW News Today
New Price Increases on Rapid Fill Cups At Walt Disney World Resort Hotels
On our most recent visit to Walt Disney World Resort, we noticed the Rapid Fill cups available to resort guests increased in price by $2.00. These cups allow refills for the entire length of your resort stay, with most standard non-alcoholic beverages being available. These refill stations are only available within resorts but can be used at any resort self-service refill station.
Disney World And Disneyland Trips Just Got A Lot More Expensive
Disney World And Disneyland just implemented some of the most far reaching price increases we've ever seen.
6 expensive things at Disney World that were free only a few years ago
Disney World in Orlando, Florida, once offered free amenities like airport transportation and FastPass tickets. Now, you have to pay extra for them.
disneyfoodblog.com
NEWS: MagicBand+ RELEASE DATE Announced for Disneyland
MagicBand+ debuted in Disney World earlier this year, and we were stoked to check out all the features of this new wearable tech. But, many Disneyland fans were wondering if MagicBand+ would be coming to the west coast anytime soon, and then Disney announced that yes — MagicBand+ would be debuting in the parks “this fall.” And now, we know just when that day will be! MagicBand+ is being released at Disneyland Resort SOON and we’re sharing everything you need to know!
WDW News Today
Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Dumbo the Flying Elephant Ear Headband Arrives at Disneyland
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Don’t just fly, soar on over to Disneyland to pick up the latest addition to the Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction series! This time it’s a pair of ears themed to Dumbo the Flying Elephant, the eighth set in the series.
disneyfoodblog.com
Tickets and Reservations Now OPEN for Disney’s 100th Anniversary Event
The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary is coming up soon, and the main hub for the celebration will be Disneyland Resort. The party is slated to begin on January 27th, 2023. Previously, Disney had paused theme park reservations and ticket purchases for Disneyland and Disney California Adventure from January...
disneydining.com
Former Imagineer Says Disney Parks are “Needlessly Complex”
Gone are the days of visiting Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort without a concrete plan in place. From budget planning for hiked-up ticket prices to the Disney Park Pass Reservation System and the “vary by date” Disney Genie+ service… Disney is no longer a place of spontaneity. But is the Disney Park experience “needlessly complex?” This former Walt Disney Imagineer believes so.
WDW News Today
Updated Bulletin Board in Frontierland Packs Tons of Disney Film & Park References at Magic Kingdom
Lovers of Disney’s westerns will want to “giddyup” to Frontierland in the Magic Kingdom where a bulletin board has been erected! This has been around for a bit now, but we wanted to take a closer look at all the “Easter eggs.”. The board replaces a...
Disneyland And Disney World Announce Additions To The Parks Following Massive Price Increase
Prices just went up at Disneyland and Walt Disney World, but the parks are at least offering something for it. Yesterday was a big day for Disney Parks bottom line, as we saw nearly across the board price increases for everything from Disneyland ticket price to food and drink at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. As one might expect, fans didn’t love that news, but perhaps some will feel a little better as a day later new additions have been confirmed coming to both coasts as Fantasmic will finally return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios next month, and MagicBand+ will debut at Disneyland Resort before October is over.
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Adults vs. Families: The Battle for Disney World
We bet you didn’t know that The Most Magical Place on Earth is actually a fierce battleground with competing forces fighting for the best vacation possible. OK, we’re not actually talking about physical battles happening between the guests in Disney World, but there is definitely some underlying competition going on between different kinds of visitors. As a destination that is trying to please everyone, Disney World sometimes has a tough time balancing the different demographics who are vying for dominance in the parks.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: ‘Fantasmic!’ Returning to Disney’s Hollywood Studios in November 2022
“Fantasmic!” will return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios after two years in November. An exact date has not been announced. It was previously announced the nighttime spectacular would return in 2022. Upon its return, it will feature a new sequence. No details have been officially announced, but the concept...
WDW News Today
Trader Sam’s Mixology Seminar Including Tiki Mug Open for Reservations at Disneyland Hotel
Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar at Disneyland Hotel will be hosting two sessions of a new mixology class, Trader Sam’s Mixology Seminar, on October 24, 2022. Here is how Disney describes the mixology seminar:. Journey to the world-famous Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar for a “spirited” mixology seminar...
Disney World Raises Key Prices (and You Pretty Much Have to Pay)
Every aspect of human society changed during the covid-19 pandemic. And Walt Disney’s (DIS) theme parks are certainly no exception. The days where locals with annual passes could drop by on a whim seem to be over, at least for now, TheStreet’s Dan Kline recently pointed out, as Orlando-based Disney World moved to a reservation system, meaning that “in order to visit one of the company's four Florida theme parks, you needed both a valid admission and a reservation.”
WDW News Today
CommuniCore Hall Takes Shape at EPCOT
A year ahead of its planned opening, CommuniCore Hall in the center of EPCOT is taking shape. Named after the defunct Future World pavilion, CommuniCore Hall and CommuniCore Plaza replace the original festival center planned for World Celebration. They will serve as a multi-functional space that will be used during the park’s various festivals and be home to a Mickey & Friends meet and greet, a demo kitchen, a mixology bar, a gallery space, and more.
