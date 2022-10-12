ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Disneyland's Newest Ride Is Opening Jan. 27

Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway will open at Disneyland on Jan. 27, ahead of the reopening of Mickey's Toontown in the spring, Disney Parks announced Thursday. The trackless ride, which opened at Disney World's Hollywood Studios in Florida back in early 2020, has been under construction at the California theme park for the past few years. During 2022, Toontown also closed down for refurbishment.
TRAVEL
disneydining.com

Disney Offering Boxed Meals For Hurricane-Stranded Guests

Hurricane Ian has now made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 Hurricane — with massive storm surges, flooding, and sustained winds of 155 miles per hour. The storm is expected to weaken as it continues across the state, but the Orlando area will still be hit with intense wind and rain. The weather will be so severe that Walt Disney World Resort has announced a closure of its four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT — along with its one open water park — Typhoon Lagoon — as well as Disney Springs.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Travel#Travel Themeparks#Travel Hotelresort#Travel Guide#Disney Parks#Travel Agent#Antigen#Travel Destinations#Japanese#Vacationeer
Fatherly

WTF?! Disney Won't Refund Families After Hurricane Cancellations

If you had tickets to visit Disney World this week, you’re probably not a happy camper. The devastating arrival of Hurricane Ian on September 28 meant the Orlando, Florida, theme park was closed. And it remained closed for several days to “closely monitor” the weather event. As if that’s not enough reason to feel down, Disney will not refund you for any of those missed days.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

New Price Increases on Rapid Fill Cups At Walt Disney World Resort Hotels

On our most recent visit to Walt Disney World Resort, we noticed the Rapid Fill cups available to resort guests increased in price by $2.00. These cups allow refills for the entire length of your resort stay, with most standard non-alcoholic beverages being available. These refill stations are only available within resorts but can be used at any resort self-service refill station.
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Instagram
disneyfoodblog.com

NEWS: MagicBand+ RELEASE DATE Announced for Disneyland

MagicBand+ debuted in Disney World earlier this year, and we were stoked to check out all the features of this new wearable tech. But, many Disneyland fans were wondering if MagicBand+ would be coming to the west coast anytime soon, and then Disney announced that yes — MagicBand+ would be debuting in the parks “this fall.” And now, we know just when that day will be! MagicBand+ is being released at Disneyland Resort SOON and we’re sharing everything you need to know!
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

Tickets and Reservations Now OPEN for Disney’s 100th Anniversary Event

The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary is coming up soon, and the main hub for the celebration will be Disneyland Resort. The party is slated to begin on January 27th, 2023. Previously, Disney had paused theme park reservations and ticket purchases for Disneyland and Disney California Adventure from January...
TRAVEL
disneydining.com

Former Imagineer Says Disney Parks are “Needlessly Complex”

Gone are the days of visiting Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort without a concrete plan in place. From budget planning for hiked-up ticket prices to the Disney Park Pass Reservation System and the “vary by date” Disney Genie+ service… Disney is no longer a place of spontaneity. But is the Disney Park experience “needlessly complex?” This former Walt Disney Imagineer believes so.
TRAVEL
Cinemablend

Disneyland And Disney World Announce Additions To The Parks Following Massive Price Increase

Prices just went up at Disneyland and Walt Disney World, but the parks are at least offering something for it. Yesterday was a big day for Disney Parks bottom line, as we saw nearly across the board price increases for everything from Disneyland ticket price to food and drink at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. As one might expect, fans didn’t love that news, but perhaps some will feel a little better as a day later new additions have been confirmed coming to both coasts as Fantasmic will finally return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios next month, and MagicBand+ will debut at Disneyland Resort before October is over.
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney Adults vs. Families: The Battle for Disney World

We bet you didn’t know that The Most Magical Place on Earth is actually a fierce battleground with competing forces fighting for the best vacation possible. OK, we’re not actually talking about physical battles happening between the guests in Disney World, but there is definitely some underlying competition going on between different kinds of visitors. As a destination that is trying to please everyone, Disney World sometimes has a tough time balancing the different demographics who are vying for dominance in the parks.
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Disney World Raises Key Prices (and You Pretty Much Have to Pay)

Every aspect of human society changed during the covid-19 pandemic. And Walt Disney’s (DIS) theme parks are certainly no exception. The days where locals with annual passes could drop by on a whim seem to be over, at least for now, TheStreet’s Dan Kline recently pointed out, as Orlando-based Disney World moved to a reservation system, meaning that “in order to visit one of the company's four Florida theme parks, you needed both a valid admission and a reservation.”
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

CommuniCore Hall Takes Shape at EPCOT

A year ahead of its planned opening, CommuniCore Hall in the center of EPCOT is taking shape. Named after the defunct Future World pavilion, CommuniCore Hall and CommuniCore Plaza replace the original festival center planned for World Celebration. They will serve as a multi-functional space that will be used during the park’s various festivals and be home to a Mickey & Friends meet and greet, a demo kitchen, a mixology bar, a gallery space, and more.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy