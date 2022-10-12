ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital Trends

The RTX 4080 unlaunch is the worst news for GPU prices since crypto

Nvidia is “unlaunching” the 12GB RTX 4080, which is such a strange move that Nvidia made up a whole new word to mark the occasion. On one hand, it’s a positive development for a card that most of us thought was a very bad idea. On the other hand, it’s also a very worrying sign for already rising GPU prices.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Dell Black Friday Pricing Sale: Save on laptops and more

With Amazon’s Early Access Sale — which most people are referring to as the October Prime Day — set to launch, Dell will try to draw shoppers’ attention away from the Prime Day deals with its Dell Black Friday Pricing Sale. It will also be going up against the Walmart Rollback Sale, but that shouldn’t be a problem for Dell as it’s rolling out eye-catching discounts on laptops and gaming PCs, among other products.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Underwhelming AMD Radeon RX 7000 performance estimate renders it incapable of competing with Ada Lovelace in rasterization and raytracing

Ada Lovelace's astronomically high prices have shifted the limelight to AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards. Outside of one leak by Angstronomics, very little is known about their performance. To make matters worse, one has to wait until November 3 to see the graphics cards. The wait to buy one will be a lot longer, says Bilibili leaker Enthusiast Citizen.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Dell slashes $500 off the XPS 15 to compete with Amazon Prime Day

Everyone knows that Prime Day deals are usually packed with discounts on all things technology. Laptops are one of those categories in which we expect to see significant discounts, but it’s not every day we see a deal like this on the Dell XPS 15. Amazon announced its Prime Early Access deals, and not to be left out, Dell got it on the action by offering the XPS 15 at just $1,399, which is the regular price of $1,899. If you’ve been looking for a new laptop, search no more.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Meta Quest Pro vs Oculus Quest 2: which Meta VR headset is best for you?

The Meta Quest Pro vs Oculus Quest 2 dilemma is one many VR fans may soon face, following the reveal of Meta's latest headset at Meta Connect 2022. These are very different devices, though. The new Meta Quest Pro is a mixed reality-focused device designed to bring business into the metaverse, and provide people with a premium virtual reality experience in the company's comfiest and most powerful headset yet. The Oculus Quest 2, meanwhile, is much more affordable, though less feature-filled.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

PlayStation Stars vs Microsoft Rewards vs My Nintendo: which reward scheme is the best?

PlayStation Stars is now available globally, meaning all of the big three console makers have reward schemes for you to potentially benefit from. If you’re on PS5, you have the newly launched PlayStation Stars. Xbox Series X|S owners get Microsoft Rewards. And over on Nintendo Switch, there’s the My Nintendo rewards program. Each scheme lets you earn reward points for buying and playing games, but all three differ significantly.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

LG C2 vs A2 OLED TV: I tried both, and here’s the one you should buy

LG is a company that has closely aligned itself with OLED technology and is the primary maker of the OLED display panels used in TVs. As a result, when most people think of the flat-panel tech, the first name that pops to mind is LG, even though Sony, Panasonic, Vizio, Philips, and now Samsung all sell OLED sets.
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Surface Laptop 5 hands-on: A bare minimum update

Today Microsoft announced its refreshed Surface Laptop 5, which just like before will be available in 13.5 and 15-inch models. The new notebooks will also feature 3:2 touchscreens with a very familiar brushed aluminum design. Actually, almost everything about the Surface Laptop 5 is the same as before, aside from the addition of new 12th-gen Intel CPUs and one Thunderbolt 4 port. And considering the advancements its competitors are making, I have to wonder if Microsoft is even trying.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Nvidia benchmarks cast further doubt over RTX 4080 12GB GPU

Nvidia’s RTX 4080 GPU comes in two flavors, as you’re likely aware, and Team Green has just provided some benchmarks which are a starting point for illustrating the relative performance that these graphics cards will deliver. As flagged up by Overclock3D (opens in new tab) (via VideoCardz (opens...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

AMD RDNA 3 flagship GPU could debut in December, but may fall short of Nvidia RTX 4090

AMD’s first RDNA 3 graphics cards will arrive in December, according to the latest rumor regarding the next-gen GPUs. As Tom’s Hardware (opens in new tab) reports, this comes from known leaker ECSM on Bilibili (opens in new tab) (a Chinese video sharing platform), and while this person has been right about things on the grapevine in the past, we’d still take this with a whole lot of seasoning. Particularly as the speculation is couched in somewhat vague terms (post-translation, that is – bear that in mind too).
COMPUTERS

