Microsoft unveils $4,299 Surface desktop computer
Microsoft's most expensive Surface device is about to get even pricier.
Nvidia 'unlaunches' the unwanted RTX 4080 12GB
The card's AD104 GPU will surely arrive as an RTX 4070 at some point, but for now we can expect the RTX 4080 16GB on November 16.
notebookcheck.net
Microsoft refreshes Surface Laptop 13.5-inch and 15-inch models without AMD Ryzen options
Microsoft has unveiled the Surface Laptop 5, arguably the most minor of upgrades at today's hardware launch event. As expected, Microsoft offers the Surface Laptop 5 series with the Core i5-1235U and the Core i7-1255U. According to Microsoft's website, consumers can order the Surface Laptop 5 series in the following configurations:
TechRadar
Need a new laptop, monitor or PC? Dell’s sale has some cracking deals with up to £800 off
Dell offers a vast range of PC hardware, so whatever your needs might be in this department, the company’s online store sells some top-notch products, and at bargain prices right now, too. Maybe you are looking for a new laptop? Perhaps a convertible (2-in-1 portable), or a gaming notebook,...
Digital Trends
The RTX 4080 unlaunch is the worst news for GPU prices since crypto
Nvidia is “unlaunching” the 12GB RTX 4080, which is such a strange move that Nvidia made up a whole new word to mark the occasion. On one hand, it’s a positive development for a card that most of us thought was a very bad idea. On the other hand, it’s also a very worrying sign for already rising GPU prices.
Digital Trends
Dell Black Friday Pricing Sale: Save on laptops and more
With Amazon’s Early Access Sale — which most people are referring to as the October Prime Day — set to launch, Dell will try to draw shoppers’ attention away from the Prime Day deals with its Dell Black Friday Pricing Sale. It will also be going up against the Walmart Rollback Sale, but that shouldn’t be a problem for Dell as it’s rolling out eye-catching discounts on laptops and gaming PCs, among other products.
notebookcheck.net
Underwhelming AMD Radeon RX 7000 performance estimate renders it incapable of competing with Ada Lovelace in rasterization and raytracing
Ada Lovelace's astronomically high prices have shifted the limelight to AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards. Outside of one leak by Angstronomics, very little is known about their performance. To make matters worse, one has to wait until November 3 to see the graphics cards. The wait to buy one will be a lot longer, says Bilibili leaker Enthusiast Citizen.
Digital Trends
Dell slashes $500 off the XPS 15 to compete with Amazon Prime Day
Everyone knows that Prime Day deals are usually packed with discounts on all things technology. Laptops are one of those categories in which we expect to see significant discounts, but it’s not every day we see a deal like this on the Dell XPS 15. Amazon announced its Prime Early Access deals, and not to be left out, Dell got it on the action by offering the XPS 15 at just $1,399, which is the regular price of $1,899. If you’ve been looking for a new laptop, search no more.
AMD Radeon RX 7000 RDNA 3 GPUs Could Arrive In December
According to a leaker, AMD's Radeon RX 7000-series graphics cards based on the RDNA 3 architecture will potentially hit the retail market this year.
TechRadar
Meta Quest Pro vs Oculus Quest 2: which Meta VR headset is best for you?
The Meta Quest Pro vs Oculus Quest 2 dilemma is one many VR fans may soon face, following the reveal of Meta's latest headset at Meta Connect 2022. These are very different devices, though. The new Meta Quest Pro is a mixed reality-focused device designed to bring business into the metaverse, and provide people with a premium virtual reality experience in the company's comfiest and most powerful headset yet. The Oculus Quest 2, meanwhile, is much more affordable, though less feature-filled.
TechRadar
Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: Has the Android king met its match?
Google has announced its latest flagship phone, the Pixel 7 Pro. If it’s to rule the Android roost, however, it’s going to have to contend with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Samsung’s super-sized flagship is the current top dog (just take a look at our selection of the...
TechRadar
Nvidia RTX 4050 box spotted – but don’t think the budget GPU is coming soon
Nvidia’s RTX 4050 has been spotted, or at least the packaging for the GPU was purportedly sighted, at a Galax event – though as you might imagine, this doubtless isn’t what it seems, and we should be staggering under the weight of the salt that needs to be applied to this particular ‘leak’.
TechRadar
PlayStation Stars vs Microsoft Rewards vs My Nintendo: which reward scheme is the best?
PlayStation Stars is now available globally, meaning all of the big three console makers have reward schemes for you to potentially benefit from. If you’re on PS5, you have the newly launched PlayStation Stars. Xbox Series X|S owners get Microsoft Rewards. And over on Nintendo Switch, there’s the My Nintendo rewards program. Each scheme lets you earn reward points for buying and playing games, but all three differ significantly.
Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series - everything we know so far
With the RTX 4090 and 4080 hitting the shelves soon here's a summary of everything we know so far.
TechRadar
LG C2 vs A2 OLED TV: I tried both, and here’s the one you should buy
LG is a company that has closely aligned itself with OLED technology and is the primary maker of the OLED display panels used in TVs. As a result, when most people think of the flat-panel tech, the first name that pops to mind is LG, even though Sony, Panasonic, Vizio, Philips, and now Samsung all sell OLED sets.
TechRadar
Google Pixel Watch vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: which Wear OS 3 wearable wins?
2022 is a huge year for Wear OS smartwatches, because we’ve seen both Google’s first smartwatch – the Google Pixel Watch, and the best wearables Samsung has ever released: the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. So, if you’re after a smartwatch and you...
Engadget
Surface Laptop 5 hands-on: A bare minimum update
Today Microsoft announced its refreshed Surface Laptop 5, which just like before will be available in 13.5 and 15-inch models. The new notebooks will also feature 3:2 touchscreens with a very familiar brushed aluminum design. Actually, almost everything about the Surface Laptop 5 is the same as before, aside from the addition of new 12th-gen Intel CPUs and one Thunderbolt 4 port. And considering the advancements its competitors are making, I have to wonder if Microsoft is even trying.
TechRadar
Nvidia benchmarks cast further doubt over RTX 4080 12GB GPU
Nvidia’s RTX 4080 GPU comes in two flavors, as you’re likely aware, and Team Green has just provided some benchmarks which are a starting point for illustrating the relative performance that these graphics cards will deliver. As flagged up by Overclock3D (opens in new tab) (via VideoCardz (opens...
IGN
AMD Announces India Pricing for Its Latest Ryzen 7000 Series Desktop Processors; Here Is Everything You Need to Know
AMD showcased its new Ryzen 7000 series CPUs officially in India on Thursday. The CPUs were released in the US on September 27, 2022 and now gamers and enthusiasts in India can also get their hands on the chipsets. The AMD Ryzen 7000 Series CPUs are powered by the new...
TechRadar
AMD RDNA 3 flagship GPU could debut in December, but may fall short of Nvidia RTX 4090
AMD’s first RDNA 3 graphics cards will arrive in December, according to the latest rumor regarding the next-gen GPUs. As Tom’s Hardware (opens in new tab) reports, this comes from known leaker ECSM on Bilibili (opens in new tab) (a Chinese video sharing platform), and while this person has been right about things on the grapevine in the past, we’d still take this with a whole lot of seasoning. Particularly as the speculation is couched in somewhat vague terms (post-translation, that is – bear that in mind too).
