Cortland County, NY

String of larcenies reported in Cortland County

By Pat Giblin
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 2 days ago

SCOTT, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a string of larcenies from vehicles that have occurred in the Town of Scott.

Larcenies have been reported in the area of Sunnyside Drive, Country Lane, and Southview Lane.

The larcenies were believed to have occurred during the late night, early morning hours of October 10th.

Anyone with information related to these incidents is asked to contact the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office at 607-753-3311.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind all citizens of the county to keep your vehicles and personal belongings locked, and as always, “if you see something, say something” and report the incident to law enforcement immediately.

